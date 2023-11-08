Almanac - Wednesday November 8, 2023

Today Wednesday, 8th of November of 2023,

November 8 is the 312th day of the year

53 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:42:43 am

and sunset will be at 5:03:34 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 11:53:08 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first low tide was at 12:55 am at 0.93 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:38 am at 5.31 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:51 pm at 1.66 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach at 7:25 pm at 4.47 feet

The Moon is 21.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

The Moon sets this afternoon at 2:58 pm

and then rises early tomorrow morning at 3:01 am

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Monday the 13th of November of 2023 at 1:27 am

Today is….

Abet and Aid Punsters Day

Cook Something Bold Day

Intersex Day of Solidarity

National Ample Time Day

National Cappuccino Day

National Dunce Day

National Harvey Wallbanger Day

National Parents as Teachers Day

National STEAM Day

World Pianist Day

World Town Planning Day

X-ray Day

"8th of November" is a song written and recorded by American country music duo Big & Rich

Today is also…

International Day of Radiology

National Aboriginal Veterans Day in Canada

Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and the other Bodiless Powers of Heaven in the Eastern Orthodox Church

World Urbanism Day

Victory Day in Azerbaijan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1836 – Milton Bradley, American businessman, founded the Milton Bradley Company (d. 1911)

1897 – Dorothy Day, American journalist and activist (d. 1980)

1900 – Margaret Mitchell, American journalist and author (d. 1949)

1927 – Patti Page, American singer and actress (d. 2013)

1931 – Morley Safer, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2016)

1944 – Bonnie Bramlett, American singer and actress

1947 – Minnie Riperton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1949 – Bonnie Raitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954 – Kazuo Ishiguro, Japanese-British novelist, screenwriter, and short story writer

1954 – Rickie Lee Jones, American singer-songwriter and producer

1956 – Mari Boine, Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Leif Garrett, American singer, actor, and television personality

1975 – Tara Reid, American actress

…and on this day in history…

1889 – Montana is admitted as the 41st U.S. state.

1892 – The New Orleans general strike begins, uniting black and white American trade unionists in a successful four-day general strike action for the first time.

1933 – Great Depression: New Deal: US President Franklin D. Roosevelt unveils the Civil Works Administration, an organization designed to create jobs for more than four million unemployed.

1966 – Former Massachusetts Attorney General Edward Brooke becomes the first African American elected to the United States Senate since Reconstruction.

1972 – American pay television network Home Box Office (HBO) launches.