Almanac - Friday September 8, 2023
Today is Friday, the 8th of September of 2023
September 8 is the 251st day of the year
114 days remain until the end of the year.
15 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:45:53 am
and sunset will be at 7:27:35 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:06:44 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.
The first low tide was at 1:03 am at 0.45 feet
The first high tide will be at 8:23 am at 4.69 feet
The next low tide at 12:57 pm at 3.45 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:23 pm at 5.67 feet
The Moon is 34.5% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent moon
We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 14th of September of 2023 at 6:40 pm
Today is….
National Pledge of Allegiance Day
Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day
Accession Day in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Macedonia from Yugoslavia in 1991.
National Day in Andorra, also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell
National Day in Asturias, also the feast of Our Lady of Covadonga
National Day in Extremadura, also the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja in Malta
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (d. 1904)
1873 – Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (d. 1907)
1889 – Robert A. Taft, American lawyer and politician (d. 1953)
1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1933)
1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (d. 1989)
1921 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (d. 2001)
1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (d. 2014)
1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (d. 1980)
1930 – Nguyễn Cao Kỳ, Vietnamese general and politician, 16th Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 2011)
1931 – Marion Brown, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2010)
1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1963)
1933 – Asha Bhosle, Indian singer
1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (d. 2017)
1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (d. 1992)
1938 – Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (d. 2018)
1938 – Sam Nunn, American lawyer and politician
1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist (d. 2022)
1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet
1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician
1944 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist
1944 – Peter Bellamy, English singer-songwriter (d. 1991)
1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (d. 1973)
1954 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer
1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist
1954 – Michael Shermer, American historian, author, and academic, founded The Skeptics Society
1960 – Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress
1979 – Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1987 – Wiz Khalifa, American rapper and actor
…and on this day in history….
1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.
1565 – St. Augustine, Florida is founded by Spanish admiral and Florida's first governor, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.
1888 – The Great Herding (Spanish: El Gran Arreo) begins with thousands of sheep being herded from the Argentine
outpost of Fortín Conesa to Santa Cruz near the Strait of Magellan.
1888 – In England, the first six Football League matches are played.
1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.
1900 – Galveston hurricane: A powerful hurricane hits Galveston, Texas killing about 8,000 people.
1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.
1945 – The division of Korea begins when United States troops arrive to partition the southern part of Korea in response to Soviet troops occupying the northern part of the peninsula a month earlier.
1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.
1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".
1971 – In Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inaugurated, with the opening feature being the premiere of Leonard Bernstein's Mass.
1974 –President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.
1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.
1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.
2022 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. Her son Charles, Prince of Wales, ascends the throne upon her death as Charles III.