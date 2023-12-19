Almanac - Tuesday December 19, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 19th of December of 2023,

December 19 is the 353rd day of the year

12 days remain until the end of the year.

2 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice will be on Thursday December 21, 2023, 7:27 PM

The sun rises today at 7:20:31 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:53:52 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:07:11 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.1°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:24 am at 5.5 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:28 am at 2.26 feet

The next high tide at 3:48 pm at 4.59 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:11 pm at 0.54 feet

The Moon is currently 47.8% visible

It’s the First Quarter moon

We’ll have a full moon right after Christmas Day

Today is….

Holly Day

Look for an Evergreen Day

National Emo Day

National Hard Candy Day

National Oatmeal Muffin Day

Today is also….

Goa Liberation Day in Goa, India

National Heroes and Heroines Day in Anguilla

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with…

1899 – Martin Luther King Sr., American pastor, missionary, and activist (d. 1984)

1906 – Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian marshal, engineer, and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union (d. 1982)

1915 – Édith Piaf, French singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1963)

1918 – Professor Longhair, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1980)

1920 – David Susskind, American talk show host and producer (d. 1987)

1924 – Cicely Tyson, American actress (d. 2021)

1932 – Lola Hendricks, African American civil rights activist (d. 2013)

1940 – Phil Ochs, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1976)

1941 – Maurice White, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2016)

1942 – Cornell Dupree, American guitarist (d. 2011)

1944 – Richard Leakey, Kenyan paleontologist and politician (d. 2022)

1944 – Tim Reid, American actor and director

1963 – Jennifer Beals, American model and actress

1980 – Jake Gyllenhaal, American actor and producer

1982 – Mo Williams, American basketball player

1987 – Ronan Farrow, American activist, journalist, and lawyer

On this day in history….

1776 – Thomas Paine publishes one of a series of pamphlets in The Pennsylvania Journal entitled "The American Crisis".

1900 – French parliament votes amnesty for all involved in scandalous army treason trial known as Dreyfus affair.

1929 – The Indian National Congress promulgates the Purna Swaraj (the Declaration of the Independence of India).

1932 – BBC World Service begins broadcasting as the BBC Empire Service.

1972 – Apollo program: The last crewed lunar flight, Apollo 17, carrying Eugene Cernan, Ronald Evans, and Harrison Schmitt, returns to Earth.

1974 – Nelson Rockefeller is sworn in as Vice President of the United States under President Gerald Ford under the provisions of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1984 – The Sino-British Joint Declaration, stating that China would resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong and the United Kingdom would restore Hong Kong to China with effect from July 1, 1997, is signed in Beijing by Deng Xiaoping and Margaret Thatcher.

1986 – Mikhail Gorbachev, leader of the Soviet Union, releases Andrei Sakharov and his wife from exile in Gorky.

1995 – The United States Government restores federal recognition to the Notta-waseppi Huron Band of Pota-wa-tomi Native American tribe.

1998 – President Bill Clinton is impeached by the United States House of Representatives, becoming the second president of the United States to be impeached.

2012 – Park Geun-hye is elected the first female president of South Korea.