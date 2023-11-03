Almanac - Friday November 3, 2023

Today Friday, 3rd of November of 2023,

November 3 is the 307th day of the year

58 days remain until the end of the year.

48 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:37:26 am

and sunset will be at 6:08:22 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 30 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:52:54 pm.

Daylight savings time ends early Sunday morning at 2am.

Set your clocks back one hour before going to sleep Saturday night

and you will gain an extra hour of sleep.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 5:04 am at 4.72 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:39 am at 3.66 feet

The next high tide at 2:42 pm at 5.3 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:19 pm at 0.18 feet

The Moon is 67.4% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

The moon sets Today at 1:38 pm

The Rising of the moon will be tonight 11:01 pm

Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 5th of November of 2023 at 1:37 am

Today is…

Cliché Day

Fountain Pen Day

Give Someone a Dollar Today Day

Love Your Lawyer Day

National Housewife Day

National Jersey Friday

National Medical Science Liaison Awareness and Appreciation Day

National Sandwich Day

World Jellyfish Day

Today is also…

Culture Day in Japan

Flag Day in the United Arab Emirates

Independence Day / Separation Day, celebrates the separation and independence of Panama from Colombia in 1903.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Dominica from the United Kingdom in 1978.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of the Federated States of Micronesia from the United States in 1986.

Independence Day of Cuenca in Ecuador

Mother's Day in East Timor

Victory Day in Maldives

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

AD 39 – Lucan, Roman poet (d. 65)

1901 – André Malraux, French historian, theorist, and author (d. 1976)

1909 – James Reston, Scottish-American journalist and author (d. 1995)

1921 – Charles Bronson, American soldier and actor (d. 2003)

1928 – Osamu Tezuka, Japanese animator and producer (d. 1989)

1933 – Ken Berry, American actor, singer, and dancer (d. 2018)

1933 – Michael Dukakis, American lawyer, academic, and politician, 65th Governor of Massachusetts

1940 – Sonny Rhodes, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1942 – Martin Cruz Smith, American author and screenwriter

1943 – Bert Jansch, Scottish-English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2011)

1952 – Roseanne Barr, American comedian, actress, and producer

1954 – Adam Ant, English singer-songwriter and actor

1976 – Jake Shimabukuro, American ukulele player and composer

1987 – Colin Kaepernick, American football player

…and on this day in history….

1868 – John Willis Menard (R-LA) was the first African American elected to the United States Congress. Because of an electoral challenge, he was never seated.

1911 – Chevrolet officially enters the automobile market in competition with the Ford Model T.

1936 – Franklin D. Roosevelt is elected the 32nd President of the United States.

1957 – Sputnik program: The Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2.[3] On board is the first animal to enter orbit, a dog named Laika.[4]

1986 – Iran–Contra affair: The Lebanese magazine Ash-Shiraa reports that the United States has been secretly selling weapons to Iran in order to secure the release of seven American hostages held by pro-Iranian groups in Lebanon.

2014 – One World Trade Center officially opens in New York City, replacing the Twin Towers after they were destroyed during the September 11 attacks.

2020 – The 2020 United States presidential election takes place between Democratic Joe Biden and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump. On November 7, Biden was declared the winner.