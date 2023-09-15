Almanac - Friday September 15, 2023

Today is Friday, the 15th of September of 2023

September 15 is the 258th day of the year

107 days remain until the end of the year.

8 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in a minute at 6:51:46 am

and sunset will be at 7:16:44 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:04:15 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.9°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:35 am at 0.61 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:02 pm at 5.35 feet

The next low tide at 5:52 pm at 1.53 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight 11:49 pm at 5.38 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible

It was a New Moon last night

It’s now a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon one week from today Friday the 22nd of September of 2023 at 12:32 pm

The Moon rises this morning at 7:21 am

and sets this evening at 7:27 pm

Today is…

Butterscotch Cinnamon Pie Day

Google.com Day

Greenpeace Day

International Day of Democracy

International Dot Day

International Grenache Day

Make a Hat Day

National Caregivers Day

National Cheese Toast Day

National Concussion Awareness Day

National Crème de Menthe Day

National Double Cheeseburger Day

National Felt Hat Day

National Linguine Day

National Online Learning Day

National POW/MIA Recognition Day

National Tackle Kids Cancer Day

National Thank You Day

National Tradesmen Day

Someday

World Afro Day

Battle of Britain Day (United Kingdom)

Grito De Dolores, celebrated on the eve of Independence Day (Mexico).

Engineer's Day (India)

Independence Day, celebrates the Act of Independence of Central America from Spain in 1821 of Guatemala (a Patriotic Day), El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica.

International Day of Democracy

Knowledge Day (Azerbaijan)

Restoration of Primorska to the Motherland Day (Slovenia)

Silpa Bhirasri Day (Thailand).

The beginning of German American Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15

The beginning of National Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated until October 15 (United States)

World Lymphoma Awareness Day (International)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with…

767 – Saichō, Japanese monk (d. 822)

1254 – Marco Polo, Italian merchant and explorer (d. 1324)

1789 – James Fenimore Cooper, American novelist, short story writer, and historian (d. 1851)

1830 – Porfirio Díaz, Mexican general and politician, 29th President of Mexico (d. 1915)

1857 – William Howard Taft, American lawyer, jurist, and politician, 27th President of the United States (d. 1930)

1876 – Bruno Walter, German-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1962)

1890 – Agatha Christie, English crime novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 1976)

1903 – Roy Acuff, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 1992)

1907 – Fay Wray, Canadian-American actress (d. 2004)

1914 – Robert McCloskey, American author and illustrator (d. 2003)

1918 – Nipsey Russell, American comedian and actor (d. 2005)

1927 – Norm Crosby, American comedian and actor (d. 2020)

1928 – Cannonball Adderley, American saxophonist and bandleader (d. 1975)

1934 – Tomie dePaola, American author and illustrator (d. 2020)

1945 – Jessye Norman, American soprano (d. 2019)

1946 – Tommy Lee Jones, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Oliver Stone, American director, screenwriter, and producer

1984 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

…and on this day in history…

1789 – The United States "Department of Foreign Affairs", established by law in July, is renamed the Department of State and given a variety of domestic duties.

1821 – The Captaincy General of Guatemala declares independence from Spain.

1835 – HMS Beagle, with Charles Darwin aboard, reaches the Galápagos Islands. The ship lands at Chatham or San Cristobal, the easternmost of the archipelago.

1954 – Marilyn Monroe's iconic skirt scene is shot during filming for The Seven Year Itch.

1959 – Nikita Khrushchev becomes the first Soviet leader to visit the United States.

1963 – Baptist Church bombing: Four children killed in the bombing of an African-American church in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

1971 – The first Greenpeace ship departs from Vancouver to protest against the upcoming Cannikin nuclear weapon test in Alaska.

1978 – At the Superdome in New Orleans, Muhammad Ali outpoints Leon Spinks in a rematch to become the first boxer to win the world heavyweight title three times.

1981 – The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously approves Sandra Day O'Connor to become the first female justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.

1981 – The John Bull becomes the oldest operable steam locomotive in the world when the Smithsonian Institution operates it under its own power outside Washington, D.C.

2008 – Lehman Brothers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the largest bankruptcy filing in U.S. history.