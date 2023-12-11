Almanac - Monday December 11, 2023

Today is Monday, the 11th of December of 2023,

December 11 is the 345th day of the year

20 days remain until the end of the year.

10 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:15:10 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:15 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:03:12 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 54.9°F.

The first low tide was at 2:33 am at 2.93 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:35 am at 6.5 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:48 pm at -0.75 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:54 PM at 4.69 feet

The Moon is currently 2.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

Moon Rise is at 6:04 AM this morning

The Moon sets today at 3:40 PM

We’ll have a New Moon tomorrow afternoon at 3:32 pm

Today is…

Green Monday

Holiday Food Drive for Needy Animals Day

International Mountain Day

National App Day

National Have a Bagel Day

National Noodle Ring Day

National Stretching Day

Today is also…

Establishment of Kurdish Women's Union in Iraqi Kurdistan

Indiana Day in the United States

National Tango Day in Argentina

Pampanga Day in Pampanga province, Philippines

Republic Day in Burkina Faso, the day when Upper Volta became an autonomous republic in the French Community in 1958

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1830 – Kamehameha V of Hawaii (d. 1872)

1856 – Georgi Plekhanov, Russian philosopher, theorist, and author (d. 1918)

1882 – Fiorello H. La Guardia, American lawyer and politician, 99th Mayor of New York City (d. 1947)

1904 – Marge, American cartoonist (d. 1993)

1908 – Elliott Carter, American composer and academic (d. 2012)

1911 – Naguib Mahfouz, Egyptian author, playwright, and screenwriter, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2006)

1918 – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Russian novelist, historian, and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2008)

1922 – Grace Paley, American short story writer and poet (d. 2007)

1923 – Morrie Turner, American comics creator (d. 2014)

1926 – Big Mama Thornton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1927 – John Buscema, American illustrator (d. 2002)

1931 – Rita Moreno, Puerto Rican actress, singer, and dancer

1938 – McCoy Tyner, American jazz musician (d. 2020)

1939 – Tom Hayden, American activist and politician (d. 2016)

1954 – Jermaine Jackson, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1967 – Mo'Nique, American comedian, actress, and producer

1973 – Mos Def, American rapper

1978 – Roy Wood, Jr., American comedian, actor, and radio host

…and on this day in history….

1901 – Guglielmo Marconi transmits the first transatlantic radio signal from Poldhu, Cornwall, England to Saint John's, Newfoundland.

1913 – More than two years after it was stolen from the Louvre, Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa is recovered in Florence, Italy. The thief, Vincenzo Peruggia, is immediately arrested

1934 – Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, takes his last drink and enters treatment for the final time.

1964 – Che Guevara speaks at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

1972 – Apollo 17 becomes the sixth and final Apollo mission to land on the Moon.

1997 – The Kyoto Protocol opens for signature.

2008 – Bernie Madoff is arrested and charged with securities fraud in a $50 billion Ponzi scheme.

2009 – Finnish game developer Rovio Entertainment releases the hit mobile game Angry Birds internationally on iOS. \

2020 – The Food and Drug Administration issues an Emergency Use Authorization on the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved by the agency.