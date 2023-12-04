Almanac - Monday December 4, 2023

Today is Monday, the 4th of December of 2023,

December 4 is the 338th day of the year

27 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 7:09:18 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:50:46 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

Solar transit will be at 12:00:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.9°F.

The first high tide was at 4:53 am at 4.86 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:34 am at 3.05 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:06 pm at 4.38 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:12 pm at 0.73 feet

The Moon is currently 56.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

The moon will set today at 12:38 pm

Moon rises at 11:58 pm

Last Quarter Moon later this evening at 9:49 pm

Today is….

Cabernet Franc Day

Extraordinary Work Team Recognition Day

International Cheetah Day

National Cookie Day

National Dice Day

National Sock Day

Santa's List Day

Walt Disney Day

Wear Brown Shoes Day

Wildlife Conservation Day

Today is also….

Navy Day in India

Thai Environment Day in Thailand

Tupou I Day in Tonga

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

AD 34 – Persius, Roman poet (d. 62)

1835 – Samuel Butler, English author and critic (d. 1902)

1875 – Rainer Maria Rilke, Austrian-Swiss poet and author (d. 1926)

1892 – Francisco Franco, Spanish general and dictator, Prime Minister of Spain (d. 1975)

1910 – Alex North, American composer and conductor (d. 1991)

1937 – Max Baer, Jr., American actor, director, and producer

1940 – Gary Gilmore, American murderer (d. 1977)

1942 – Bob Mosley, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1944 – Chris Hillman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Dennis Wilson, American singer-songwriter, producer, and drummer (d. 1983)

1945 – Roberta Bondar, Canadian neurologist, academic, and astronaut

1948 – Southside Johnny, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Jeff Bridges, American actor

1955 – Cassandra Wilson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1964 – Chelsea Noble, American actress

1964 – Marisa Tomei, American actress

1966 – Fred Armisen, American actor and musician

1966 – Suzanne Malveaux, American journalist

1966 – Suzette M. Malveaux, American lawyer and academic

1969 – Jay-Z, American rapper, producer, and actor, co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records

1973 – Tyra Banks, American model, actress, and producer

1973 – Kate Rusby, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

….and on this day in history….

1791 – The first edition of The Observer, the world's first Sunday newspaper, is published.

1865 – North Carolina ratifies 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, followed soon by Georgia, and U.S. slaves were legally free within two weeks.

1881 – The first edition of the Los Angeles Times is published.

1906 – Alpha Phi Alpha the first intercollegiate Greek lettered fraternity for African-Americans was founded at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York.

1945 – By a vote of 65–7, the United States Senate approves United States participation in the United Nations. (The UN had been established on October 24, 1945.)

1956 – The Million Dollar Quartet (Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash) get together at Sun Studio for the first and last time.

1964 – Free Speech Movement: Police arrest over 800 students at the University of California, Berkeley, following their takeover and sit-in at the administration building in protest of the UC Regents' decision to forbid protests on UC property.

1969 – Black Panther Party members Fred Hampton and Mark Clark are shot and killed during a raid by 14 Chicago police officers.

1978 – Following the murder of Mayor George Moscone, Dianne Feinstein becomes San Francisco's first female mayor.

1991 – Terry A. Anderson is released after seven years in captivity as a hostage in Beirut; he is the last and longest-held American hostage in Lebanon.

1991 – Pan American World Airways ceases its operations after 64 years.

2005 – Tens of thousands of people in Hong Kong protest for democracy and call on the government to allow universal and equal suffrage.