© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday, August 25, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published August 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM PDT
Daffodils.
Bernard Spragg. NZ
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Daffodils.

Today is Friday, the 25th of August of 2023

August 25 is the 237th day of the year

128 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:34:02 am

and sunset will be at 7:48:24 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:13 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 69.8°F.

The first low tide was at 12:23 am at 0.67 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:53 am at 4.06 feet

The next low tide will be at 11:35 am at 3.5 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:50 pm at 6.06 feet

The Moon is currently 62.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 30th of August of 2023 at 6:35 pm

Today is …

Daffodil Day in Australia

Forgive Your Foe Friday

Kiss and Make Up Day

National Banana Split Day

National Park Service Founders Day

National Second-hand Wardrobe Day

National Whiskey Sour Day

Today is also…

Day of Songun in North Korea

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uruguay from Brazil in 1825.

Soldier's Day in Brazil

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1530Ivan the Terrible, Russian ruler (d. 1584)

1796James Lick, American carpenter and piano builder (d. 1876)

1836Bret Harte, American short story writer and poet (d. 1902)

1909Ruby Keeler, Canadian-American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1993)

1911Võ Nguyên Giáp, Vietnamese general and politician, 3rd Minister of Defence for Vietnam (d. 2013)

1912Erich Honecker, German politician (d. 1994)

1913 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (d. 1973)

1916Van Johnson, American actor (d. 2008)

1917Mel Ferrer, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2008)

1918Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)

1919 – George Wallace, American lawyer, and politician, 45th Governor of Alabama (d. 1998)

1921Monty Hall, Canadian television personality and game show host (d. 2017)

1930Sean Connery, Scottish actor and producer (d. 2020)

1931Regis Philbin, American actor and television host (d. 2020)

1933 – Wayne Shorter, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2023)

1938 – Frederick Forsyth, English journalist and author

1946Rollie Fingers, American baseball player

1948Ledward Kaapana, American singer and guitarist

1949 – Gene Simmons, Israeli-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1954Elvis Costello, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1958Tim Burton, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1961Billy Ray Cyrus, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1962Taslima Nasrin, Bangladeshi author

1967 – Jeff Tweedy, American singer-songwriter, musician, and producer

1968 – Rachael Ray, American chef, author, and television host

1970 – Claudia Schiffer, German model and fashion designer

On this day in history…

1609Galileo Galilei demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

1835 – The first Great Moon Hoax article is published in The New York Sun, announcing the discovery of life and civilization on the Moon.

1875 – Captain Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel, traveling from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 21 hours and 45 minutes.

1916 – The United States National Park Service is created.

1948 – The House Un-American Activities Committee holds first-ever televised congressional hearing: "Confrontation Day" between Whittaker Chambers and Alger Hiss.

1958 – The world’s first publicly marketed instant noodles, Chikin Ramen, are introduced by Taiwanese-Japanese businessman Momofuku Ando.

1967George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, is assassinated by a former member of his group.

1980Zimbabwe joins the United Nations.

1991Belarus gains its independence from the Soviet Union.

1991 – Linus Torvalds announces the first version of what will become Linux.

2001 – American singer Aaliyah and several members of her record company are killed as their overloaded aircraft crashes shortly after takeoff from Marsh Harbour Airport, Bahamas.

2005Hurricane Katrina makes landfall in Florida.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance