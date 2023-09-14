Almanac - Thursday September 14, 2023
Today is September 14, 2023, the 257th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 110 days remain until the end of the year. 9 days until autumn begins.
Sunrise: 6:50am
Sunset: 7:18pm
...giving us 12 hours and 27 minutes of daylight
Tides at Ocean Beach in San Francisco
Low: 5:09am/5:19pm
High: 11:41am/11:19pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay: 67 degrees
Moonrise: 6:23am
Moonset: 7:27 pm
The waning crescent moon is 0.3% visible, with a new moon at 6:40 this evening.
Today is…
1741 – George Frideric Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.
1917 – The Russian Empire is formally replaced by the Russian Republic.
1960 – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is founded..
1975 – The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, is canonized by Pope Paul VI.
1984 – Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.
1994 – The rest of the Major League Baseball season is canceled because of a strike.
1998 – Telecommunications companies MCI Communications and WorldCom complete their $37 billion merger to form MCI WorldCom.
2000 – Microsoft releases Windows Me.
On this day in history...
If today's your birthday, you share it with...
1485 – Anna of Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Landgravine of Hesse (d. 1525)
1843 – Lola Rodríguez de Tió, Puerto Rican poet, abolitionist, and women's rights activist (d. 1924)
1867 – Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)
1879 – Margaret Sanger, American nurse and activist (d. 1966
1886 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)
1898 – Lawrence Gellert, Hungarian-American musicologist and song collector (d. 1979)
1902 – Alice Tully, American soprano and philanthropist (d. 1993)
1913 – Jacobo Árbenz, Guatemalan captain and politician, President of Guatemala (d. 1971)
1917 – Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)
1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)
1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)
1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)
1936 – Walter Koenig, American actor, producer, and screenwriter
1942 – Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer
1944 – Joey Heatherton, American actress, singer, and dancer
1948 – Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)
1949 – Fred "Sonic" Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1994)
1955 – Geraldine Brooks, Australian-American novelist and journalist
1955 – William Jackson, Scottish harp player and composer
1956 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter
1956 – Kostas Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, 181st Prime Minister of Greece
1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Russia
1970 – Ketanji Brown Jackson, American lawyer and jurist, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
1973 – Nas, American rapper
1978 – Ben Cohen, English rugby union player
1978 – Ron DeSantis, American politician, 46th Governor of Florida
1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)