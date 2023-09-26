Almanac - Tuesday September 26, 2023

Today Tuesday, 26th of September of 2023

September 26 is the 269th day of the year

86 days until winter begins

96 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:01:09 am

and sunset will be at 6:59:36 pm

Today we will have 11 hours and 58 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:00:22 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.

The first low tide was at 2:52 am at -0.47 feet

There is a High Surf Advisory Today

The first high tide will be at 9:45 am at 5.25 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:01 pm at 2.21 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:53 pm at 6.3 feet

The Moon rose this morning at 3:29 am

and Moonset this afternoon will be at 5:53 pm

The Moon is currently 88.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Friday the 29th of September of 2023 at 2:57 am

Today is…

European Day of Languages

Human Resource Professional Day

Johnny Appleseed Day

as today is his birthday…1774 – Johnny Appleseed, American gardener and environmentalist (d. 1845)

Lumberjack Day

Me-so-thel-i-o-ma Awareness Day

National Better Breakfast Day

National Compliance Officer Day

National Dumpling Day

National Good Neighbor Day

National Situational Awareness Day

Shamu the Whale Day

The Last of Us Day

Today is also….

Day of the National Flag (Ecuador)

Dominion Day (New Zealand)

European Day of Languages (European Union)

Petrov day

On this day in 1983, Stanislov Petrov, an engineer with the Soviet Air Defence Forces, decided to NOT shoot nuclear missiles because he believed he was seeing a false alarm.

Revolution Day (Yemen)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out the candles with….

1869 – Komitas, Armenian-French priest and composer (d. 1935)

1888 – T. S. Eliot, English poet, playwright, critic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1889 – Martin Heidegger, German philosopher and academic (d. 1976)

1898 – George Gershwin, American pianist and composer (d. 1937)

1914 – Jack LaLanne, American fitness expert (d. 2011)

1925 – Marty Robbins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, actor, and race car driver (d. 1982)

1926 – Julie London, American singer and actress (d. 2000)

1935 – Lou Myers, American actor (d. 2013)

1936 – Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, South African academic and politician, 8th First Lady of South Africa (d. 2018)

1937 – Jerry Weintraub, American film producer and agent (d. 2015)

1942 – Kent McCord, American actor

1945 – Gal Costa, Brazilian singer (d. 2022)

1946 – Andrea Dworkin, American activist and author (d. 2005)

1948 – Olivia Newton-John, English-Australian singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2022)

1949 – Jane Smiley, American novelist

1953 – Dolores Keane, Irish singer and actress

1969 – David Slade, English director and producer

1972 – Beto O'Rourke, American politician

1981 – Serena Williams, American tennis player

…and on this day in history…

1580 – Francis Drake finishes his circumnavigation of the Earth in Plymouth, England.

1789 – George Washington appoints Thomas Jefferson the first United States Secretary of State.

1933 – As gangster Machine Gun Kelly surrenders to the FBI, he shouts out, "Don't shoot, G-Men!", which becomes a nickname for FBI agents.

1934 – The ocean liner RMS Queen Mary is launched.

1960 – In Chicago, the first televised debate takes place between presidential candidates Richard M. Nixon and John F. Kennedy.

1969 – Abbey Road, the last recorded album by The Beatles, is released.

1973 – Concorde makes its first non-stop crossing of the Atlantic in record-breaking time.

1981 – Nolan Ryan sets a Major League record by throwing his fifth no-hitter.

2005 – The PBS Kids Channel is shut down and replaced by a joint network with Comcast called Sprout.