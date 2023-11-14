Almanac - Tuesday November 14, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 14th of November of 2023,

November 14 is the 318th day of the year

47 days remain until the end of the year.

37 days until winter begins

The sun is rising right now at 6:49:07 am

and sunset will be at 4:58:43 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 11:53:55 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.9°F

The first low tide will be at 4:17 am at 2.92 feet

The first high tide at 10:15 am at 6.39 feet

The next low tide at 5:22 pm at -0.8 feet

and The final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:33 am at 4.73 feet

The Moon is currently 1.7%

Yesterday was The New Moon

It’s now a Waxing Crescent moon

The moon rises this morning at 8:23 am

and the moon sets this evening at 5:47 pm

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days next Monday the 20th of November of 2023 at 2:50 am

Today is…

International Girls Day

Loosen Up, Lighten Up Day

National American Teddy Bear Day

National Family PJ Day

National Pickle Day

National Seat Belt Day

National Spicy Guacamole Day

National Young Reader's Day

Operating Room Nurse Day

Spirit of National Speakers Association Day

Today is also….

Anniversary of the Movement of Readjustment in Guinea-Bissau

Children's Day, celebrated on the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru in India

Day of the Colombian Woman in Colombia

Mobile Brigade Day in Indonesia

World Diabetes Day

Dobruja Day in Romania

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1719 – Leopold Mozart, Austrian violinist, composer, and conductor (d. 1787)

1805 – Fanny Mendelssohn, German pianist and composer (d. 1847)

1840 – Claude Monet, French painter (d. 1926)

1889 – Jawaharlal Nehru, Indian lawyer and politician, 1st Prime Minister of India (d. 1964)

1900 – Aaron Copland, American composer, conductor, and educator (d. 1990)

1907 – Astrid Lindgren, Swedish author and screenwriter (d. 2002)

1907 – William Steig, American author, illustrator, and sculptor (d. 2003)

1908 – Joseph McCarthy, American captain, lawyer, and politician (d. 1957)

1921 – Brian Keith, American actor and director (d. 1997)

1922 – Boutros Boutros-Ghali, Egyptian politician and diplomat, 6th Secretary General of the United Nations (d. 2016)

1922 – Veronica Lake, American actress and singer (d. 1973)

1927 – McLean Stevenson, American actor and screenwriter (d. 1996)

1927 – Narciso Yepes, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1997)

1934 – Ellis Marsalis, Jr., American pianist and educator (d. 2020)

1935 – Hussein of Jordan (d. 1999)

1939 – Wendy Carlos, American keyboard player and composer

1943 – Peter Norton, American programmer and author

1947 – P. J. O'Rourke, American political satirist and journalist (d. 2022

1947 – Buckwheat Zydeco, American accordion player (d. 2016)

1948 – Charles III, King of the United Kingdom

1952 – Johnny A., American guitarist and songwriter

1954 – Condoleezza Rice, American political scientist, academic, and politician, 66th United States Secretary of State

1954 – Yanni, Greek-American pianist, composer, and producer

1962 – Laura San Giacomo, American actress

1981 – Vanessa Bayer, American actress

…and on this day in history…

332 BC – Alexander the Great is crowned pharaoh of Egypt.

1851 – Moby-Dick, a novel by Herman Melville, is published in the USA.

1889 – Pioneering female journalist Nellie Bly (aka Elizabeth Cochrane) begins a successful attempt to travel around the world in less than 80 days. She completes the trip in 72 days.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company begins radio service in the United Kingdom.

1960 – Ruby Bridges becomes the first Black child to attend an all-White elementary school in Louisiana.

1967 – American physicist Theodore Maiman is given a patent for his ruby laser systems, the world's first laser.

1982 – Lech Wałęsa, the leader of Poland's outlawed Solidarity movement, is released after eleven months of internment near the Soviet border.