Thursday December 7, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 7th of December of 2023

December 7 is the 341st day of the year

24 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:11:56 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:46 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:01:21 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.9°F

The first high tide was at 6:31 am at 5.48 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:19 pm at 1.39 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:03 pm at 3.9 feet

and the next high tide at 7:52 pm

The Moon is currently 28.8% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent Moon

The Moon set this afternoon at 1:43 pm

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Tuesday the 12th of December of 2023 at 3:32 pm

Today is…

Chanukah (Hanukkah) 2023 starts at nightfall on December 7, 2023 and ends with nightfall on December 15, 2023, beginning on the Hebrew calendar date of 25 Kislev, and lasting for eight days.

International Civil Aviation Day

Letter Writing Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Flag Day in India

Eve of the Immaculate Conception

Day of the Little Candles, begins after sunset in Colombia

National Heroes Day in East Timor

Spitak Remembrance Day in Armenia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share cake and ice cream with….

521 – Columba, Irish missionary, monk, and saint (d. 597)

1863 – Pietro Mascagni, Italian composer and conductor (d. 1945)

1873 – Willa Cather, American novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1947)

1878 – Akiko Yosano, Japanese author, poet, pioneering feminist, pacifist, and social reformer (d. 1942)

1879 – Rudolf Friml, Czech-American pianist, composer, and academic (d. 1972)

1910 – Louis Prima, American singer-songwriter, trumpet player, and actor (d. 1978)

1915 – Eli Wallach, American actor (d. 2014)

1923 – Ted Knight, American actor and comedian (d. 1986)

1924 – Mário Soares, Portuguese historian, lawyer, and politician, 17th President of Portugal (d. 2017)

1928 – Noam Chomsky, American linguist and philosopher

1931 – Bobby Osborne, American bluegrass singer and musician (d. 2023)

1932 – Ellen Burstyn, American actress

1942 – Harry Chapin, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1981)

1949 – Tom Waits, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1956 – Larry Bird, American basketball player and coach

1973 – Damien Rice, Irish singer-songwriter, musician and record producer

1979 – Sara Bareilles, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actress

…and on this day in history….

1732 – The Royal Opera House opens at Covent Garden, London, England.

1787 – Delaware becomes the first state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1842 – First concert of the New York Philharmonic, founded by Ureli Corelli Hill.

1930 – W1XAV in Boston, Massachusetts telecasts video from the CBS radio orchestra program, The Fox Trappers. The telecast also includes the first television advertisement in the United States, for I.J. Fox Furriers, which also sponsored the radio show.

1932 – German-born Swiss physicist Albert Einstein is granted an American visa.

1963 – Instant replay makes its debut during the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

1972 – Apollo 17, the last Apollo Moon mission, is launched. The crew takes the photograph known as The Blue Marble as they leave the Earth.