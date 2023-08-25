Almanac - Friday, August 25, 2023

Today is Friday, the 25th of August of 2023

August 25 is the 237th day of the year

128 days remain until the end of the year.

29 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:34:02 am

and sunset will be at 7:48:24 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 14 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:13 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 69.8°F.

The first low tide was at 12:23 am at 0.67 feet

The first high tide will be at 7:53 am at 4.06 feet

The next low tide will be at 11:35 am at 3.5 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 5:50 pm at 6.06 feet

The Moon is currently 62.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday the 30th of August of 2023 at 6:35 pm

Today is …

Daffodil Day in Australia

Forgive Your Foe Friday

Kiss and Make Up Day

National Banana Split Day

National Park Service Founders Day

National Second-hand Wardrobe Day

National Whiskey Sour Day

Today is also…

Day of Songun in North Korea

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Uruguay from Brazil in 1825.

Soldier's Day in Brazil

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1530 – Ivan the Terrible, Russian ruler (d. 1584)

1796 – James Lick, American carpenter and piano builder (d. 1876)

1836 – Bret Harte, American short story writer and poet (d. 1902)

1909 – Ruby Keeler, Canadian-American actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1993)

1911 – Võ Nguyên Giáp, Vietnamese general and politician, 3rd Minister of Defence for Vietnam (d. 2013)

1912 – Erich Honecker, German politician (d. 1994)

1913 – Walt Kelly, American illustrator and animator (d. 1973)

1916 – Van Johnson, American actor (d. 2008)

1917 – Mel Ferrer, American actor, director, and producer (d. 2008)

1918 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)

1919 – George Wallace, American lawyer, and politician, 45th Governor of Alabama (d. 1998)

1921 – Monty Hall, Canadian television personality and game show host (d. 2017)

1930 – Sean Connery, Scottish actor and producer (d. 2020)

1931 – Regis Philbin, American actor and television host (d. 2020)

1933 – Wayne Shorter, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2023)

1938 – Frederick Forsyth, English journalist and author

1946 – Rollie Fingers, American baseball player

1948 – Ledward Kaapana, American singer and guitarist

1949 – Gene Simmons, Israeli-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

1954 – Elvis Costello, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1958 – Tim Burton, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Billy Ray Cyrus, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1962 – Taslima Nasrin, Bangladeshi author

1967 – Jeff Tweedy, American singer-songwriter, musician, and producer

1968 – Rachael Ray, American chef, author, and television host

1970 – Claudia Schiffer, German model and fashion designer

On this day in history…

1609 – Galileo Galilei demonstrates his first telescope to Venetian lawmakers.

1835 – The first Great Moon Hoax article is published in The New York Sun, announcing the discovery of life and civilization on the Moon.

1875 – Captain Matthew Webb becomes the first person to swim across the English Channel, traveling from Dover, England, to Calais, France, in 21 hours and 45 minutes.

1916 – The United States National Park Service is created.

1948 – The House Un-American Activities Committee holds first-ever televised congressional hearing: "Confrontation Day" between Whittaker Chambers and Alger Hiss.

1958 – The world’s first publicly marketed instant noodles, Chikin Ramen, are introduced by Taiwanese-Japanese businessman Momofuku Ando.

1967 – George Lincoln Rockwell, founder of the American Nazi Party, is assassinated by a former member of his group.

1980 – Zimbabwe joins the United Nations.

1991 – Belarus gains its independence from the Soviet Union.

1991 – Linus Torvalds announces the first version of what will become Linux.

2001 – American singer Aaliyah and several members of her record company are killed as their overloaded aircraft crashes shortly after takeoff from Marsh Harbour Airport, Bahamas.

2005 – Hurricane Katrina makes landfall in Florida.