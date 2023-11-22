Almanac - Wednesday November 22, 2023

Today us Wednesday, the 22nd of November of 2023,

November 22 is the 326th day of the year

39 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:57:34 am

and sunset will be at 4:53:56 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:45 am.

The first high tide will be at 6:40 am at 5.78 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:00 pm at 1.38 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:43 pm at 4.67 feet

Today is…

Blackout Wednesday

Go For a Ride Day

Humane Society Anniversary Day

National Cranberry Relish Day

National Family Caregivers Day

National Housing Day (Canada)

National Jukebox Day

National Kimchi Day (South Korea)

National Stop the Violence Day

Start Your Own Country Day

Tie One On Day

What Do You Love About America Day

Today is also….

Day of the Albanian Alphabet (Albania and ethnic Albanians)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lebanon from France in 1943

IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1744 – Abigail Adams, American wife of John Adams, 2nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1818)

1808 – Thomas Cook, English businessman, founded Thomas Cook Group (d. 1892)

1819 – George Eliot, English novelist and poet (d. 1880)

1820 – Katherine Plunket, Irish supercentenarian (d. 1932)[49]

1859 – Cecil Sharp, English folk song scholar (d. 1924)[53]

1868 – John Nance Garner, American politician, 32nd Vice President of the United States (d. 1967)

1869 – André Gide, French novelist, essayist, and dramatist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)

1890 – Charles de Gaulle, French general and politician, President of France (d. 1970)

1891 – Edward Bernays, American publicist (d. 1995)

1898 – Wiley Post, American pilot (d. 1935)

1899 – Hoagy Carmichael, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1981)

1901 – Joaquín Rodrigo, Spanish pianist and composer (d. 1999)

1912 – Doris Duke, American heiress and philanthropist (d. 1993)

1913 – Benjamin Britten, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1976)

1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, American comedian, actor, rapper, and screenwriter (d. 2004)

1924 – Geraldine Page, American actress and singer (d. 1987)

1925 – Jerrie Mock, American pilot (d. 2014)

1925 – Gunther Schuller, American horn player, composer, and conductor (d. 2015)

1940 – Terry Gilliam, American-English actor, director, animator, and screenwriter

1941 – Jesse Colin Young, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1943 – Billie Jean King, American tennis player

1943 – William Kotzwinkle, American novelist and screenwriter

1950 – Steven Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor

1950 – Tina Weymouth, American singer-songwriter and bass player

1951 – Kent Nagano, American conductor, director, and manager

1958 – Jamie Lee Curtis, American actress

1961 – Mariel Hemingway, American actress

and sportscaster

1967 – Mark Ruffalo, American actor

1969 – Marjane Satrapi, Iranian author and illustrator

1980 – Shawn Fanning, American computer programmer and businessman, founded Napster

1984 – Scarlett Johansson, American actress

1986 – Oscar Pistorius, South African sprinter and convicted murderer

1989 – Candice Glover, American singer

...and on this day in history....

1935 – The China Clipper inaugurates the first commercial transpacific air service, connecting Alameda, California with Manila

1963 – U.S. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. U.S Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.

1975 – Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.

1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdraws from the Conservative Party leadership election, confirming the end of her Prime-Ministership.

2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.