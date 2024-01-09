© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday January 9, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published January 9, 2024 at 5:50 AM PST
apricots
GeorgeTan#1
/
Flickr Creative Commons
apricots

Today is Tuesday, the 9th of January of 2024,

January 9 is the ninth day of the year

357 days remain until the end of the year

69 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:23 am

and sunset will be at 5:09:22 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:10 am at 3.41 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:06 am at 6.68 feet

The next low tide at 3:32 pm at -1.05 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:46 pm at 4.8 feet

The Moon is currently 5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 11th of January of 2024 at 3:57 am

Today is…

Balloon Ascension Day

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Cassoulet Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Shop for Travel Day

National Static Electricity Day

National Word Nerd Day

Play God Day

Today is also…

Start of Hōonkō (Nishi Honganji) January 9–16 (Jōdo Shinshū Buddhism)

Martyrs' Day (Panama)

Non-Resident Indian Day (India)

Day of Republika Srpska

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1870Joseph Strauss, American engineer, co-designed the Golden Gate Bridge (d. 1938)

1890Karel Čapek, Czech author and playwright (d. 1938)

1900Richard Halliburton, American journalist and author (d. 1939)

1908Simone de Beauvoir, French philosopher and author (d. 1986)

1913Richard Nixon, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (d. 1994)

1914Kenny Clarke, American jazz drummer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1915 – Fernando Lamas, Argentinian-American actor, singer, and director (d. 1982)

1935Bob Denver, American actor (d. 2005)

1939Susannah York, English actress and activist (d. 2011)

1941Joan Baez, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist

1944 – Jimmy Page, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1951Crystal Gayle, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955J. K. Simmons, American actor

1959Rigoberta Menchú, Guatemalan activist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

…and on this day in history….

1839 – The French Academy of Sciences announces the Daguerreotype photography process.

1909Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.

1914 – The Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is founded by African-American students at Howard University in Washington D.C., United States.

1960President of Egypt Gamal Abdel Nasser opens construction on the Aswan Dam by detonating ten tons of dynamite to demolish twenty tons of granite on the east bank of the Nile.

2005Mahmoud Abbas wins the election to succeed Yasser Arafat as President of the Palestinian National Authority, replacing interim president Rawhi Fattouh.

2007Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
