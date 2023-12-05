Almanac - Tuesday December 5, 2023

Today in Tuesday, the 5th of December of 2023

December 5 is the 339th day of the year

26 days remain until the end of the year.

16 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:10:12 am

and the sun sets this afternoon at 4:50:44 pm

We will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:00:28 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.1°F.

The first high tide was at 5:30 am at 5.01 feet

The first low tide will be later this morning at 11:39 am

The next high tide at 4:23 pm at 4.04 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:02 pm 1.1 feet

The Moon is currently 46% visible

It’s a waning crescent moon

The moon sets today at 1:00 pm

We’ll have a New Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 12th of December of 2023 at 3:32 pm

Today is…

AFL-CIO Day

Bathtub Party Day

Day of the Ninja

National Blue Jeans Day

National Comfort Food Day

National Communicate With Your Kids Day

National Commute With Your Baby Day

National Sacher Torte Day

Repeal Day

World Trick Shot Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Suriname

Day of Military Honour - Battle of Moscow in Russia

Discovery Day in Haiti and Dominican Republic

International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development

Klozum (Schiermonnikoog, Netherlands)

Saint Nicholas' Eve in Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Hungary, Romania, Germany, Poland and the UK)

Krampusnacht in Austria

The King Bhum-ibol Adul-yadej Memorial Birthday in Thailand

and World Soil Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your birthday with….

852 – Zhu Wen, Chinese emperor (d. 912)

1782 – Martin Van Buren, American lawyer and politician, 8th President of the United States (d. 1862)

1839 – George Armstrong Custer, American general (d. 1876)

1890 – Fritz Lang, Austrian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1976)

1901 – Walt Disney, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1966)

1901 – Milton H. Erickson, American psychiatrist and author (d. 1980)

1902 – Strom Thurmond, American educator, general, and politician, 103rd Governor of South Carolina (d. 2003)

1907 – Lin Biao, Chinese general and politician, 2nd Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China (d. 1971)

1911 – Władysław Szpilman, Polish pianist and composer (d. 2000)

1912 – Sonny Boy Williamson II, American singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1965)

1932 – Little Richard, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 2020)

1934 – Joan Didion, American novelist and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1935 – Calvin Trillin, American novelist, humorist, and journalist

1936 – James Lee Burke, American journalist, author, and academic

1938 – J. J. Cale, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2013)

1947 – Jim Messina, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Jim Plunkett, American football player and radio host

1960 – Osvaldo Golijov, Argentinian-American composer and educator

1961 – Laura Flanders, British journalist

1963 – Doctor Dré, American television and radio host

1968 – Margaret Cho, American comedian, actress, producer, and screenwriter

1968 – Lisa Marie, American model and actress

1980 – Ibrahim Maalouf, Lebanese-French trumpet player and composer

….and on this day in history….

63 BC – Cicero gives the fourth and final of the Catiline Orations.

1831 – Former U.S. President John Quincy Adams takes his seat in the House of Representatives.

1848 – California Gold Rush: In a message to the United States Congress, U.S. President James K. Polk confirms that large amounts of gold had been discovered in California.

1933 – The Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified. The law repealed the Eighteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, which had mandated nationwide prohibition on alcohol.

1935 – Mary McLeod Bethune founds the National Council of Negro Women in New York City.

1952 – Beginning of the Great Smog in London. A cold fog combines with air pollution and brings the city to a standstill for four days. Later, a Ministry of Health report estimates 4,000 fatalities as a result of it.

1955 – The American Federation of Labor and the Congress of Industrial Organizations merge and form the AFL–CIO.

1955 – E. D. Nixon and Rosa Parks lead the Montgomery bus boycott.

1983 – Dissolution of the Military Junta in Argentina.

1991 – Leonid Kravchuk is elected the first president of Ukraine.