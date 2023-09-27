© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Wednesday September 27, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published September 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM PDT
Clark Farms Creamery is a multigenerational dairy farm in Delhi, New York. Their chocolate milk, among other products, are known throughout the area.

USDA/FPAC Photo by Preston Keres

United States Department of Agri/Flickr Creative Commons
Clark Farms Creamery is a multigenerational dairy farm in Dehli, New York. Their chocolate milks, among other products, are known throughout the area.

Today is Wednesday, the 27th of September of 2023

September 27 is the 270th day of the year

95 days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:01 am
 
and sunset will be at 6:58:03 pm.

 We will have 11 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today

 The solar transit will be at 1:00:02 pm.

 Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:38 am at -0.47 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 10:18 am at 5.56 feet

The next low tide at 3:52 pm at 1.53 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:51 pm at 6.31 feet

The moon set this morning at 4:46 am

and the moon rises this evening at 6:24 pm

The Moon is currently 94.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a Full Moon in 2 days on Friday the 29th of September of 2023 at 2:57 am

Today is…

Ancestor Appreciation Day

Morning Show Hosts Day

National Chocolate Milk Day

National Corned Beef Hash Day

National Crush a Can Day

National Day of Forgiveness

National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Women's Health and Fitness Day

See You at the Pole

World Dense Breast Day

World School Milk Day

Today is also…

Consumación de la Independencia (Mexico)

French Community Holiday (French community of Belgium)

Independence Day (Turkmenistan), celebrates the independence of Turkmenistan from USSR in 1991.

Meskel (Ethiopian and Eritrean Orthodox Church, following Julian calendar, September 28 on leap years)

National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

Polish Underground State's Day (Poland)

World Tourism Day

 

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

 

1722Samuel Adams, American philosopher and politician, fourth Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1803)

 

1840 – Thomas Nast, German-American cartoonist (d. 1902)

 

1896 – Sam Ervin, American soldier and politician (d. 1985)

 

1917 – Carl Ballantine, American magician and actor (d. 2009)

 

1919Jayne Meadows, American actress and author (d. 2015)

 

1920William Conrad, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1994)

 

1924 – Bud Powell, American pianist and composer (d. 1966)

 

1929Calvin Jones, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2004)

 

1936Don Cornelius, American television host and producer (d. 2012)

 

1942Dith Pran, Cambodian photographer and journalist (d. 2008)

 

1943 – Randy Bachman, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

 

1947 – Meat Loaf, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2022)

 

1958Shaun Cassidy, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Gwyneth Paltrow, American actress, blogger, and businesswoman

 

1981Sophie Crumb, American author and illustrator

 

1982 – Lil Wayne, American rapper, producer, and actor

 

…and on this day in history…

 

1066William the Conqueror and his army set sail from the mouth of the Somme river, beginning the Norman conquest of England.

 

1540 – The Society of Jesus (Jesuits) receives its charter from Pope Paul III.

 

1903 – "Wreck of the Old 97": an American rail disaster, in which 11 people are killed; it later becomes the subject of a popular ballad.

 

1908 – Production of the Model T automobile begins at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit.

 

1962 – Rachel Carson's book Silent Spring is published, inspiring an environmental movement and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

 

1988 – The National League for Democracy is formed by Aung San Suu Kyi and others to fight dictatorship in Myanmar.

 

1998 – The Google internet search engine retroactively claims this date as its birthday.

 

2019 – Over two million people participated in worldwide strikes to protest climate change across 2,400 locations worldwide

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
