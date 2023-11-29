Almanac - Wednesday November 29, 2023
Today is Wednesday, the 29th of November of 2023,
November 29 is the 333rd day of the year
32 days remain until the end of the year.
22 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:37 am
and sunset will be at 4:51:29 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 11:58:03 am.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.1°F.
The first high tide was early this morning at 12:47 am at 5 feet
The first low tide was at 5:15 am at 3.32 feet
The next high tide will be later this morning at 10:54 am at 6.38 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:13 pm at -0.9 feet
The Moon is currently 94.6% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
The Moon sets this morning at 9:39 am
and the moon rises this evening at 6:36 pm
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 4th of December of 2023 at 9:49 pm
Today is…
National Package Protection Day
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
Today is also…
International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
Liberation Day or Dita e Çlirimit in Albania
William Tubman's Birthday in Liberia
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1797 – Gaetano Donizetti, Italian composer (d. 1848)
1803 – Christian Doppler, Austrian mathematician and physicist (d. 1853)
1832 – Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (d. 1888)
1835 – Empress Dowager Cixi of China (d. 1908)
1895 – Busby Berkeley, American director and choreographer (d. 1976)
1895 – William Tubman, Liberian lawyer and politician, 19th President of Liberia (d. 1971)
1898 – C. S. Lewis, British novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1963)
1908 – Adam Clayton Powell Jr., American pastor and politician (d. 1972)
1915 – Billy Strayhorn, American pianist and composer (d. 1967)
1917 – Merle Travis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)
1918 – Madeleine L'Engle, American author and poet (d. 2007)
1927 – Vin Scully, American sportscaster and game show host (d. 2022)
1932 – Jacques Chirac, French soldier and politician, 22nd President of France (d. 2019)
1933 – John Mayall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1939 – Peter Bergman, American comedian, actor and screenwriter (d. 2012)
1940 – Chuck Mangione, American horn player and composer
1946 – Suzy Chaffee, American skier
1946 – Silvio Rodríguez, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Petra Kelly, German activist and politician (d. 1992)
1947 – Ronnie Montrose, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2012)
1949 – Garry Shandling, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)
1954 – Joel Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1955 – Howie Mandel, Canadian comedian, actor, and television host
1964 – Don Cheadle, American actor and producer
…and on this day in history…
1777 – San Jose, California, is founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or pueblo, in Alta California
1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph for the first time.
1899 – FC Barcelona is founded by Catalan, Spanish and Englishmen. It later develops into one of Spanish football's most iconic and strongest teams.
1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.
1952 – U.S. President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower fulfills a campaign promise by traveling to Korea to find out what can be done to end the conflict.
1963 – "I Want to Hold Your Hand", recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom
1972 – Atari releases Pong, the first commercially successful video game.