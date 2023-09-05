Almanac - Tuesday September 5, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 5th of September of 2023
September 5 is the 248th day of the year
117 days remain until the end of the year.
18 days until autumn begins
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:43:21 am
and the sun sets tonight at 7:32:10 pm.
Today we will have 12 hours and 48 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:07:45 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.8°F.
The first high tide will be at 4:00 am at 4.55 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:08 am at 2.46 feet
The next high tide at 3:23 pm at 6.13 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:38 pm at 0.54 feet
The Moon is currently 64.1% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous moon
Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm
Today is…
National Be Late For Something Day
Today is also…
Jeûne genevois in the Canton of Geneva
The flag-flying day for Denmark's deployed personnel
First day of school in Vietnam
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1735 – Johann Christian Bach, German-English viol player and composer (d. 1782)
1847 – Jesse James, American outlaw (d. 1882)
1867 – Amy Beach, American pianist and composer (d. 1944)
1873 – Cornelius Vanderbilt III, American general and engineer (d. 1942)
1902 – Jean Dalrymple, American playwright, producer, manager, and publicist (d. 1998)
1902 – Darryl F. Zanuck, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1979)
1905 – Arthur Koestler, Hungarian-English journalist and author (d. 1983)
1906 – Sunnyland Slim, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1995)
1912 – John Cage, American composer and theorist (d. 1992)
1929 – Bob Newhart, American comedian and actor
1935 – Werner Erhard, American author and philanthropist, founded Werner Erhard and Associates and The Hunger Project
1936 – Jonathan Kozol, American sociologist, author, and educator
1939 – John Stewart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)
1940 – Raquel Welch, American actress and singer (d. 2023)
1942 – Werner Herzog, German actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1945 – Al Stewart, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist
1946 – Freddie Mercury, British singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1991)
1946 – Loudon Wainwright III, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor
1947 – Buddy Miles, American singer-songwriter and drummer (d. 2008)
1950 – Cathy Guisewite, American cartoonist, created Cathy
1951 – Michael Keaton, American actor and producer
1961 – Marc-André Hamelin, Canadian pianist and composer
1969 – Dweezil Zappa, American actor and musicial
….and on this day in history….
1698 – In an effort to Westernize his nobility, Tsar Peter I of Russia imposes a tax on beards for all men except the clergy and peasantry.
1882 – The first United States Labor Day parade is held in New York City.
1915 – The pacifist Zimmerwald Conference begins.
1932 – The French Upper Volta is broken apart between Ivory Coast, French Sudan, and Niger.
1945 – Iva Toguri D'Aquino, a Japanese American suspected of being wartime radio propagandist Tokyo Rose, is arrested in Yokohama.
1960 – Muhammad Ali (then known as Cassius Clay) wins the gold medal in the light heavyweight boxing competition at the Olympic Games in Rome.
1975 – In Sacramento, California, Lynette Fromme attempts to assassinate U.S. President Gerald Ford.
1978 – Camp David Accords: Menachem Begin and Anwar Sadat begin peace discussions at Camp David, Maryland.
1981 – The first women arrive at what becomes Greenham Common Women's Peace Camp in the UK.
1991 – The current international treaty defending indigenous peoples, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples Convention, 1989, comes into force.
2022 – Liz Truss is declared the winner of the UK Conservative Party leadership election, beating Rishi Sunak