Almanac - Friday September 8, 2023

Today is Friday, the 8th of September of 2023

September 8 is the 251st day of the year

114 days remain until the end of the year.

15 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:45:53 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:35 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:06:44 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first low tide was at 1:03 am at 0.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:23 am at 4.69 feet

The next low tide at 12:57 pm at 3.45 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:23 pm at 5.67 feet

The Moon is 34.5% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 6 days on Thursday the 14th of September of 2023 at 6:40 pm

Today is….

National 401(k) Day

National Actors Day

National Ampersand Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

National Pledge of Allegiance Day

Pardon Day

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

Stand up to Cancer Day

Star Trek Day

Virgin Mary Day

Accession Day in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth realms

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Macedonia from Yugoslavia in 1991.

International Literacy Day

Martyrs' Day in Afghanistan

National Day in Andorra, also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell

National Day in Asturias, also the feast of Our Lady of Covadonga

National Day in Extremadura, also the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Victory Day in Pakistan

Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja in Malta

World Physical Therapy Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (d. 1904)

1873 – Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (d. 1907)

1889 – Robert A. Taft, American lawyer and politician (d. 1953)

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1933)

1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (d. 1989)

1921 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (d. 2001)

1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (d. 2014)

1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (d. 1980)

1930 – Nguyễn Cao Kỳ, Vietnamese general and politician, 16th Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 2011)

1931 – Marion Brown, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2010)

1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1963)

1933 – Asha Bhosle, Indian singer

1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (d. 2017)

1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (d. 1992)

1938 – Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (d. 2018)

1938 – Sam Nunn, American lawyer and politician

1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist (d. 2022)

1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet

1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician

1944 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist

1944 – Peter Bellamy, English singer-songwriter (d. 1991)

1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (d. 1973)

1954 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer

1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist

1954 – Michael Shermer, American historian, author, and academic, founded The Skeptics Society

1960 – Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1979 – Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1987 – Wiz Khalifa, American rapper and actor

…and on this day in history….

1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

1565 – St. Augustine, Florida is founded by Spanish admiral and Florida's first governor, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.

1888 – The Great Herding (Spanish: El Gran Arreo) begins with thousands of sheep being herded from the Argentine

outpost of Fortín Conesa to Santa Cruz near the Strait of Magellan.

1888 – In England, the first six Football League matches are played.

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

1900 – Galveston hurricane: A powerful hurricane hits Galveston, Texas killing about 8,000 people.

1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.

1945 – The division of Korea begins when United States troops arrive to partition the southern part of Korea in response to Soviet troops occupying the northern part of the peninsula a month earlier.

1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".

1971 – In Washington, D.C., the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is inaugurated, with the opening feature being the premiere of Leonard Bernstein's Mass.

1974 –President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.

1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.

1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

2022 – Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom dies at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. Her son Charles, Prince of Wales, ascends the throne upon her death as Charles III.