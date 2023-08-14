Almanac - Monday August 14, 2023

Today is Monday, the 14th of August of 2023,

August 14 is the 226th day of the year

139 days remain until the end of the year.

40 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:24:35 am

and sunset will be at 8:03:13 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 38 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:54 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F.

The first low tide was at 4:44 am at -0.24 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:41 am at 5.01 feet

The next low tide at 4:27 pm at 3 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:54 pm at 6.21 feet

The Moon is 3.2% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 2 days on Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am

Today is…

Color Book Day

National Creamsicle Day

National Financial Awareness Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

National Tattoo Removal Day

National Wiffle Ball Day

Social Security Day

Victory Day

Today is also…

Falklands Day is the celebration of the first sighting of the Falkland Islands by John Davis in 1592.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Pakistan from the United Kingdom in 1947.

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day commemorates the victims and sufferings of people during the Partition of India in 1947

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1479 – Catherine of York (d. 1527)

1840 – Richard von Krafft-Ebing, German-Austrian psychologist and author (d. 1902)

1851 – Doc Holliday, American dentist and gambler (d. 1887)

1863 – Ernest Thayer, American poet and author (d. 1940)

1912 – Frank Oppenheimer, American physicist and academic (d. 1985)

1925 – Russell Baker, American critic and essayist (d. 2019)

1926 – René Goscinny, French author and illustrator (d. 1977)

1926 – Buddy Greco, American singer and pianist (d. 2017)

1928 – Lina Wertmüller, Italian director and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1941 – David Crosby, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2023)

1943 – Ben Sidran, American jazz and rock keyboardist

1945 – Steve Martin, American actor, comedian, musician, producer, and screenwriter

1945 – Wim Wenders, German director, producer, and screenwriter

1946 – Susan Saint James, American actress

1947 – Maddy Prior, English folk singer

1947 – Danielle Steel, American author

1950 – Gary Larson, American cartoonist

1959 – Magic Johnson, American basketball player and coach

1966 – Halle Berry, American model, actress, and producer

1983 – Mila Kunis, Ukrainian-American actress

1987 – Tim Tebow, American football and baseball player and sportscaster

…and on this day in history…

1791 – Slaves from plantations in Saint-Domingue hold a Vodou ceremony led by houngan Dutty Boukman at Bois Caïman, marking the start of the Haitian Revolution.

1885 – Japan's first patent is issued to the inventor of a rust-proof paint.

1893 – France becomes the first country to introduce motor vehicle registration.

1935 – Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Social Security Act, creating a government pension system for the retired.

1967 – UK Marine Broadcasting Offences Act declares participation in offshore pirate radio illegal.

1980 – Lech Wałęsa leads strikes at the Gdańsk, Poland shipyards

2003 – A widescale power blackout affects the northeast United States and Canada

2015 – The US Embassy in Havana, Cuba re-opens after 54 years of being closed when Cuba–United States relations were broken off.