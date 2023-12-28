Almanac - Thursday December 28, 2023

December 28 is the 362nd day of the year

three days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until spring begins

Tomorrow Thursday, 28th of December of 2023,

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:24:22 am

and sunset will be at 4:59:10 pm.

Tomorrow we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:11:46 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54°F.

the first high tide will be at 12:32 am at 5.04 feet

The first low tide will be at 5:03 am at 3.32 feet

The next high tide at 10:37 am at 6.31 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:55 pm at -0.83 feet

The Moon is currently 97% visible

Waning Gibbous

It was a full moon a couple of days ago

Moonset this morning at 9:06 am

Moonrise this evening at 6:35 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 3rd of January of 2024 at 7:30 pm

Today is the third day of Kwanzaa

Today’s principle is collective work and responsibility, also called Ujima

It’s the Fourth Day Of Christmas

Your True Love is supposed to Give to you…

four calling birds

Three French hens,

Two turtle doves,

And a partridge in a pear tree.

It’s….

Call a Friend Day

Holy Innocents' Day

National Card Playing Day

National Chocolate Candy Day

National Download Day

National Short Film Day

Pledge of Allegiance Day

Today is also…

King Taksin Memorial Day in Thailand

Proclamation Day in South Australia

Republic Day in South Sudan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924)

1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001)

1903 – Earl Hines, American pianist and bandleader (d. 1983)

1913 – Lou Jacobi, Canadian-American actor (d. 2009)

1914 – Pops Staples, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2000)

1921 – Johnny Otis, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1922 – Stan Lee, American publisher, producer, and actor (d. 2018)

1925 – Milton Obote, Ugandan engineer and politician, 2nd President of Uganda (d. 2005)

1931 – Martin Milner, American actor (d. 2015)

1932 – Manuel Puig, Argentinian author and playwright (d. 1990)

1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress

1946 – Edgar Winter, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1948 – Ziggy Modeliste, American drummer

1954 – Gayle King, American television journalist

1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer

1962 – Michel Petrucciani, French jazz pianist (d. 1999)

1969 – Linus Torvalds, Finnish-American computer programmer, developed Linux kernel

1973 – Seth Meyers, American actor, producer, screenwriter, and talk show host

1978 – John Legend, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor

1979 – Noomi Rapace, Swedish actress

…and on this day in history….

1795 – Construction of Yonge Street, formerly recognized as the longest street in the world, begins in York, Upper Canada (present-day Toronto).

1846 – Iowa is admitted as the 29th U.S. state

1895 – The Lumière brothers perform for their first paying audience at the Grand Cafe in Boulevard des Capucines.

1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.

1912 – The first municipally owned streetcars take to the streets in San Francisco.

1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, becomes the first woman to be elected Member of Parliament (MP) to the British House of Commons.

1967 – American businesswoman Muriel Siebert becomes the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

1972 – The last scheduled day for induction into the military by the Selective Service System. Due to the fact that President Richard Nixon declared this day a national day of mourning due to former President Harry S Truman's death, approximately 300 men were not able to report due to most Federal offices being closed. Since the draft was not resumed in 1973, they were never drafted.

1973 – The United States Endangered Species Act is signed into law by President Richard Nixon.