Almanac - Friday August 11, 2023

Today is Friday the 11th of August of 2023

August 11 is the 223rd day of the year

142 days remain until the end of the year.

43 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:22:00 am

and sunset will be at 8:06:56 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:14:28 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first low tide was at 2:34 am at 0.1 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:39 am at 4.68 feet

The next low tide will be at 2:03 pm at 3.35 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:48 pm at 6.2 feet

The Moon is currently 20.6% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am

Today is…

Annual Medical Checkup Day

Ingersoll Day

National Raspberry Bombe Day

National Raspberry Tart Day

Play in the Sand Day

Presidential Joke Day

Son and Daughter Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Pakistan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Chad from France in 1960.

Mountain Day in Japan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out the candles with…

1384 – Yolande of Aragon (d. 1442)

1897 – Enid Blyton, English author, poet, and educator (d. 1968)

1897 – Louise Bogan, American poet and critic (d. 1970)

1921 – Alex Haley, American historian and author (d. 1992)

1933 – Jerry Falwell, American minister and television host (d. 2007)

1943 – Pervez Musharraf, Pakistani general and politician, 10th President of Pakistan (d. 2023)

1946 – Marilyn vos Savant, American journalist and author

1950 – Steve Wozniak, American computer scientist and programmer, co-founded Apple Inc.

1952 – Bob Mothersbaugh, American singer, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Hulk Hogan, American wrestler

1954 – Joe Jackson, English singer-songwriter and musician

1958 – Jah Wobble, English singer-songwriter and bass player

1965 – Viola Davis, American actress

1967 – Joe Rogan, American actor, comedian, and television host

1977 – Gemma Hayes, Irish singer-songwriter

1986 – Pablo Sandoval, Venezuelan baseball player

…and on this day in history…

3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Maya, begins.

1929 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.

1934 – The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.

1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.

1959 – Sheremetyevo International Airport, the second-largest airport in Russia, opens.

1965 – Race riots (the Watts Riots) begin in the Watts area of Los Angeles, California.

1972 – Vietnam War: The last United States ground combat unit leaves South Vietnam.

1984 – "We begin bombing in five minutes": United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.