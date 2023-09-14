Almanac - Thursday September 14, 2023

Today is September 14, 2023, the 257th day of the year in the Gregorian calendar; 110 days remain until the end of the year. 9 days until autumn begins.

Sunrise: 6:50am

Sunset: 7:18pm

...giving us 12 hours and 27 minutes of daylight

Tides at Ocean Beach in San Francisco

Low: 5:09am/5:19pm

High: 11:41am/11:19pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay: 67 degrees

Moonrise: 6:23am

Moonset: 7:27 pm

The waning crescent moon is 0.3% visible, with a new moon at 6:40 this evening.

Today is…

1741 – George Frideric Handel completes his oratorio Messiah.

1917 – The Russian Empire is formally replaced by the Russian Republic.

1960 – The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is founded..

1975 – The first American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, is canonized by Pope Paul VI.

1984 – Joe Kittinger becomes the first person to fly a gas balloon alone across the Atlantic Ocean.

1994 – The rest of the Major League Baseball season is canceled because of a strike.

1998 – Telecommunications companies MCI Communications and WorldCom complete their $37 billion merger to form MCI WorldCom.

2000 – Microsoft releases Windows Me.

On this day in history...

If today's your birthday, you share it with...

1485 – Anna of Mecklenburg-Schwerin, Landgravine of Hesse (d. 1525)

1843 – Lola Rodríguez de Tió, Puerto Rican poet, abolitionist, and women's rights activist (d. 1924)

1867 – Charles Dana Gibson, American illustrator (d. 1944)

1879 – Margaret Sanger, American nurse and activist (d. 1966

1886 – Jan Masaryk, Czech soldier and politician, Czech Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1948)

1898 – Lawrence Gellert, Hungarian-American musicologist and song collector (d. 1979)

1902 – Alice Tully, American soprano and philanthropist (d. 1993)

1913 – Jacobo Árbenz, Guatemalan captain and politician, President of Guatemala (d. 1971)

1917 – Rudolf Baumgartner, Swiss violinist and conductor (d. 2002)

1922 – Frances Bergen, American model and actress (d. 2006)

1928 – Alberto Korda, Cuban photographer (d. 2001)

1934 – Kate Millett, American author and activist (d. 2017)

1936 – Walter Koenig, American actor, producer, and screenwriter

1942 – Oliver Lake, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer

1944 – Joey Heatherton, American actress, singer, and dancer

1948 – Marc Reisner, American environmentalist and author (d. 2000)

1949 – Fred "Sonic" Smith, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1994)

1955 – Geraldine Brooks, Australian-American novelist and journalist

1955 – William Jackson, Scottish harp player and composer

1956 – Beth Nielsen Chapman, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Kostas Karamanlis, Greek lawyer and politician, 181st Prime Minister of Greece

1965 – Dmitry Medvedev, Russian lawyer and politician, 3rd President of Russia

1970 – Ketanji Brown Jackson, American lawyer and jurist, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1973 – Nas, American rapper

1978 – Ben Cohen, English rugby union player

1978 – Ron DeSantis, American politician, 46th Governor of Florida

1983 – Amy Winehouse, English singer-songwriter (d. 2011)