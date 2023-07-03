Almanac - Monday July 3, 2023

Today Monday, 3rd of July of 2023,

July 3 is the 184th day of the year

181 days remain until the end of the year.

82 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:52:35 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:33 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:14:04 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first low tide was at 5:33 am at -1.58 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:47 pm at 4.89 feet

The next low tide will be at 5:04 pm at 3.23 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:02 pm at 7.07 feet

We just had a 100 per cent Full Moon this morning at 4:38 am

The full Moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time. Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by.

This moon is also called the…

Feather Moulting Moon (Cree)

Salmon Moon (Tlingit )

Berry Moon (Anishinaabe),

Moon When the Chokecherries are Ripe (Dakota)

Ripe Corn Moon (Cherokee)

Raspberry Moon (Algonquin, Ojibwe)

Thunder Moon (Western Abenaki)

Halfway Summer Moon (Anishinaabe)

The Moon is now 99.8% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

The next phase of the moon will be the Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Sunday the 9th of July of 2023 at 6:48 pm

today is…

American Redneck Day

Disobedience Day

National Chocolate Wafer Day

National Compliment Your Mirror Day

National Eat Beans Day

National Fried Clam Day

National Independent Beer Run Day

Plastic Bag Free Day

Stay Out of the Sun Day

today is also…

Emancipation Day in the United States Virgin Islands

Independence Day, celebrates the liberation of Minsk from Nazi occupation by Soviet troops in 1944 (Belarus)

The start of the Dog Days according to the Old Farmer's Almanac but not according to established meaning in most European cultures

Women's Day in Myanmar

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1854 – Leoš Janáček, Czech composer and theorist (d. 1928)

1878 – George M. Cohan, American songwriter, actor, singer, and dancer (d. 1942)

1883 – Franz Kafka, Czech-Austrian author (d. 1924)

1901 – Ruth Crawford Seeger, American composer (d. 1953)

1908 – M. F. K. Fisher, American author (d. 1992)

1913 – Dorothy Kilgallen, American journalist, actress, and author (d. 1965)

1927 – Ken Russell, English actor, director, and producer (d. 2011)

1935 – Cheo Feliciano, Puerto Rican-American singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1937 – Tom Stoppard, Czech-English playwright and screenwriter

1947 – Dave Barry, American journalist and author

1956 – Montel Williams, American talk show host and television personality

1957 – Poly Styrene, British musician (d. 2011)

1962 – Tom Cruise, American actor and producer

1971 – Julian Assange, Australian journalist, publisher, and activist, founded WikiLeaks

1980 – Olivia Munn, American actress and television host

…and on this day in history…

1852 – Congress establishes the United States' 2nd mint in San Francisco.

1863 – American Civil War: The final day of the Battle of Gettysburg

1884 – Dow Jones & Company publishes its first stock average.

1886 – Karl Benz officially unveils the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, the first purpose-built automobile.

1886 – The New-York Tribune becomes the first newspaper to use a linotype machine, eliminating typesetting by hand.

1890 – Idaho is admitted as the 43rd U.S. state.

1973 – David Bowie retires his stage persona Ziggy Stardust with the surprise announcement that it is "the last show that we'll ever do" on the last day of the Ziggy Stardust Tour.