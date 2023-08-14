Almanac - Monday August 14, 2023
Today is Monday, the 14th of August of 2023,
August 14 is the 226th day of the year
139 days remain until the end of the year.
40 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:24:35 am
and sunset will be at 8:03:13 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 38 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:13:54 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F.
The first low tide was at 4:44 am at -0.24 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:41 am at 5.01 feet
The next low tide at 4:27 pm at 3 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:54 pm at 6.21 feet
The Moon is 3.2% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am
Today is…
National Financial Awareness Day
National Navajo Code Talkers Day
Today is also…
Falklands Day is the celebration of the first sighting of the Falkland Islands by John Davis in 1592.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Pakistan from the United Kingdom in 1947.
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India in 1947
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1479 – Catherine of York (d. 1527)
1840 – Richard von Krafft-Ebing, German-Austrian psychologist and author (d. 1902)
1851 – Doc Holliday, American dentist and gambler (d. 1887)
1863 – Ernest Thayer, American poet and author (d. 1940)
1912 – Frank Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (d. 1985)
1925 – Russell Baker, American critic and essayist (d. 2019)
1926 – René Goscinny, French author and illustrator (d. 1977)
1926 – Buddy Greco, American singer and pianist (d. 2017)
1928 – Lina Wertmüller, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2021)
1941 – David Crosby, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2023)
1943 – Ben Sidran, American jazz and rock keyboardist
1945 – Steve Martin, American actor, comedian, musician, producer, and screenwriter
1945 – Wim Wenders, German director, producer, and screenwriter
1946 – Susan Saint James, American actress
1947 – Maddy Prior, English folk singer
1947 – Danielle Steel, American author
1950 – Gary Larson, American cartoonist
1959 – Magic Johnson, American basketball player and coach
1966 – Halle Berry, American model, actress, and producer
1983 – Mila Kunis, Ukrainian-American actress
1987 – Tim Tebow, American football and baseball player and sportscaster
…and on this day in history…
1791 – Slaves from plantations in Saint-Domingue hold a Vodou ceremony led by houngan Dutty Boukman at Bois Caïman, marking the start of the Haitian Revolution.
1885 – Japan's first patent is issued to the inventor of a rust-proof paint.
1893 – France becomes the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.
1935 – Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act, creating a government pension system for the retired.
1967 – UK Marine Broadcasting Offences Act declares participation in offshore pirate radio illegal.
1980 – Lech Wałęsa leads strikes at the Gdańsk, Poland shipyards
2003 – A widescale power blackout affects the northeast United States and Canada
2015 – The US Embassy in Havana, Cuba re-opens after 54 years of being closed when Cuba–United States relations were broken off.