Almanac - Friday June 23, 2023

Today is Friday, the 23rd of June of 2023,

June 23 is the 174th day of the year

191 days remain until the end of the year.

92 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:48:36 am

and the sun sets this evening at 8:35:47 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:12:11 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:50 am at 5.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:05 am at -0.06 feet

The next high tide at 4:26 pm at 4.75 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:46 pm at 3.06 feet

The Moon is currently 24% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 26th of June of 2023 at 12:50 am

Today is…

International Widows' Day

Let It Go Day

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day

National Hydration Day

National Pecan Sandies Day

National Pink Day

Pink Flamingo Day

Runner's Selfie Day

SAT Math Day

Take Your Dog to Work Day

Typewriter Day

International Women in Engineering Day

Today is also…

Father's Day in both Nicaragua and Poland

Grand Duke's Official Birthday in Luxembourg

National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism in Canada

Okinawa Memorial Day in Okinawa Prefecture, Japan

Saint John's Eve and the first day of the Midsummer celebrations in the Roman Catholic Church, in Europe

Bonfires of Saint John in Spain

First night of Festa de São João do Porto in Porto, Portugal

First day of Golowan Festival in Cornwall, England

Jaaniõhtu in Estonia

Jāņi in Latvia

Kupala Night in Belarus,Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Ukraine

Last day of Drăgaica fair in Buzău, Romania

United Nations Public Service Day

Victory Day (also) in Estonia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1889 – Anna Akhmatova, Ukrainian-Russian poet and author (d. 1966)

1894 – Alfred Kinsey, American entomologist and sexologist (d. 1956)

1910 – Milt Hinton, American bassist and photographer (d. 2000)

1912 – Alan Turing, English mathematician and computer scientist (d. 1954)

1927 – Bob Fosse, American actor, dancer, choreographer, and director (d. 1987)

1929 – June Carter Cash, American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress (d. 2003)

1941 – Robert Hunter, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2019)

1943 – James Levine, American pianist and conductor (d. 2021)

1948 – Clarence Thomas, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1957 – Frances McDormand, American actress, winner of the Triple Crown of Acting

1972 – Selma Blair, American actress

1975 – KT Tunstall, Scottish singer-songwriter and musician

…and on this day in history…

1683 – William Penn signs a friendship treaty with Lenni Lenape Indians in Pennsylvania.

1713 – The French residents of Acadia are given one year to declare allegiance to Britain or leave Nova Scotia, Canada.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes received a patent for an invention he called the "Type-Writer".

1894 – The International Olympic Committee is founded at the Sorbonne in Paris, at the initiative of Baron Pierre de Coubertin.

1917 – In a game against the Washington Senators, Boston Red Sox pitcher Ernie Shore retires 26 batters in a row after replacing Babe Ruth, who had been ejected for punching the umpire.

1926 – The College Board administers the first SAT exam.

1959 – Convicted Manhattan Project spy Klaus Fuchs is released after only nine years in prison and allowed to emigrate to Dresden, East Germany where he resumes a scientific career.

1960 – The United States Food and Drug Administration declares Enovid to be the first officially approved combined oral contraceptive pill in the world.

1961 – The Antarctic Treaty System, which sets aside Antarctica as a scientific preserve and limits military activity on the continent, its islands and ice shelves, comes into force.

1969 – IBM announces that effective January 1970 it will price its software and services separately from hardware thus creating the modern software industry.

1972 – Watergate scandal: U.S. President Richard M. Nixon and White House Chief of Staff H. R. Haldeman are taped talking about illegally using the Central Intelligence Agency to obstruct the Federal Bureau of Investigation's investigation into the Watergate break-ins.

1972 – Title IX of the United States Civil Rights Act of 1964 is amended to prohibit sexual discrimination to any educational program receiving federal funds.

1991 – Sonic the Hedgehog is released in North America on the Sega Genesis platform, beginning the popular video game franchise.

1994 – NASA's Space Station Processing Facility, a new state-of-the-art manufacturing building for the International Space Station, officially opens at Kennedy Space Center.

2013 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first man to successfully walk across the Grand Canyon on a tight rope.

2014 – The last of Syria's declared chemical weapons are shipped out for destruction.

2016 – The United Kingdom votes in a referendum to leave the European Union, by 52% to 48%.

2018 – Twelve boys and an assistant coach from a soccer team in Thailand are trapped in a flooding cave, leading to an 18-day rescue operation.

