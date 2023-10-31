Almanac - Tuesday October 31, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 31st of October of 2023,

October 31 is the 304th day of the year

61 days remain until the end of the year.

51 days until winter begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:34:18 am

and sunset will be at 6:11:32 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:52:55 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.4°F

the first high tide was at 1:48 am at 5.01 feet

The first low tide will be at 6:33 am at 2.86 feet

The next high tide will be at 12:23 pm at 6.43 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:32 pm at -0.72 feet

The Moon is currently 91.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

The Moon rises this evening at 8:10pm

Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 5th of November of 2023 at 1:37 am

Today is…

Halloween (Ireland, Canada, United Kingdom, United States and other places)

Allantide (Cornwall)

Hop-tu-Naa (Isle of Man)

Samhain in the Northern Hemisphere,

Beltane in the Southern Hemisphere; begins on sunset of October 31

(Gaels, Welsh people and Neopagan Wheel of the Year)

The first day of the Day of the Dead, celebrated until November 2 (Mexico)

Books for Treats Day

Carve a Pumpkin Day

National Caramel Apple Day

National Doorbell Day

National Increase Your Psychic Powers Day

National Knock-Knock Jokes Day

National Magic Day

Scare a Friend Day

Sneak Some of the Candy Yourself Before the Kids Start Knocking Day

Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF Day

World Savings Day

Girl Scout Founder's Day

Today is also…

Reformation Day

(Slovenia, parts of Germany, Chile, various Protestant churches with a particular emphasis in Lutheran and Reformed ones)

as it was on this day in 1517 – The major event of the Protestant Reformation:

Martin Luther posts his 95 Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg.

Día de la Canción Criolla (Peru)

King Father's Birthday (Cambodia)

National Unity Day (India)

Saci Day (Brazil)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share Halloween candy with…

1445 – Hedwig, Abbess of Quedlinburg, Princess-Abbess of Quedlinburg (d. 1511)

1795 – John Keats, English poet (d. 1821)

1887 – Chiang Kai-shek, Chinese general and politician, 1st President of the Republic of China (d. 1975)

1896 – Ethel Waters, American singer and actress (d. 1977)

1912 – Dale Evans, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2001)

1920 – Helmut Newton, German-Australian photographer (d. 2004)

1922 – Illinois Jacquet, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2004)

1922 – Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian politician, 1st Prime Minister of Cambodia (d. 2012)

1931 – Dan Rather, American journalist

1936 – Michael Landon, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1937 – Tom Paxton, American folk music singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Ali Farka Touré, Malian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2006)

1941 – Sally Kirkland, American actress

1942 – David Ogden Stiers, American actor (d. 2018)

1945 – Brian Doyle-Murray, American actor and comedian

1950 – John Candy, Canadian actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1994) (d. 2016)

1950 – Jane Pauley, American journalist

1959 – Neal Stephenson, American author

1961 – Kate Campbell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Peter Jackson, New Zealand actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1963 – Rob Schneider, American actor and comedian

1967 – Vanilla Ice, American rapper, television personality, and real estate investor

And on this day in history….

1864 – Nevada is admitted as the 36th U.S. state.

1913 – Dedication of the Lincoln Highway, the first automobile highway across United States.

1941 – After 14 years of work, Mount Rushmore is completed.

1961 – In the Soviet Union, Joseph Stalin's body is removed from Lenin's Mausoleum, also known as the Lenin Tomb.

1984 – Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is assassinated by two Sikh security guards. Riots break out in New Delhi and other cities and around 3,000 Sikhs are killed.

2011 – The global population of humans reaches seven billion. This day is now recognized by the United Nations as the Day of Seven Billion.