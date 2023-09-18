Almanac - Monday September 18, 2023

Today is Monday, the 18th of September of 2023

September 18 is the 261st day of the year

104 days remain until the end of the year.

5 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 6:54:18 am

and sunset will be at 7:12:03 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 17 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:03:10 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F

The first high tide was at 1:15 am at 4.86 feet

The first low tide will be in a couple of minutes at 6:54 am at 1.81 feet

The next high tide will be at 1:13 pm at 5.73 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:43 pm at 0.84 feet

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 4 days on Friday the 22nd of September of 2023 at 12:32 pm

Today is…

Chiropractic Founders Day

First Love Day

Hug a Greeting Card Writer Day

International Equal Pay Day

International Read an eBook Day

National Cheeseburger Day

National HIV/AIDS and Aging Awareness Day

National Respect Day

Rice Krispies Treats Day

World Bamboo Day

Today is also….

Day of National Music in Azerbaijan

Island Language Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

National Day or Dieciocho in Chile

Navy Day in Croatia

World Water Monitoring Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1895 – John Diefenbaker, Canadian lawyer and politician, 13th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 1979)

1905 – Greta Garbo, Swedish-American actress (d. 1990)

1907 – Leon Askin, Austrian actor (d. 2005)

1917 – June Foray, American actress and voice artist (d. 2017)

1933 – Robert Blake, American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2023)

1933 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1933 – Fred Willard, American actor and comedian (d. 2020)

1940 – Frankie Avalon, American singer and actor

1944 – Michael Franks, American singer-songwriter

1945 – P. F. Sloan, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2015)

1945 – John McAfee, British-American computer programmer and businessman, founded McAfee (d. 2021)

1950 – Anna Deavere Smith, American actress and playwright

1951 – Ben Carson, American neurosurgeon, author, and politician

1951 – Dee Dee Ramone, American singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2002)

1956 – Chris Hedges, American journalist and author

1961 – Mark Olson, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1971 – Lance Armstrong, American cyclist

1971 – Jada Pinkett Smith, American actress

1974 – Xzibit, American rapper, actor, and television host

1975 – Jason Sudeikis, American actor and comedian

1978 – Billy Eichner, American actor and comedian

…and on this day in history….

1793 – The first cornerstone of the United States Capitol is laid by George Washington.

1809 – The Royal Opera House in London opens.

1837 – Tiffany & Co. (first named Tiffany & Young) is founded by Charles Lewis Tiffany and Teddy Young in New York City. The store is called a "stationery and fancy goods emporium".

1850 – The U.S. Congress passes the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

1851 – First publication of The New-York Daily Times, which later becomes The New York Times.

1870 – Old Faithful Geyser is observed and named by Henry D. Washburn.

1882 – The Pacific Stock Exchange opens.

1914 – The Irish Home Rule Act becomes law, but is delayed until after World War I.

1927 – The Columbia Broadcasting System goes on the air.

1928 – Juan de la Cierva makes the first Autogyro crossing of the English Channel.

1948 – Margaret Chase Smith of Maine becomes the first woman elected to the United States Senate without completing another senator's term.

1960 – Fidel Castro arrives in New York City as the head of the Cuban delegation to the United Nations.

1981 – The Assemblée Nationale votes to abolish capital punishment in France.

1997 – United States media magnate Ted Turner donates US$1 billion to the United Nations.

2014 – Scotland votes against independence from the United Kingdom, by 55% to 45%.