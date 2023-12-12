Almanac - Tuesday December 11, 2023

Today is Tuesday, 12th of December of 2023,

December 12 is the 346th day of the year

19 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice will be Thursday, December 21, 2023, 7:27 PM

The sun rises this morning in San Francisco at 7:15:55 am

and sunset this afternoon will be at 4:51:28 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:03:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.7°F

The first low tide was at 3:14 am at 3.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:12 am at 6.67 feet

The next low tide at 4:28 pm at -1.09 feet

And The final tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:41 am at 4.81 feet

The Moon is 0.3%

It’s still considered a Waning Crescent

It will become a New Moon today at 3:32 pm

Today is….

Festival of Unmentionable Thoughts

Gingerbread House Day

International Sound Check Day

National 12-hour Fresh Breath Day

National Ambrosia Day

National Ding-a-Ling Day

National Poinsettia Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Russia

Day of Neutrality in Turkmenistan

…if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1805 – Henry Wells, American businessman, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1878)

1821 – Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (d. 1880)

1863 – Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter (d. 1944)

1893 – Edward G. Robinson, American actor (d. 1973)

1914 – Patrick O'Brian, English author (d. 2000)

1915 – Frank Sinatra, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1998)

1918 – Joe Williams, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1923 – Bob Barker, American game show host and producer (d. 2023)

1924 – Ed Koch, American politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (d. 2013

1937 – Connie Francis, American singer, musician, and actress

1940 – Dionne Warwick, American singer

1943 – Grover Washington, Jr., American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer (d. 1999)

1945 – Tony Williams, American drummer, composer, and producer (d. 1997)

1962 – Tracy Austin, American tennis player and sportscaster

1975 – Mayim Bialik, American actress, neuroscientist, and author

1994 – Otto Warmbier, American student imprisoned in North Korea (d. 2017)

…on this day in history…

1870 – Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina becomes the second black U.S. congressman.

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter "S" [•••] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John's, Newfoundland.

1963 – Kenya declares independence from Great Britain

2000 – The United States Supreme Court releases its decision in Bush v. Gore.

2015 – The Paris Agreement relating to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is adopted.