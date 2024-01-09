Almanac - Tuesday January 9, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 9th of January of 2024,

January 9 is the ninth day of the year

357 days remain until the end of the year

69 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:23 am

and sunset will be at 5:09:22 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:17:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

The first low tide will be at 2:10 am at 3.41 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:06 am at 6.68 feet

The next low tide at 3:32 pm at -1.05 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:46 pm at 4.8 feet

The Moon is currently 5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 11th of January of 2024 at 3:57 am

Today is…

Balloon Ascension Day

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Cassoulet Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

National Poetry at Work Day

National Shop for Travel Day

National Static Electricity Day

National Word Nerd Day

Play God Day

Today is also…

Start of Hōonkō (Nishi Honganji) January 9–16 (Jōdo Shinshū Buddhism)

Martyrs' Day (Panama)

Non-Resident Indian Day (India)

Day of Republika Srpska

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1870 – Joseph Strauss, American engineer, co-designed the Golden Gate Bridge (d. 1938)

1890 – Karel Čapek, Czech author and playwright (d. 1938)

1900 – Richard Halliburton, American journalist and author (d. 1939)

1908 – Simone de Beauvoir, French philosopher and author (d. 1986)

1913 – Richard Nixon, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (d. 1994)

1914 – Kenny Clarke, American jazz drummer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1915 – Fernando Lamas, Argentinian-American actor, singer, and director (d. 1982)

1935 – Bob Denver, American actor (d. 2005)

1939 – Susannah York, English actress and activist (d. 2011)

1941 – Joan Baez, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist

1944 – Jimmy Page, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1951 – Crystal Gayle, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – J. K. Simmons, American actor

1959 – Rigoberta Menchú, Guatemalan activist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

…and on this day in history….

1839 – The French Academy of Sciences announces the Daguerreotype photography process.

1909 – Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.

1914 – The Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is founded by African-American students at Howard University in Washington D.C., United States.

1960 – President of Egypt Gamal Abdel Nasser opens construction on the Aswan Dam by detonating ten tons of dynamite to demolish twenty tons of granite on the east bank of the Nile.

2005 – Mahmoud Abbas wins the election to succeed Yasser Arafat as President of the Palestinian National Authority, replacing interim president Rawhi Fattouh.

2007 – Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduces the original iPhone at a Macworld keynote in San Francisco.