Almanac - Wednesday November 22, 2023
Today us Wednesday, the 22nd of November of 2023,
November 22 is the 326th day of the year
39 days remain until the end of the year.
29 days until winter begins
The sun will rise in a few minutes at 6:57:34 am
and sunset will be at 4:53:56 pm.
We will have 9 hours and 56 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 11:55:45 am.
The first high tide will be at 6:40 am at 5.78 feet
The next low tide will be at 1:00 pm at 1.38 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:43 pm at 4.67 feet
Today is…
Blackout Wednesday
Go For a Ride Day
Humane Society Anniversary Day
National Cranberry Relish Day
National Family Caregivers Day
National Housing Day (Canada)
National Jukebox Day
National Kimchi Day (South Korea)
National Stop the Violence Day
Start Your Own Country Day
Tie One On Day
What Do You Love About America Day
Today is also….
Day of the Albanian Alphabet (Albania and ethnic Albanians)
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Lebanon from France in 1943
IF today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....
1744 – Abigail Adams, American wife of John Adams, 2nd First Lady of the United States (d. 1818)
1808 – Thomas Cook, English businessman, founded Thomas Cook Group (d. 1892)
1819 – George Eliot, English novelist and poet (d. 1880)
1820 – Katherine Plunket, Irish supercentenarian (d. 1932)[49]
1859 – Cecil Sharp, English folk song scholar (d. 1924)[53]
1868 – John Nance Garner, American politician, 32nd Vice President of the United States (d. 1967)
1869 – André Gide, French novelist, essayist, and dramatist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1951)
1890 – Charles de Gaulle, French general and politician, President of France (d. 1970)
1891 – Edward Bernays, American publicist (d. 1995)
1898 – Wiley Post, American pilot (d. 1935)
1899 – Hoagy Carmichael, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1981)
1901 – Joaquín Rodrigo, Spanish pianist and composer (d. 1999)
1912 – Doris Duke, American heiress and philanthropist (d. 1993)
1913 – Benjamin Britten, English pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1976)
1921 – Rodney Dangerfield, American comedian, actor, rapper, and screenwriter (d. 2004)
1924 – Geraldine Page, American actress and singer (d. 1987)
1925 – Jerrie Mock, American pilot (d. 2014)
1925 – Gunther Schuller, American horn player, composer, and conductor (d. 2015)
1940 – Terry Gilliam, American-English actor, director, animator, and screenwriter
1941 – Jesse Colin Young, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1943 – Billie Jean King, American tennis player
1943 – William Kotzwinkle, American novelist and screenwriter
1950 – Steven Van Zandt, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor
1950 – Tina Weymouth, American singer-songwriter and bass player
1951 – Kent Nagano, American conductor, director, and manager
1958 – Jamie Lee Curtis, American actress
1961 – Mariel Hemingway, American actress
and sportscaster
1967 – Mark Ruffalo, American actor
1969 – Marjane Satrapi, Iranian author and illustrator
1980 – Shawn Fanning, American computer programmer and businessman, founded Napster
1984 – Scarlett Johansson, American actress
1986 – Oscar Pistorius, South African sprinter and convicted murderer
1989 – Candice Glover, American singer
...and on this day in history....
1935 – The China Clipper inaugurates the first commercial transpacific air service, connecting Alameda, California with Manila
1963 – U.S. President John F. Kennedy is assassinated and Texas Governor John Connally is seriously wounded by Lee Harvey Oswald, who also kills Dallas Police officer J. D. Tippit after fleeing the scene. U.S Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson is sworn in as the 36th President of the United States afterwards.
1975 – Juan Carlos is declared King of Spain following the death of Francisco Franco.
1990 – British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher withdraws from the Conservative Party leadership election, confirming the end of her Prime-Ministership.
2004 – The Orange Revolution begins in Ukraine, resulting from the presidential elections.