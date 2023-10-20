Almanac - Friday, October 20, 2023

Today is Friday, October 20, 2023, the 293rd day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 72 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:22am

Sunset: 6:25pm

...giving us 11 hours and 2 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon will rise at 1:40pm and set at 10:46pm.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 5:34am/3:24pm

Low: 9:13am/10:44pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Croc Day

International Chefs Day

International Day of Air Traffic Controllers

Mammography Day

Miss American Rose Day

National Day on Writing

National Youth Confidence Day

National Brandied Fruit Day

On this day in...

1740 - Maria Theresa became the ruler of Austria, Hungary and Bohemia with the death of her father, Holy Roman Emperor Charles VI.

1774 - The new Continental Congress, the governing body of America’s colonies, passed an order proclaiming that all citizens of the colonies "discountenance and discourage all horse racing and all kinds of gaming, cock fighting, exhibitions of shows, plays and other expensive diversions and entertainment."

1803 - The U.S. Senate approved the Louisiana Purchase.

1818 - The U.S. and Great Britain established the boundary between the U.S. and Canada to be the 49th parallel.

1903 - A joint commission ruled in favor of the U.S. concerning a dispute over the boundary between Canada and the District of Alaska.

1944 - Allied forces invaded the Philippines.

1968 - Jackie Lee Bouvier Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis.

1979 - The John F. Kennedy Library in Boston was dedicated.

2009 - European astronomers discover 32 exoplanets.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Arthur Rimbaud 1854

John Dewey 1859 - Psychologist, philosopher

Charles Ives 1874 - Composer, author, insurance salesman

Bela Lugosi (Blasko) 1882 - Actor ("Dracula")

Ferdinand "Jelly Roll" Morton 1890 - Pianist

Ellery Queen (Frederic Dannay) 1905 - Author

Arlene Francis 1908 - Actress ("Blind Date")

Will Rogers, Jr. 1912 - Actor ("The Story of Will Rogers")

Art Buchwald 1925 - Newspaper columnist

Dr. Joyce Brothers 1927

Mickey Mantle 1931 - Baseball player

Jerry Orbach 1935 - Actor ("Dirty Dancing")

Tom Petty 1950 - Musician (Traveling Wilburys)

Al Greenwood 1951 - Keyboard player (Foreigner)

Eric Scott 1958 - Actor ("The Waltons")

Viggo Mortensen 1958 - Actor, musician

James G. Sonefeld (Hootie & the Blowfish) 1964

Snoop Doggy Dogg (Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr.) 1971 - rapper