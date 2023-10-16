Almanac - Monday, October 16, 2023

Today is Monday, October 16, 2023, the 289th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar with 76 days remaining until the end of the year.

Sunrise: 7:18am

Sunset: 6:30pm

...giving us 11 hours and 12 minutes of daylight.

The waxing crescent moon will rise at 9:19am and set at 7:32pm and is 3.7% illuminated.

San Francisco Tides:

High: 1:23am/12:44pm

Low: 6:23am/7:14pm

The water temperature in Aquatic Park averaging 65 degrees.

Today's special celebrations...

Department Store Day

Dictionary Day (Noah Webster's Birthday)

Global Cat Day

Lung Health Day

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Feral Cat Day

World Anesthesia Day

World Food Day

World Spine Day

On this day in...

1701 - The Collegiate School was founded in Killingworth, CT. The school moved to New Haven in 1745 and changed its name to Yale College.

1793 - During the French Revolution, Queen Marie Antoinette was beheaded after being convicted of treason.

1859 - Abolitionist John Brown led a raid on Harper's Ferry, VA (now located in West Virginia).

1928 - Marvin Pipkin received a patent for the frosted electric light bulb.

1943 - Chicago's new subway system was officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

1955 - Mrs. Jules Lederer replaced Ruth Crowley in newspapers using the name Ann Landers.

1962 - U.S. President Kennedy was informed that there were missile bases in Cuba, beginning the Cuban missile crisis.

1964 - China detonated its first atomic bomb becoming the world's fifth nuclear power.

1967 - NATO headquarters opened in Brussels.

1970 - Anwar Sadat was elected president of Egypt to succeed Gamal Abdel Nassar.

1973 - Henry Kissinger and Le Duc Tho were named winners of the Nobel Peace Prize. The Vietnamese official declined the award.

1995 - The "Million Man March" took place in Washington, DC.

Birthday celebrants on this day include or included...

Jan Dismas Zelenka 1679

Noah Webster 1758

Albert Franz Doppler 1821

Oscar Wilde 1854

David Ben-Gurion 1886

Eugene O'Neill 1888

Bert Kaempfert 1923

Angela Lansbury 1925

Charles Colson 1931

Suzanne Somers (Mahoney) 1946

Bob Weir (Grateful Dead) 1947

Tim Robbins 1958

Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) 1962

Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) 1969