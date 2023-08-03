Almanac - Thursday August 3, 2023

It’s the birthday of the late Tony Bennett

Today is Thursday, the 3rd of August of 2023,

August 3 is the 215th day of the year

150 days remain until the end of the year.

51 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:15:08 am

and sun will set tonight at 8:15:57 pm.

We will have 14 hours of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:32 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.1°F.

The first low tide will be at 6:45 am at -1.21 feet

The next high tide at 1:33 pm at 5.53 feet

and the next low tide at 6:47 pm at 2.13 feet

The Moon is currently 95% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 5 days Tuesday the 8th of August of 2023 at 3:28 am

Today is…

Airplane Crop Duster Day

Clean Your Floors Day

Esther Day

Grab Some Nuts Day

National IPA Day

National Watermelon Day

Today is….

Anniversary of the Killing of Pidjiguiti in Guinea-Bissau

Armed Forces Day in Equatorial Guinea

Flag Day in Venezuela

National Guard Day in Venezuela

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Niger from France in 1960.

Arbor Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1887 – Rupert Brooke, English poet (d. 1915)

1900 – Ernie Pyle, American soldier and journalist (d. 1945)

1900 – John T. Scopes, American educator (d. 1970)

1901 – John C. Stennis, American lawyer and politician (d. 1995)

1904 – Dolores del Río, Mexican actress (d. 1983)

1904 – Clifford D. Simak, American journalist and author (d. 1988)

1920 – P. D. James, English author (d. 2014)

1924 – Leon Uris, American soldier and author (d. 2003)

1926 – Tony Bennett, American singer and actor (d. 2023)

1934 – Jonas Savimbi, Angolan general, founded UNITA (d. 2002)

1940 – Martin Sheen, American actor and producer

1941 – Martha Stewart, American businesswoman, publisher, and author, founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

1946 – Syreeta Wright, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1950 – John Landis, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1951 – Jay North, American actor

1964 – Lucky Dube, South African singer and keyboard player (d. 2007)

1967 – Creme Puff, tabby domestic cat, oldest recorded cat (d. 2005)

1977 – Tom Brady, American football player

…and on this day in history…

1778 – The theatre La Scala in Milan is inaugurated with the première of Antonio Salieri's Europa riconosciuta.

1852 – Harvard University wins the first Boat Race between Yale University and Harvard. The race is also known as the first ever American intercollegiate athletic event.

1859 – The American Dental Association is founded in Niagara Falls, New York.

1900 – The Firestone Tire and Rubber Company is founded.

1936 – Jesse Owens wins the 100 metre dash, defeating Ralph Metcalfe, at the Berlin Olympics.

1946 – Santa Claus Land, the world's first themed amusement park, opens in Santa Claus, Indiana, United States.

1948 – Whittaker Chambers accuses Alger Hiss of being a communist and a spy for the Soviet Union.

1949 – The Basketball Association of America and the National Basketball League finalize the merger that would create the National Basketball Association.

1972 – The United States Senate ratifies the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1977 – Tandy Corporation announces the TRS-80, one of the world's first mass-produced personal computers.

2004 – The pedestal of the Statue of Liberty reopens after being closed since the September 11 attacks.