KALW News
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By David Latulippe
Published October 17, 2023 at 2:00 AM PDT
Remember Lenny (of Lenny & Squiggy, Laverne & Shirley)? He's 76 today!

Today is Tuesday, October 17, 2023, the 290th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 75 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:19am
Sunset: 6:29pm
...giving us 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon will rise at 10:26am and set at 8:07pm and is 10.3% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:
High: 2:13am/1:13pm
Low: 6:55am/7:55pm
The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...
Black Poetry Day
National Boss's Day
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
Mulligan Day
National Edge Day
National Pasta Day
Four Prunes Day
National Pharmacy Technician Day
National Playing Card Collectors Day
National Vehophobia Awareness Day
Pay Back A Friend Day
Wear Something Gaudy Day
World Geothermal Energy Day
On this day in...

1777 - American troops defeated British forces in Saratoga, NY. It was the turning point in the American Revolutionary War.

1931 - Al Capone was convicted on income tax evasion and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He was released in 1939.

1945 - Colonel Juan Peron became the dictator of Argentina after staging a coup in Buenos Aires.

1973 - The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) began an oil-embargo against several countries including the U.S. and Great Britain. The incident stemmed from Western support of Israel when Egypt and Syria attacked the nation on October 6, 1973. The embargo lasted until March of 1974.

1978 - U.S. President Carter signed a bill that restored full U.S. citizenship rights to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

1979 - Mother Teresa of India was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

1987 - U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan underwent a modified radical mastectomy at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.

1989 - An earthquake measuring 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit the San Francisco Bay area in California. The quake caused about 67 deaths, 3,000 injuries, and damages up to $7 billion.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...
Charles Kraft 1880 - Founder of Kraft
Jean Arthur 1900
Arthur Miller 1915
Marsha Hunt 1917
Rita Hayworth 1918
Montgomery Clift 1920
Julie Adams 1926
Jimmy Breslin 1930
Evel Knievel (Robert Craig) 1938
Jim Tucker (The Turtles) 1946
Michael McKean 1947 - Actor ("This is Spinal Tap," "Laverne and Shirley", "A Mighty Wind", "Better Call Saul")
Margot Kidder 1948 - Actress ("Superman")
Sam Bottoms 1955
Vincent Van Patten 1957
Mike Judge 1962 - Animator, director ("Beavis and Butthead")
Norm MacDonald 1963 - Actor, comedian ("Saturday Night Live")
Ziggy Marley 1968 - Reggae musician
Eminem 1972 - Rapper

