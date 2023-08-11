Almanac - Friday August 11, 2023
Today is Friday the 11th of August of 2023
August 11 is the 223rd day of the year
142 days remain until the end of the year.
43 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:22:00 am
and sunset will be at 8:06:56 pm.
Today we will have 13 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
The solar transit will be at 1:14:28 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.
The first low tide was at 2:34 am at 0.1 feet
The first high tide will be at 9:39 am at 4.68 feet
The next low tide will be at 2:03 pm at 3.35 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 7:48 pm at 6.2 feet
The Moon is currently 20.6% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am
Today is…
Today is also…
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Chad from France in 1960.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out the candles with…
1384 – Yolande of Aragon (d. 1442)
1897 – Enid Blyton, English author, poet, and educator (d. 1968)
1897 – Louise Bogan, American poet and critic (d. 1970)
1921 – Alex Haley, American historian and author (d. 1992)
1933 – Jerry Falwell, American minister and television host (d. 2007)
1943 – Pervez Musharraf, Pakistani general and politician, 10th President of Pakistan (d. 2023)
1946 – Marilyn vos Savant, American journalist and author
1950 – Steve Wozniak, American computer scientist and programmer, co-founded Apple Inc.
1952 – Bob Mothersbaugh, American singer, guitarist, and producer
1953 – Hulk Hogan, American wrestler
1954 – Joe Jackson, English singer-songwriter and musician
1958 – Jah Wobble, English singer-songwriter and bass player
1965 – Viola Davis, American actress
1967 – Joe Rogan, American actor, comedian, and television host
1977 – Gemma Hayes, Irish singer-songwriter
1986 – Pablo Sandoval, Venezuelan baseball player
…and on this day in history…
3114 BC – The Mesoamerican Long Count calendar, used by several pre-Columbian Mesoamerican civilizations, notably the Maya, begins.
1929 – Babe Ruth becomes the first baseball player to hit 500 home runs in his career with a home run at League Park in Cleveland, Ohio.
1934 – The first civilian prisoners arrive at the Federal prison on Alcatraz Island.
1942 – Actress Hedy Lamarr and composer George Antheil receive a patent for a Frequency-hopping spread spectrum communication system that later became the basis for modern technologies in wireless telephones, two-way radio communications, and Wi-Fi.
1959 – Sheremetyevo International Airport, the second-largest airport in Russia, opens.
1965 – Race riots (the Watts Riots) begin in the Watts area of Los Angeles, California.
1972 – Vietnam War: The last United States ground combat unit leaves South Vietnam.
1984 – "We begin bombing in five minutes": United States President Ronald Reagan, while running for re-election, jokes while preparing to make his weekly Saturday address on National Public Radio.