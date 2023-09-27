Almanac - Wednesday September 27, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 27th of September of 2023

September 27 is the 270th day of the year

95 days remain until the end of the year.

85 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:02:01 am



and sunset will be at 6:58:03 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 56 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:00:02 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.3°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 3:38 am at -0.47 feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 10:18 am at 5.56 feet

The next low tide at 3:52 pm at 1.53 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:51 pm at 6.31 feet

The moon set this morning at 4:46 am

and the moon rises this evening at 6:24 pm

The Moon is currently 94.9% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

It will be a Full Moon in 2 days on Friday the 29th of September of 2023 at 2:57 am

Today is…

Ancestor Appreciation Day

Morning Show Hosts Day

National Chocolate Milk Day

National Corned Beef Hash Day

National Crush a Can Day

National Day of Forgiveness

National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Women's Health and Fitness Day

See You at the Pole

World Dense Breast Day

World School Milk Day

Today is also…

Consumación de la Independencia (Mexico)

French Community Holiday (French community of Belgium)

Independence Day (Turkmenistan), celebrates the independence of Turkmenistan from USSR in 1991.

Meskel (Ethiopian and Eritrean Orthodox Church, following Julian calendar, September 28 on leap years)

National Gay Men's HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

Polish Underground State's Day (Poland)

World Tourism Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1722 – Samuel Adams, American philosopher and politician, fourth Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1803)

1840 – Thomas Nast, German-American cartoonist (d. 1902)

1896 – Sam Ervin, American soldier and politician (d. 1985)

1917 – Carl Ballantine, American magician and actor (d. 2009)

1919 – Jayne Meadows, American actress and author (d. 2015)

1920 – William Conrad, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1994)

1924 – Bud Powell, American pianist and composer (d. 1966)

1929 – Calvin Jones, American pianist, composer, and educator (d. 2004)

1936 – Don Cornelius, American television host and producer (d. 2012)

1942 – Dith Pran, Cambodian photographer and journalist (d. 2008)

1943 – Randy Bachman, Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Meat Loaf, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2022)

1958 – Shaun Cassidy, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter

1972 – Gwyneth Paltrow, American actress, blogger, and businesswoman

1981 – Sophie Crumb, American author and illustrator

1982 – Lil Wayne, American rapper, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history…

1066 – William the Conqueror and his army set sail from the mouth of the Somme river, beginning the Norman conquest of England.

1540 – The Society of Jesus (Jesuits) receives its charter from Pope Paul III.

1903 – "Wreck of the Old 97": an American rail disaster, in which 11 people are killed; it later becomes the subject of a popular ballad.

1908 – Production of the Model T automobile begins at the Ford Piquette Avenue Plant in Detroit.

1962 – Rachel Carson's book Silent Spring is published, inspiring an environmental movement and the creation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

1988 – The National League for Democracy is formed by Aung San Suu Kyi and others to fight dictatorship in Myanmar.

1998 – The Google internet search engine retroactively claims this date as its birthday.

2019 – Over two million people participated in worldwide strikes to protest climate change across 2,400 locations worldwide