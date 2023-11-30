Thursday November 30, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 30th of November of 2023,

November 30 is the 334th day of the year

31 days remain until the end of the year.

21 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:05:35 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:16 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:58:25 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55°F.

The first high tide was at 1:39 am at 4.94 feet

The first low tide was at 6:05 am at 3.47 feet

The next high tide will be at 11:34 pm at 6.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:57 pm at -0.63 feet

The Moon is currently 89.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

Moon Rises Tonight at 7:46 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 4th of December of 2023 at 9:49 pm

Today is…

Cities for Life Day

Computer Security Day

National Mason Jar Day

National Methamphetamine Awareness Day

National Mousse Day

National Personal Space Day

National Stay at Home Because You're Well Day

Native Women's Equal Pay Day

Perpetual Youth Day

Today is also….

Bonifacio Day (Philippines)

Day to Mark the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from the Arab Countries and Iran in Israel

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Barbados from the United Kingdom in 1966

National Day in Benin

Regina Mundi Day in South Africa

and Saint Andrew's Day in Scotland

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1667 – Jonathan Swift, Irish satirist and essayist (d. 1745)

1835 – Mark Twain, American novelist, humorist, and critic (d. 1910)

1874 – Winston Churchill, English colonel, journalist, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1907 – Jacques Barzun, French-American historian and author (d. 2012)

1912 – Gordon Parks, American photographer and director (d. 2006)

1915 – Brownie McGhee, American folk-blues singer and guitarist (d. 1996)

1918 – Efrem Zimbalist, Jr., American actor (d. 2014)

1924 – Shirley Chisholm, American activist, educator and politician (d. 2005)

1924 – Allan Sherman, American actor, comedian, singer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1973)

1929 – Dick Clark, American television host and producer, founded Dick Clark Productions (d. 2012)

1930 – G. Gordon Liddy, American lawyer, radio host, television actor and criminal (d. 2021)

1931 – Margot Zemach, American author and illustrator (d. 1989)

1935 – Woody Allen, American actor, director, and screenwriter)

1936 – Abbie Hoffman, American activist and author, co-founded the Youth International Party (d. 1989)

1940 – Kevin Phillips, American political analyst and author (d. 2023)

1947 – David Mamet, American playwright, screenwriter, and director

1952 – Mandy Patinkin, American actor and singer

1953 – Shuggie Otis, American singer-songwriter and musician

1953 – David Sancious, American rock and jazz keyboard player and guitarist

1955 – Billy Idol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1978 – Clay Aiken, American singer

1978 – Gael García Bernal, Mexican actor and producer

…and on this day in history….

1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, United States, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman taking an afternoon nap; this is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space.

1999 – In Seattle, United States, demonstrations against a World Trade Organization meeting by anti-globalization protesters catch police unprepared and force the cancellation of opening ceremonies.