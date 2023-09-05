Almanac - Tuesday September 5, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 5th of September of 2023

September 5 is the 248th day of the year

117 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until autumn begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:43:21 am

and the sun sets tonight at 7:32:10 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:07:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.8°F.

The first high tide will be at 4:00 am at 4.55 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:08 am at 2.46 feet

The next high tide at 3:23 pm at 6.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:38 pm at 0.54 feet

The Moon is currently 64.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm

Today is…

Another Look Unlimited Day

International Day of Charity

National Be Late For Something Day

National Cheese Pizza Day

National Shrink Day

Telephone Tuesday

World Samosa Day

Today is also…

Jeûne genevois in the Canton of Geneva

Teacher's Day in India

The flag-flying day for Denmark's deployed personnel

First day of school in Vietnam

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1735 – Johann Christian Bach, German-English viol player and composer (d. 1782)

1847 – Jesse James, American outlaw (d. 1882)

1867 – Amy Beach, American pianist and composer (d. 1944)

1873 – Cornelius Vanderbilt III, American general and engineer (d. 1942)

1902 – Jean Dalrymple, American playwright, producer, manager, and publicist (d. 1998)

1902 – Darryl F. Zanuck, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1979)

1905 – Arthur Koestler, Hungarian-English journalist and author (d. 1983)

1906 – Sunnyland Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1995)

1912 – John Cage, American composer and theorist (d. 1992)

1929 – Bob Newhart, American comedian and actor

1935 – Werner Erhard, American author and philanthropist, founded Werner Erhard and Associates and The Hunger Project

1936 – Jonathan Kozol, American sociologist, author, and educator

1939 – John Stewart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1940 – Raquel Welch, American actress and singer (d. 2023)

1942 – Werner Herzog, German actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Al Stewart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – Freddie Mercury, British singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1991)

1946 – Loudon Wainwright III, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1947 – Buddy Miles, American singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2008)

1950 – Cathy Guisewite, American cartoonist, created Cathy

1951 – Michael Keaton, American actor and producer

1961 – Marc-André Hamelin, Canadian pianist and composer

1969 – Dweezil Zappa, American actor and musicial

….and on this day in history….

1698 – In an effort to Westernize his nobility, Tsar Peter I of Russia imposes a tax on beards for all men except the clergy and peasantry.

1882 – The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York City.

1915 – The pacifist Zimmerwald Conference begins.

1932 – The French Upper Volta is broken apart between Ivory Coast, French Sudan, and Niger.

1945 – Iva Toguri D'Aquino, a Japanese American suspected of being wartime radio propagandist Tokyo Rose, is arrested in Yokohama.

1960 – Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) wins the gold medal in the light heavyweight boxing competition at the Olympic Games in Rome.

1975 – In Sacramento, California, Lynette Fromme attempts to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford.

1978 – Camp David Accords: Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat begin peace discussions at Camp David, Maryland.

1981 – The first women arrive at what becomes Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp in the UK.

1991 – The current international treaty defending indigenous peoples, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, comes into force.

2022 – Liz Truss is declared the winner of the UK Conservative Party leadership election, beating Rishi Sunak