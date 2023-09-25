Almanac - Monday September 25, 2023

Today Monday, 25th of September of 2023,

September 25 is the 268th day of the year

97 days remain until the end of the year.

87 days until winter begins

Autumnal Equinox was on Friday

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.7°F.

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:00:17 am

and sunset will be at 7:01:08 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:00:42 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:01 am at -0.29 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:10 am at 4.95 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:07 pm at 2.86 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 7:50 pm at 6.15 feet

The moon will rise this afternoon at 5:18 pm

The Moon is currently 79.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

Full Moon in 4 days on Friday the 29th of September of 2023 at 2:57 am

Today is….

Yom Kippur

"If You See Something, Say Something" Awareness Day

Binge Day

Family Day

International Ataxia Awareness Day

Math Storytelling Day

National Comic Book Day

National Cooking Day

National Crab Meat Newburg Day

National Food Service Employees Day

National Lobster Day

National One-Hit Wonder Day

National Open the Magic Day

National Psychotherapy Day

National Quesadilla Day

National Research Administrator Day

National Tune-Up Day

World Dream Day

World Pharmacist Day

Today is also…

Armed Forces Day or Revolution Day (Mozambique)

Day of National Recognition for the Harkis (France)

National Youth Day (Nauru)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1881 – Lu Xun, Chinese author and critic (d. 1936)

1897 – William Faulkner, American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1962)

1903 – Mark Rothko, Latvian-American painter and educator (d. 1970)[15]

1911 – Eric Williams, Trinidadian historian and politician, 1st Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago (d. 1981)

1923 – Sam Rivers, American saxophonist, clarinet player, and composer (d. 2011)

1926 – Aldo Ray, American actor (d. 1991)

1929 – Barbara Walters, American journalist, producer, and author (d. 2022

1930 – Shel Silverstein, American author, poet, illustrator, and songwriter (d. 1999

1932 – Glenn Gould, Canadian pianist and composer (d. 1982)

1933 – Ian Tyson, Canadian folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2022)

1942 – Dee Dee Warwick, American singer (d. 2008)

1943 – Robert Gates, American lieutenant, academic, and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Defense

1943 – Aram Saroyan, American poet and novelist

1944 – Michael Douglas, American actor and producer

1944 – Doris Matsui, American politician

1945 – Kathleen Brown, American lawyer and politician, 29th California State Treasurer

1947 – Cheryl Tiegs, American model and actress

1951 – Mark Hamill, American actor, singer, and producer

1952 – bell hooks, American author and activist (d. 2021)

1952 – Christopher Reeve, American actor, producer, and activist (d. 2004)

1953 – Richard Harvey, English mandolin player, keyboard player, and composer

1961 – Heather Locklear, American actress

1965 – Matt Battaglia, American football player, actor, and producer

1968 – Will Smith, American actor, producer, and rapper

1969 – Catherine Zeta-Jones, Welsh actress

1983 – Donald Glover, American actor, rapper, producer, and screenwriter

…and on this day in history….

1237 – England and Scotland sign the Treaty of York, establishing the location of their common border.

1789 – The United States Congress passes twelve constitutional amendments: the ten known as the Bill of Rights, the (unratified) Congressional Apportionment Amendment, and the Congressional Compensation Amendment.

1790 – Four Great Anhui Troupes introduce Anhui opera to Beijing in honor of the Qianlong Emperor's eightieth birthday.

1804 – The Teton Sioux (a subdivision of the Lakota) demand one of the boats from the Lewis and Clark Expedition as a toll for allowing the expedition to move further upriver.

1890 – The United States Congress establishes Sequoia National Park.

1906 – Leonardo Torres Quevedo demonstrates the Telekino in the Bilbao Abra (Spain), guiding an electric boat from the shore with people on board, which was controlled at a distance over 2 km (1.2 mi), in what is considered to be the origin of modern wireless remote-control operation principles.

1912 – Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism is founded in New York City.

1926 – The international Convention to Suppress the Slave Trade and Slavery is first signed.

1957 – Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, is integrated by the use of United States Army troops.

2018 – Bill Cosby is sentenced to three to ten years in prison for aggravated sexual assault.