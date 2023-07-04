Almanac - Tuesday July 4, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 4th of July of 2023,

July 4 is the 185th day of the year

180 days remain until the end of the year.

81 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:53:06 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:21 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight today

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F

The solar transit will be at 1:14:13 pm.

The first low tide was at 6:20 am at -1.71 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:32 pm at 5.02 feet

The next low tide at 5:59 pm at 3.10 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:53 am at 6.96 feet

The Moon is currently 98.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We had a full moon yesterday…

Today is…

Independence Day

Independence From Meat Day

Indivisible Day

Invisible Day

Jackfruit Day

National Barbecue Day

National Barbecued Spareribs Day

National Caesar Salad Day

National Country Music Day

Sidewalk Egg Frying Day

Alice in Wonderland Day

July 4 is the name of a 2007 Indian Malayalam-language thriller film

Today is also….

Birthday of Queen Sonja in Norway

The first evening of Dree Festival, celebrated until July 7 by the Apatani people of the state of Arunachal Pradesh in India

Liberation Day in the Northern Mariana Islands

Liberation Day in Rwanda

Republic Day in The Philippines

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1826 – Stephen Foster, American songwriter and composer (d. 1864)

1872 – Calvin Coolidge, American lawyer and politician, 30th President of the United States (d. 1933)

1883 – Rube Goldberg, American sculptor, cartoonist, and engineer (d. 1970)

1898 – Gertrude Lawrence, British actress, singer, and dancer (d. 1952)

1902 – Meyer Lansky, American gangster (d. 1983)

1902 – George Murphy, American actor and politician (d. 1992)

1905 – Lionel Trilling, American critic, essayist, short story writer, and educator (d. 1975)

1911 – Mitch Miller, American singer and producer (d. 2010)

1916 – Iva Toguri D'Aquino, American typist and broadcaster (d. 2006)

1918 – Pauline Phillips, American journalist and radio host, created Dear Abby (d. 2013)

1920 – Leona Helmsley, American businesswoman (d. 2007)

1927 – Gina Lollobrigida, Italian actress and photographer (d. 2023)

1927 – Neil Simon, American playwright and screenwriter (d. 2018)

1929 – Al Davis, American football player, coach, and manager (d. 2011)

1930 – George Steinbrenner, American businessman (d. 2010)

1938 – Bill Withers, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2020)

1941 – Sam Farr, American politician

1942 – Peter Rowan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1943 – Geraldo Rivera, American lawyer, journalist, and author

1946 – Ron Kovic, American author and activist

1946 – Michael Milken, American businessman and philanthropist

…and on this day in history…

1817 – In Rome, New York, construction on the Erie Canal begins.

1818 – US Flag Act of 1818 goes into effect creating a 13 stripe flag with a star for each state. New stars would be added on 4th of

July after a new state had been admitted.

1827 – Slavery is abolished in the State of New York.

1831 – Samuel Francis Smith writes "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" for the Boston, Massachusetts July 4 festivities.

1832 – John Neal delivers the first public lecture in the US to advocate the rights of women.

1845 – Henry David Thoreau moves into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts. Thoreau's account of his two

years there, Walden, will become a touchstone of the environmental movement.

1855 – The first edition of Walt Whitman's book of poems, Leaves of Grass, is published in Brooklyn.

1862 – Lewis Carroll tells Alice Liddell a story that would grow into Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and its sequels.

1881 – In Alabama, the Tuskegee Institute opens.

1892 – Western Samoa changes the International Date Line, causing Monday (July 4) to occur twice, resulting in a year with 367

days.

1939 – Lou Gehrig, recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, informs a crowd at Yankee Stadium that he considers

himself "The luckiest man on the face of the earth", then announces his retirement from major league baseball.

1947 – The "Indian Independence Bill" is presented before the British House of Commons, proposing the independence of the

Provinces of British India into two sovereign countries: India and Pakistan.

1950 – Cold War: Radio Free Europe first broadcasts.

1966 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Freedom of Information Act into United States law. The act went into effect the

next year.

2009 – The Statue of Liberty's crown reopens to the public after eight years of closure due to security concerns following the

September 11 attacks.

