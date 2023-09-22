Almanac - Friday, September 22, 2023

Today is Friday, September 22, 2023, the 265th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 100 days remain until the end of the year; autumn begins tomorrow.

Sunrise: 6:57am

Sunset: 7:06pm

…giving us 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.

The moon is now in its First Quarter, 53.2% illuminated, rising at 2:46pm and setting at 11:50pm

Tides in San Francisco Bay:

High: 7:07am/4:58pm

Low: 11:09pm

Water temperature at Aquatic Park will average 66 degrees.

Special celebrations today:

American Business Women's Day

Car Free Day

Dear Diary Day

Elephant Appreciation Day

Hobbit Day

Ice Cream Cone Day (see 1903 below)

Native American Day

National Bakery Day

National Centenarian's Day

National Girls' Night In

National Leg Wear Day

National On-line Recovery Day

National States and Capitals Day

National Walk n' Roll Dog Day

National White Chocolate Day

Remote Employee Appreciation Day

On this day in...

1789 - The U.S. Congress authorized the office of Postmaster General.

1792 - The French Republic was proclaimed.

1862 - U.S. President Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation. It stated that all slaves held within rebel states would be free as of January 1, 1863.

1903 - Italo Marchiony was granted a patent for the ice cream cone.

1949 - The Soviet Union exploded its first atomic bomb successfully.

1955 - Commercial television began in Great Britain. The rules said that only six minutes of ads were allowed each hour and there was no Sunday morning TV permitted.

1961 - U.S. President John F. Kennedy signed a congressional act that established the Peace Corps.

1964 - "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." debuted on NBC-TV.

1966 - The U.S. lunar probe Surveyor 2 crashed into the moon.

1969 - Willie Mays hit his 600th career home run.

1980 - A border conflict between Iran and Iraq developed into a full-scale war.

1986 - U.S. President Ronald Reagan addressed the U.N. General Assembly and voiced a new hope for arms control. He also criticized the Soviet Union for arresting U.S. journalist Nicholas Daniloff.

1988 - Canada's government apologized for the internment of Japanese-Canadian's during World War II. They also promised compensation.

1990 - Saudi Arabia expelled most of the Yemeni and Jordanian envoys in Riyadh. The Saudi accusations were unspecific.

1991 - An article in the London newspaper "The Mail" revealed that John Cairncross admitted to being the "fifth man" in the Soviet Union's British spy ring.

1992 - The U.N. General Assembly expelled Yugoslavia for its role in the war between Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1998 - The U.S. and Russia signed two agreements. One was to privatize Russia's nuclear program and the other was to stop plutonium stockpiles and nuclear scientists from leaving the country.

1998 - U.S. President Clinton addressed the United Nations and told world leaders to "end all nuclear tests for all time". He then sent the long-delayed global test-ban treaty to the U.S. Senate.

1998 - Keely Smith received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

If today's your birthday, you share it with...

Anna Magdalena Bach 1701 (wife of JS, composer, singer)

Michael Faraday 1791

John Houseman 1902

Martha Scott 1914

Tommy Lasorda 1927 - Baseball manager

Pat (Chiyoko) Suzuki 1930

Harold Carmichael 1949

David Coverdale (Deep Purple, Whitesnake) 1951

Shari Belafonte-Harper 1954 - Actress

Debby Boone 1956 - Singer

June Forester (The Forester Sisters) 1956

Andrea Bocelli 1958 - Opera singer

Joan Jett 1960

Rob Stone 1962

Scott Baio 1961 - Actor ("Happy Days," "Joanie Loves Chachi")

Catherine Oxenberg 1961 - Actress ("Dynasty")

Bonnie Hunt 1964 - Actress

Ronaldo 1976 - Soccer player

Tom Felton 1987 - Actor ("Harry Potter")