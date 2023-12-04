Almanac - Monday December 4, 2023
Today is Monday, the 4th of December of 2023,
December 4 is the 338th day of the year
27 days remain until the end of the year.
17 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:09:18 am
and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:50:46 pm.
Today we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight
Solar transit will be at 12:00:02 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.9°F.
The first high tide was at 4:53 am at 4.86 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:34 am at 3.05 feet
The next high tide will be at 3:06 pm at 4.38 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:12 pm at 0.73 feet
The Moon is currently 56.4% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
The moon will set today at 12:38 pm
Moon rises at 11:58 pm
Last Quarter Moon later this evening at 9:49 pm
Today is….
Extraordinary Work Team Recognition Day
Today is also….
Thai Environment Day in Thailand
Tupou I Day in Tonga
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
AD 34 – Persius, Roman poet (d. 62)
1835 – Samuel Butler, English author and critic (d. 1902)
1875 – Rainer Maria Rilke, Austrian-Swiss poet and author (d. 1926)
1892 – Francisco Franco, Spanish general and dictator, Prime Minister of Spain (d. 1975)
1910 – Alex North, American composer and conductor (d. 1991)
1937 – Max Baer, Jr., American actor, director, and producer
1940 – Gary Gilmore, American murderer (d. 1977)
1942 – Bob Mosley, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1944 – Chris Hillman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – Dennis Wilson, American singer-songwriter, producer, and drummer (d. 1983)
1945 – Roberta Bondar, Canadian neurologist, academic, and astronaut
1948 – Southside Johnny, American singer-songwriter
1949 – Jeff Bridges, American actor
1955 – Cassandra Wilson, American singer-songwriter and producer
1964 – Chelsea Noble, American actress
1964 – Marisa Tomei, American actress
1966 – Fred Armisen, American actor and musician
1966 – Suzanne Malveaux, American journalist
1966 – Suzette M. Malveaux, American lawyer and academic
1969 – Jay-Z, American rapper, producer, and actor, co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records
1973 – Tyra Banks, American model, actress, and producer
1973 – Kate Rusby, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
….and on this day in history….
1791 – The first edition of The Observer, the world's first Sunday newspaper, is published.
1865 – North Carolina ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed soon by Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.
1881 – The first edition of the Los Angeles Times is published.
1906 – Alpha Phi Alpha the first intercollegiate Greek lettered fraternity for African-Americans was founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.
1945 – By a vote of 65–7, the United States Senate approves United States participation in the United Nations. (The UN had been established on October 24, 1945.)
1956 – The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) get together at Sun Studio for the first and last time.
1964 – Free Speech Movement: Police arrest over 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, following their takeover and sit-in at the administration building in protest of the UC Regents' decision to forbid protests on UC property.
1969 – Black Panther Party members Fred Hampton and Mark Clark are shot and killed during a raid by 14 Chicago police officers.
1978 – Following the murder of Mayor George Moscone, Dianne Feinstein becomes San Francisco's first female mayor.
1991 – Terry A. Anderson is released after seven years in captivity as a hostage in Beirut; he is the last and longest-held American hostage in Lebanon.
1991 – Pan American World Airways ceases its operations after 64 years.
2005 – Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest for democracy and call on the government to allow universal and equal suffrage.