Almanac - Thursday January 4, 2024
Today is Thursday, the 4th of January of 2024,
January 4 is the fourth day of the year
362 days remain until the end of the year
74 days until spring begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:34 am
and sunset will be at 5:04:46 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:15:10 pm.
The first high tide was at 4:38 am at 5.37 feet
The first low tide will be at 11:43 am at 1.74 feet
The next high tide at 5:16 pm at 3.5 feet
and the next low tide at 10:28 pm at 2.23 feet
The Moon is currently 46 % visible
It’s the third quarter moon
The moon sets this afternoon at 12:06 pm
and the moon rises early tomorrow morning at 1:33 am
The next phase will be a New Moon next Thursday the 11th of January of 2024 at 3:57 am
Today is….
as today is the birthday in 1809 of Louis Braille, French educator, invented Braille (d. 1852)
The eleventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas.
On the Eleventh Day Of Christmas…
My True Love Gave To Me…
eleven pipers piping
ten lords a-leaping
nine ladies dancing
eight maids a-milking
seven swans a-swimming
six geese a-laying
five gold rings
four calling birds
Three French hens,
Two turtle doves,
And a partridge in a pear tree.
Today is also…
Independence Day (Myanmar), celebrates the independence of Myanmar from the United Kingdom in 1948.
Colonial Martyrs Repression Day (Angola)
Day of the Martyrs (Democratic Republic of the Congo)
Ogoni Day (Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People)
Tokyo Dome Show: The annual Wrestle Kingdom event run by New Japan Pro-Wrestling
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You Get to share your special day with….
1643 (calendar New Style) – Isaac Newton, English mathematician and physicist (d. 1726/27)
1785 – Jacob Grimm, German philologist and mythologist (d. 1863)
1809 – Louis Braille, French educator, invented Braille (d. 1852)
1838 – General Tom Thumb, American circus performer (d. 1883)
1896 – Everett Dirksen, American politician (d. 1969)
1896 – André Masson, French painter and illustrator (d. 1987)
1900 – James Bond, American ornithologist and zoologist (d. 1989)
1916 – Lionel Newman, American pianist and composer (d. 1989)
1916 – Robert Parrish, American actor and director (d. 1995)
1920 – William Colby, American intelligence officer, 10th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1996)
1927 – Barbara Rush, American actress
1935 – Floyd Patterson, American boxer (d. 2006)
1942 – John McLaughlin, English guitarist and songwriter
1943 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, American historian and author
1946 – Arthur Conley, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)
1957 – Patty Loveless, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1960 – Michael Stipe, American singer-songwriter and producer
1963 – Dave Foley, Canadian comedian, actor, director, and producer
1966 – Deana Carter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
…and on this day in history….
1853 – After having been kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South, Solomon Northup regains his freedom; his memoir Twelve Years a Slave later becomes a national bestseller.
1896 – Utah is admitted as the 45th U.S. state.
1958 – Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, falls to Earth from orbit.
1959 – Luna 1 becomes the first spacecraft to reach the vicinity of the Moon.
1999 – Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is sworn in as governor of Minnesota.
2004 – Mikheil Saakashvili is elected President of Georgia following the November 2003 Rose Revolution.
2006 – Ehud Olmert becomes acting Prime Minister of Israel after the incumbent, Ariel Sharon, suffers a second, apparently more serious stroke.
2007 – The 110th United States Congress convenes, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history.
2010 – The Burj Khalifa, the current tallest building in the world, officially opens in Dubai.