Almanac - Wednesday November 29, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of November of 2023,

November 29 is the 333rd day of the year

32 days remain until the end of the year.

22 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:37 am

and sunset will be at 4:51:29 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:58:03 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.1°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:47 am at 5 feet

The first low tide was at 5:15 am at 3.32 feet

The next high tide will be later this morning at 10:54 am at 6.38 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:13 pm at -0.9 feet

The Moon is currently 94.6% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

The Moon sets this morning at 9:39 am

and the moon rises this evening at 6:36 pm

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Monday the 4th of December of 2023 at 9:49 pm

Today is…

Choose Women Wednesday

Customer is Wrong Day

Electronic Greeting Card Day

National Chocolates Day

National Lemon Creme Pie Day

National Package Protection Day

National Rice Cake Day

National Square Dance Day

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

Today is also…

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

Liberation Day or Dita e Çlirimit in Albania

Republic Day in Yugoslavia

Unity Day in Vanuatu

William Tubman's Birthday in Liberia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1797 – Gaetano Donizetti, Italian composer (d. 1848)

1803 – Christian Doppler, Austrian mathematician and physicist (d. 1853)

1832 – Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (d. 1888)

1835 – Empress Dowager Cixi of China (d. 1908)

1895 – Busby Berkeley, American director and choreographer (d. 1976)

1895 – William Tubman, Liberian lawyer and politician, 19th President of Liberia (d. 1971)

1898 – C. S. Lewis, British novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1963)

1908 – Adam Clayton Powell Jr., American pastor and politician (d. 1972)

1915 – Billy Strayhorn, American pianist and composer (d. 1967)

1917 – Merle Travis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1918 – Madeleine L'Engle, American author and poet (d. 2007)

1927 – Vin Scully, American sportscaster and game show host (d. 2022)

1932 – Jacques Chirac, French soldier and politician, 22nd President of France (d. 2019)

1933 – John Mayall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1939 – Peter Bergman, American comedian, actor and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1940 – Chuck Mangione, American horn player and composer

1946 – Suzy Chaffee, American skier

1946 – Silvio Rodríguez, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Petra Kelly, German activist and politician (d. 1992)

1947 – Ronnie Montrose, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2012)

1949 – Garry Shandling, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1954 – Joel Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1955 – Howie Mandel, Canadian comedian, actor, and television host

1964 – Don Cheadle, American actor and producer

…and on this day in history…

1777 – San Jose, California, is founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or pueblo, in Alta California

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph for the first time.

1899 – FC Barcelona is founded by Catalan, Spanish and Englishmen. It later develops into one of Spanish football's most iconic and strongest teams.

1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.

1952 – U.S. President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower fulfills a campaign promise by traveling to Korea to find out what can be done to end the conflict.

1963 – "I Want to Hold Your Hand", recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom

1972 – Atari releases Pong, the first commercially successful video game.