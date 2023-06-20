Almanac - Tuesday June 20, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 20th of June of 2023,

June 20 is the 171st day of the year

194 days remain until the end of the year.

1 day until summer begins

Summer Solstice will be tomorrow, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:47:53 am

and sunset will be at 8:35:17 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:11:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.7°F.

The first low tide was in the last hour at 7:11 am at -0.77 feet

The next high tide at 2:35 pm at 4.72 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 7:01 pm at 3.37 feet

The Moon is 5.9% visible

The moon is a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days on Monday the 26th of June of 2023 at 12:50 am

Today is…

American Eagle Day

National Cherry Tart Day

National Hike with a Geek Day

National Ice Cream Soda Day

National Kouign Amann (coong yuh MAHN) Day, a pastry from Breton region in France

National Vanilla Milkshake Day

New Identity Day

Nystagmus Awareness Day

Plain Yogurt Day

Toad Hollow Day of Thank You

World Productivity Day

Today is also…

Day of the National Flag in Argentina

Gas Sector Day in Azerbaijan

Martyrs' Day in Eritrea

West Virginia Day in West Virginia

World Refugee Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1763 – Wolfe Tone, Irish rebel leader (d. 1798)

1819 – Jacques Offenbach, German-French cellist and composer (d. 1880)

1905 – Lillian Hellman, American playwright and screenwriter (d. 1984)

1907 – Jimmy Driftwood, American singer-songwriter and banjo player (d. 1998)

1909 – Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor (d. 1959)

1916 – T. Texas Tyler, American country music singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1972)

1924 – Chet Atkins, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2001)

1928 – Eric Dolphy, American saxophonist, flute player, and composer (d. 1964)

1928 – Martin Landau, American actor and producer (d. 2017)

1929 – Edith Windsor, American lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights activist (d. 2017)

1931 – Olympia Dukakis, American actress (d. 2021)

1933 – Danny Aiello, American actor (d. 2019)

1942 – Brian Wilson, American singer-songwriter and producer

1945 – Anne Murray, Canadian singer and guitarist

1946 – Xanana Gusmão, Timorese soldier and politician, 1st President of East Timor

1946 – André Watts, American pianist and educator

1949 – Lionel Richie, American singer-songwriter, pianist, producer, and actor

1950 – Nouri al-Maliki, Iraqi politician, 76th Prime Minister of Iraq

1952 – John Goodman, American actor

1952 – Vikram Seth, Indian author and poet

1953 – Robert Crais, American author and screenwriter

1967 – Nicole Kidman, American-Australian actress

1967 – Dan Tyminski, American singer-songwriter

1977 – Amos Lee, American singer-songwriter

…and on this day in history….

1837 – Queen Victoria succeeds to the British throne.

1840 – Samuel Morse receives the patent for the telegraph.

1877 – Alexander Graham Bell installs the world's first commercial telephone service in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

1893 – Lizzie Borden is acquitted of the murders of her father and stepmother.

1895 – The Kiel Canal, crossing the base of the Jutland peninsula and the busiest artificial waterway in the world, is officially opened.

1942 – The Holocaust: Kazimierz Piechowski and three others, dressed as members of the SS-Totenkopfverbände, steal an SS staff car and escape from the Auschwitz concentration camp.

1948 – The Deutsche Mark is introduced in Western Allied-occupied Germany. The Soviet Military Administration in Germany responded by imposing the Berlin Blockade four days later.

1960 – The Mali Federation gains independence from France (it later splits into Mali and Senegal).

1963 – Following the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Soviet Union and the United States sign an agreement to establish the so-called "red telephone" link between Washington, D.C. and Moscow.

1972 – Watergate scandal: An 18½-minute gap appears in the tape recording of the conversations between U.S. President Richard Nixon and his advisers regarding the recent arrests of his operatives while breaking into the Watergate complex.

1975 – The film Jaws is released in the United States, becoming the highest-grossing film of that time and starting the trend of films known as "summer blockbusters".

1991 – The German Bundestag votes to move seat of government from the former West German capital of Bonn to the present capital of Berlin.

2003 – The Wikimedia Foundation is founded in St. Petersburg, Florida.