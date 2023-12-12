© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday December 11, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM PST
Poinsetta (Euphorbia pulcherrima)
Swallowtail Garden Seeds
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Today is Tuesday, 12th of December of 2023,

December 12 is the 346th day of the year

19 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until winter begins

Winter Solstice will be Thursday, December 21, 2023, 7:27 PM

The sun rises this morning in San Francisco at 7:15:55 am

and sunset this afternoon will be at 4:51:28 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 35 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:03:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.7°F

The first low tide was at 3:14 am at 3.16 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:12 am at 6.67 feet

The next low tide at 4:28 pm at -1.09 feet

And The final tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:41 am at 4.81 feet

The Moon is 0.3%

It’s still considered a Waning Crescent

It will become a New Moon today at 3:32 pm

Today is….

Festival of Unmentionable Thoughts

Gingerbread House Day

International Sound Check Day

National 12-hour Fresh Breath Day

National Ambrosia Day

National Ding-a-Ling Day

National Poinsettia Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Russia

Day of Neutrality in Turkmenistan

…if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1805Henry Wells, American businessman, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1878)

1821Gustave Flaubert, French novelist (d. 1880)

1863Edvard Munch, Norwegian painter (d. 1944)

1893Edward G. Robinson, American actor (d. 1973)

1914Patrick O'Brian, English author (d. 2000)

1915Frank Sinatra, American singer, actor, and producer (d. 1998)

1918Joe Williams, American singer and pianist (d. 1999)

1923Bob Barker, American game show host and producer (d. 2023)

1924Ed Koch, American politician, 105th Mayor of New York City (d. 2013

1937Connie Francis, American singer, musician, and actress

1940 – Dionne Warwick, American singer

1943 – Grover Washington, Jr., American singer-songwriter, saxophonist, and producer (d. 1999)

1945Tony Williams, American drummer, composer, and producer (d. 1997)

1962Tracy Austin, American tennis player and sportscaster

1975Mayim Bialik, American actress, neuroscientist, and author

1994Otto Warmbier, American student imprisoned in North Korea (d. 2017)

…on this day in history…

1870Joseph H. Rainey of South Carolina becomes the second black U.S. congressman.

1901Guglielmo Marconi receives the first transatlantic radio signal (the letter "S" [•••] in Morse Code), at Signal Hill in St John's, Newfoundland.

1963Kenya declares independence from Great Britain

2000 – The United States Supreme Court releases its decision in Bush v. Gore.

2015 – The Paris Agreement relating to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is adopted.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
