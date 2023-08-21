Almanac - Monday August 21, 2023

Today is Monday, the 21st of August of 2023

August 21 is the 233rd day of the year

132 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:30:37 am

and sunset will be at 7:54:00 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 23 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:12:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.5°F.

The first high tide was at 2:03 am at 4.68 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:05 am at 1.49 feet

The next high tide at 2:42 pm at 5.54 feet

and the next low tide at 9:05 pm at 1.63 feet

The Moon is 22.6% visible

Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon in 3 days Thursday the 24th of August of 2023 at 2:57 am

Today is …

Cupcake Day in Australia

National Brazilian Blowout Day

National Spumoni Day

Poet's Day

Stay Home with Your Kids Day

Today is also…

Ninoy Aquino Day in The Philippines

Youth Day in Morocco

World Senior Citizen's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1904 – Count Basie, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (d. 1984)

1906 – Friz Freleng, American animator, director, and producer (d. 1995)

1928 – Art Farmer, American trumpet player and composer (d. 1999)

1932 – Melvin Van Peebles, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1936 – Wilt Chamberlain, American basketball player and coach (d. 1999)

1938 – Kenny Rogers, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2020)

1941 – Jackie DeShannon, American singer-songwriter

1943 – Jonathan Schell, American journalist and author (d. 2014)

1944 – Peter Weir, Australian director, producer, and screenwriter

1952 – Joe Strummer, English singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

…and on this day in history…

1791 – A Vodou ceremony, led by Dutty Boukman, turns into a violent slave rebellion, beginning the Haitian Revolution.

1831 – Nat Turner leads black slaves and free blacks in a rebellion in Southampton County, Virginia, which will claim the lives of 55 to 65 whites and about twice that number of blacks.

1858 – The first of the Lincoln–Douglas debates is held in Ottawa, Illinois.

1878 – The American Bar Association is founded in Saratoga Springs, New York.

1888 – The first successful adding machine in the United States is patented by William Seward Burroughs.

1911 – The Mona Lisa is stolen by Vincenzo Peruggia, a Louvre employee.

1959 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs an executive order proclaiming Hawaii the 50th state of the union. Hawaii's admission is currently commemorated by Hawaii Admission Day.

1968 – James Anderson Jr. posthumously receives the first Medal of Honor to be awarded to an African American U.S. Marine.

1991 – Latvia declares renewal of its full independence after its occupation by the Soviet Union since 1940.

1991 – Coup attempt against Mikhail Gorbachev collapses.

2000 – American golfer Tiger Woods wins the 82nd PGA Championship and becomes the first golfer since Ben Hogan in 1953 to win three majors in a calendar year.

2017 – A solar eclipse traverses the continental United States.