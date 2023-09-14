© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday September 14, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published September 14, 2023 at 6:44 AM PDT
HOAGIE!
Christine Jackowski
/
Flickr Creative Commons
HOAGIE!

Today is September 14, 2023, the 257th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 110 days remain until the end of the year. 9 days until autumn begins.

Sunrise: 6:50am
Sunset: 7:18pm
...giving us 12 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

Tides at Ocean Beach in San Francisco
Low: 5:09am/5:19pm
High: 11:41am/11:19pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay: 67 degrees

Moonrise: 6:23am
Moonset: 7:27 pm
The waning crescent moon is 0.3% visible, with a new moon at 6:40 this evening.

Today is…

1741George Frideric Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.

1917 – The Russian Empire is formally replaced by the Russian Republic.

1960 – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is founded..

1975 – The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, is canonized by Pope Paul VI.

1984Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

1994 – The rest of the Major League Baseball season is canceled because of a strike.

1998 – Telecommunications companies MCI Communications and WorldCom complete their $37 billion merger to form MCI WorldCom.

2000Microsoft releases Windows Me.

On this day in history...

If today's your birthday, you share it with...
1485Anna of Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Landgravine of Hesse (d. 1525)

1843Lola Rodríguez de Tió, Puerto Rican poet, abolitionist, and women's rights activist (d. 1924)

1867Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)

1879Margaret Sanger, American nurse and activist (d. 1966

1886Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)

1898Lawrence Gellert, Hungarian-American musicologist and song collector (d. 1979)

1902 – Alice Tully, American soprano and philanthropist (d. 1993)

1913Jacobo Árbenz, Guatemalan captain and politician, President of Guatemala (d. 1971)

1917Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)

1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)

1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)

1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1936 – Walter Koenig, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1942Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1944Joey Heatherton, American actress, singer, and dancer

1948Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)

1949 – Fred "Sonic" Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1994)

1955 – Geraldine Brooks, Australian-American novelist and journalist

1955 – William Jackson, Scottish harp player and composer

1956 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Kostas Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, 181st Prime Minister of Greece

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Russia

1970 – Ketanji Brown Jackson, American lawyer and jurist, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1973 – Nas, American rapper

1978Ben Cohen, English rugby union player

1978 – Ron DeSantis, American politician, 46th Governor of Florida

1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance