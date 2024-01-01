Almanac - Monday January 1, 2024

Today is Monday, the 1st of January of 2024

January 1 or 1 January is the first day of the year

There are 365 days left in the year. 2024 is a leap year.

77 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:15 am

and sunset will be at 5:02:14 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:13:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.4°F.

The first high tide was at 2:55 am at 4.89 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:23 am at 2.92 feet

The next high tide at 1:24 pm at 4.71 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:19 pm at 0.57 feet

The Moon is currently 73.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 3rd of January of 2024 at 7:30 pm

The Moon sets this morning at 11:02 am

and the moon rises again at 10:37 pm tonight

Today is…

The last day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is Faith, also called Imani

The eighth of the Twelve Days of Christmas

Your true love should be gifting you today…

eight maids a-milking

seven swans a-swimming

six geese a-laying

five gold rings

four calling birds

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

it’s also….

Apple Gifting Day

Commitment Day

Copyright Law Day

Ellis Island Day

Euro Day

Global Family Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Black-eyed Pea Day

National Bloody Mary Day

National First-Foot Day

National Hangover Day

National Weigh-In Day

New Year's Day

New Year's Dishonor List Day

Polar Bear Swim Day

Public Domain Day

Saint Basil's Day

World Day of Peace

Z Day

Today is also….

Handsel Monday (Scotland)

Second day of Hogmanay (Scotland)

Constitution Day (Italy)

Day of the Establishment of the Slovak Republic (Slovakia)

Restoration Day of the Independent Czech State (Czech Republic)

Emancipation Day

Euro Day (European Union)

Flag Day (Lithuania) commemorates raising of the Lithuanian flag on Gediminas' Tower in 1919

Founding Day (Taiwan) commemorates the establishment of the Provisional Government in Nanjing

Independence Day (Brunei, Cameroon, Haiti, Sudan)

International Nepali Dhoti and Nepali Topi Day

Jump-up Day (Montserrat)

Kalpataru Day (Ramakrishna Movement)

Kamakura Ebisu, January 1–3 (Kamakura, Kanagawa, Japan)

National Tree Planting Day (Tanzania)

Japanese New Year

Novy God Day (Russia)

Sjoogwachi (Okinawa Islands)

Triumph of the Revolution (Cuba)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday and Happy New Year to you! You share this special day with…

766 – Ali al-Ridha (d. 818) 8th Imam of Twelver Shia Islam

1735 – Paul Revere, American silversmith and engraver (d. 1818)

1752 – Betsy Ross, American seamstress, sewed flags for the Pennsylvania Navy during the Revolutionary War (d. 1836)

1879 – E. M. Forster, English author and playwright (d. 1970)

1895 – J. Edgar Hoover, American law enforcement official; 1st Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (d. 1972)

1900 – Xavier Cugat, Spanish-American singer-songwriter and actor (d. 1990)

1911 – Hank Greenberg, American baseball player (d. 1986)

1912 – Kim Philby, British spy (d. 1988)

1919 – J. D. Salinger, American soldier and author (d. 2010)

1923 – Milt Jackson, American jazz vibraphonist and composer (d. 1999)

1934 – Alan Berg, American lawyer and radio host (d. 1984)

1938 – Frank Langella, American actor

1942 – Country Joe McDonald, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Don Novello, American comedian, screenwriter and producer

1955 – Mary Beard, English classicist, academic and presenter

1958 – Grandmaster Flash, Barbadian rapper and DJ

1969 – Morris Chestnut, American actor

…on this day in history…

153 BC – For the first time, Roman consuls begin their year in office on January 1.

45 BC – The Julian calendar takes effect as the civil calendar of the Roman Empire, establishing January 1 as the new date of the new year.

1600 – Scotland recognises January 1 as the start of the year, instead of March 25.

1772 – The first traveler's cheques, which could be used in 90 European cities, are issued by the London Credit Exchange Company.

1773 – The hymn that became known as "Amazing Grace", then titled "1 Chronicles 17:16–17, Faith's Review and Expectation", is first used to accompany a sermon led by John Newton in the town of Olney, Buckinghamshire, England.

1788 – The first edition of The Times of London, previously The Daily Universal Register, is published.

1801 – The legislative union of Kingdom of Great Britain and Kingdom of Ireland is completed, and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland is proclaimed.

1804 – French rule ends in Haiti. Haiti becomes the first black-majority republic and second independent country in North America after the United States.

1808 – The United States bans the importation of slaves.

1847 – The world's first "Mercy" Hospital is founded in Pittsburgh, United States, by a group of Sisters of Mercy from Ireland; the name will go on to grace over 30 major hospitals throughout the world.

1861 – Liberal forces supporting Benito Juárez enter Mexico City.

1885 – Twenty-five nations adopt Sandford Fleming's proposal for standard time (and also, time zones).

1892 – Ellis Island begins processing immigrants into the United States.

1898 – New York, New York annexes land from surrounding counties, creating the City of Greater New York. The four initial boroughs, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and The Bronx, are joined on January 25 by Staten Island to create the modern city of five boroughs.

1899 – Spanish rule ends in Cuba.

1902 – The first American college football bowl game, the Rose Bowl between Michigan and Stanford, is held in Pasadena, California.

1932 – The United States Post Office Department issues a set of 12 stamps commemorating the 200th anniversary of George Washington's birth.

1934 – Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay becomes a United States federal prison.

1942 – The Declaration by United Nations is signed by twenty-six nations.

1947 – The Canadian Citizenship Act 1946 comes into effect, converting British subjects into Canadian citizens. Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King becomes the first Canadian citizen.

1970 – The defined beginning of Unix time, at 00:00:00.

1971 – Cigarette advertisements are banned on American television.

1979 – the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations and Taiwan Relations Act enter into force. Through the Communiqué, the United States establishes normal diplomatic relations with China.[81] Through the Act, the United States guarantees military support for Taiwan.

1983 – The ARPANET officially changes to using TCP/IP, the Internet Protocol, effectively creating the Internet.

1984 – The original American Telephone & Telegraph Company is divested of its 22 Bell System companies as a result of the settlement of the 1974 United States Department of Justice antitrust suit against AT&T.

1990 – David Dinkins is sworn in as New York City's first black mayor.

1994 – The Zapatista Army of National Liberation initiates twelve days of armed conflict in the Mexican state of Chiapas.

1994 – The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) comes into effect.

1995 – The World Trade Organization comes into being.