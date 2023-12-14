Almanac - Thursday December 14, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 14th of December of 2023,
December 14 is the 348th day of the year
17 days remain until the end of the year.
7 days until winter begins
The December solstice (winter solstice) in San Francisco will be at 7:27 pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
The sun will rise this morning in San Francisco at 7:17:22 am
and sunset will be at 4:51:59 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:04:40 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.5°F
The first high tide was at 12:28 am at 4.88 feet
The first low tide was at 4:43 am at 3.37 feet
The next high tide will be at 10:37 am at 6.74 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:55 pm at -1.38 feet
The Moon is currently 3.5% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
Moonrise at 9:22 am
Moonset at 6:35 pm
First Quarter Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 19th of December of 2023 at 10:39 am
Today is….
National Biscuits and Gravy Day
Today is also….
Forty-seven Ronin Remembrance Day (Sengaku-ji, Tokyo)
Martyred Intellectuals Day (Bangladesh)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1852 – Daniel De Leon, Curaçaoan-American journalist and politician (d. 1914)
1896 – Jimmy Doolittle, American general and pilot, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1993)
1897 – Margaret Chase Smith, American educator and politician (d. 1995)
1908 – Morey Amsterdam, American actor, singer, and screenwriter (d. 1996)
1911 – Spike Jones, American singer and bandleader (d. 1965)
1916 – Shirley Jackson, American novelist and short story writer (d. 1965)
1917 – June Taylor, American dancer and choreographer (d. 2004)
1918 – B. K. S. Iyengar, Indian yoga instructor and author, founded Iyengar Yoga (d. 2014)
1920 – Clark Terry, American trumpet player, composer, and educator (d. 2015)
1922 – Don Hewitt, American journalist and producer, created 60 Minutes (d. 2009)
1924 – Raj Kapoor, Indian actor, director, and producer (d. 1988)
1935 – Lee Remick, American actress (d. 1991)
1946 – Patty Duke, American actress (d. 2016)
1947 – Christopher Parkening, American guitarist and educator
1947 – Dilma Rousseff, Brazilian economist and politician, 36th President of Brazil
1948 – Lester Bangs, American journalist and author (d. 1982)
1960 – James Comey, American lawyer, 7th Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation
1970 – Beth Orton, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
…and on this day in history….
1780 – Founding Father Alexander Hamilton marries Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton at the Schuyler Mansion in Albany, New York.
1782 – The Montgolfier brothers first test fly an unmanned hot air balloon in France; it floats nearly 2.5 km (1.6 mi).
1819 – Alabama becomes the 22nd U.S. state.
1902 – The Commercial Pacific Cable Company lays the first Pacific telegraph cable, from San Francisco to Honolulu.
1903 – The Wright brothers make their first attempt to fly with the Wright Flyer at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.
1918 – The 1918 United Kingdom general election occurs, the first where women were permitted to vote. In Ireland the Irish republican political party Sinn Féin wins a landslide victory with nearly 47% of the popular vote.
1918 – Giacomo Puccini's comic opera Gianni Schicchi premiered at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.
1940 – Plutonium (specifically Pu-238) is first isolated at Berkeley, California.
1962 – NASA's Mariner 2 becomes the first spacecraft to fly by Venus.
1964 – American Civil Rights Movement: Heart of Atlanta Motel v. United States: The Supreme Court of the United States rules that Congress can use the Constitution's Commerce Clause to fight discrimination.
1985 – Wilma Mankiller takes office as the first woman elected to serve as Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation.
2012 – Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting: Twenty-eight people, including the gunman, are killed in Sandy Hook, Connecticut.
2017 – The Walt Disney Company announces that it would acquire 21st Century Fox, including the 20th Century Fox movie studio, for $52.4 billion.
2020 – A total solar eclipse is visible from parts of the South Pacific Ocean, southern South America, and the South Atlantic Ocean.