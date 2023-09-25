Almanac - Monday September 25, 2023
Today Monday, 25th of September of 2023,
September 25 is the 268th day of the year
97 days remain until the end of the year.
87 days until winter begins
Autumnal Equinox was on Friday
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.
the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:17 am
and sunset will be at 7:01:08 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:00:42 pm.
The first low tide was at 2:01 am at -0.29 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:10 am at 4.95 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:07 pm at 2.86 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 7:50 pm at 6.15 feet
The moon will rise this afternoon at 5:18 pm
The Moon is currently 79.4% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous
Full Moon in 4 days on Friday the 29th of September of 2023 at 2:57 am
Today is….
"If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day
International Ataxia Awareness Day
National Crab Meat Newburg Day
National Food Service Employees Day
National Research Administrator Day
Today is also…
Armed Forces Day or Revolution Day (Mozambique)
Day of National Recognition for the Harkis (France)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1881 – Lu Xun, Chinese author and critic (d. 1936)
1897 – William Faulkner, American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)
1903 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (d. 1970)[15]
1911 – Eric Williams, Trinidadian historian and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago (d. 1981)
1923 – Sam Rivers, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 2011)
1926 – Aldo Ray, American actor (d. 1991)
1929 – Barbara Walters, American journalist, producer, and author (d. 2022
1930 – Shel Silverstein, American author, poet, illustrator, and songwriter (d. 1999
1932 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 1982)
1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2022)
1942 – Dee Dee Warwick, American singer (d. 2008)
1943 – Robert Gates, American lieutenant, academic, and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Defense
1943 – Aram Saroyan, American poet and novelist
1944 – Michael Douglas, American actor and producer
1944 – Doris Matsui, American politician
1945 – Kathleen Brown, American lawyer and politician, 29th California State Treasurer
1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, American model and actress
1951 – Mark Hamill, American actor, singer, and producer
1952 – bell hooks, American author and activist (d. 2021)
1952 – Christopher Reeve, American actor, producer, and activist (d. 2004)
1953 – Richard Harvey, English mandolin player, keyboard player, and composer
1961 – Heather Locklear, American actress
1965 – Matt Battaglia, American football player, actor, and producer
1968 – Will Smith, American actor, producer, and rapper
1969 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress
1983 – Donald Glover, American actor, rapper, producer, and screenwriter
…and on this day in history….
1237 – England and Scotland sign the Treaty of York, establishing the location of their common border.
1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve constitutional amendments: the ten known as the Bill of Rights, the (unratified) Congressional Apportionment Amendment, and the Congressional Compensation Amendment.
1790 – Four Great Anhui Troupes introduce Anhui opera to Beijing in honor of the Qianlong Emperor's eightieth birthday.
1804 – The Teton Sioux (a subdivision of the Lakota) demand one of the boats from the Lewis and Clark Expedition as a toll for allowing the expedition to move further upriver.
1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.
1906 – Leonardo Torres Quevedo demonstrates the Telekino in the Bilbao Abra (Spain), guiding an electric boat from the shore with people on board, which was controlled at a distance over 2 km (1.2 mi), in what is considered to be the origin of modern wireless remote-control operation principles.
1912 – Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City.
1926 – The international Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is first signed.
1957 – Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.
2018 – Bill Cosby is sentenced to three to ten years in prison for aggravated sexual assault.