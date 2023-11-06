Almanac - Monday November 6, 2023

Today is Monday, the 6th of November of 2023,

November 6 is the 310th day of the year

55 days remain until the end of the year.

45 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:40:36 am

and sunset will be at 5:05:25 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:00 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F.

The average water temperature in San Francisco will be 54°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:41 am at 4.97 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 12:21 pm at 2.74 feet

and the next high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:15 pm at 4.49 feet

The Moon is currently 38.7% Visible

It's a Waning Crescent

Moon rose early this morning at 12:04 am ↑ (67°)

and the moon sets this afternoon at 2:13 pm ↑ (289°)

We just had a quarter moon yesterday

We'll have a New Moon in 7 days next Monday the 13th of November of 2023 at 1:27 am

Today is....

Basketball Day

International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

Job Action Day

Marooned Without a Compass Day

National Nachos Day

National Saxophone Day

1814 – Adolphe Sax, Belgian-French instrument designer, invented the saxophone (d. 1894)

Today is also...

Gustavus Adolphus Day in Sweden, Finland and Estonia

Finnish Swedish Heritage Day in Finland

Obama Day in Kenya

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with...

1841 – Nelson W. Aldrich, American businessman and politician (d. 1915)

1851 – Charles Dow, American journalist and economist (d. 1902)

1854 – John Philip Sousa, American composer and bandleader (d. 1932)

1926 – Zig Ziglar, American soldier, businessman, and author (d. 2012)

1930 – Derrick Bell, American scholar, author and critical race theorist (d. 2011)[48]

1931 – Mike Nichols, German-born American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1939 – Michael Schwerner, American activist (d. 1964)

1941 – Guy Clark, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2016)

1941 – Doug Sahm, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1999)

1946 – Sally Field, American actress

1948 – Glenn Frey, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2016)

1949 – Arturo Sandoval, Cuban-American musician

1955 – Maria Shriver, American journalist and author

1968 – Jerry Yang, Taiwanese-American engineer and businessman, co-founded Yahoo!

1970 – Ethan Hawke, American actor, author, and director

1976 – Pat Tillman, American football player and soldier (d. 2004)

1988 – Emma Stone, American actress

1990 – Bowen Yang, Australian-born American actor, comedian, podcaster, and writer

On this day in history...

1860 – Abraham Lincoln is elected the 16th president of the United States with only 40% of the popular vote, defeating John C. Breckinridge, John Bell, and Stephen A. Douglas in a four-way race.

1869 – In New Brunswick, New Jersey, Rutgers College defeats Princeton University (then known as the College of New Jersey), 6–4, in the first official intercollegiate American football game.

1947 – Meet the Press, the longest running television program in history, makes its debut on NBC Television.

1971 – The United States Atomic Energy Commission tests the largest U.S. underground hydrogen bomb, code-named Cannikin, on Amchitka Island in the Aleutians.

2012 – Tammy Baldwin becomes the first openly gay politician to be elected to the United States Senate.