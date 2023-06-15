Almanac - Thursday June15, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 15th of June of 2023

June 15 is the 166th day of the year

199 days remain until the end of the year.

6 days until summer begins

Summer Solstice will be next Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:15 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:53 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

The first low tide was at 3:56 am at -0.54 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:39 am at 4.34 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:12 pm at 2.57 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:20 pm at 6.47 feet

The Moon is currently 7.0% Visible

a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 3 days Saturday the 17th of June of 2023 at 9:37 pm

Today is…

Fly a Kite Day

Global Wind Day

Justice for Janitors Day

LGBTQIA+ Equal Pay Awareness Day

Magna Carta Day

National Career Nursing Assistants' Day

National Dump the Pump Day

National Electricity Day

National Kiss a Wookiee Day

National Lobster Day

National Megalodon Day

National Smile Power Day

Native American Citizenship Day

Nature Photography Day

Recess at Work Day

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Worldwide Day of Giving

Today is also…

Arbor Day in Costa Rica

Day of Valdemar and Reunion Day aka Flag Day in Denmark

Engineer's Day in Italy

National Beer Day in the United Kingdom

National Salvation Day in Azerbaijan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out the candles with…

1843 – Edvard Grieg, Norwegian pianist and composer (d. 1907)

1910 – David Rose, English-American pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1990)

1911 – Wilbert Awdry, English author, created The Railway Series, the basis for Thomas The Tank Engine (d. 1997)

1914 – Yuri Andropov, Russian politician (d. 1984)

1914 – Saul Steinberg, Romanian-American cartoonist (d. 1999)

1914 – Hilda Terry, American cartoonist (d. 2006)

1917 – Lash LaRue, American actor and producer (d. 1996)

1921 – Erroll Garner, American pianist and composer (d. 1977)

1922 – Jaki Byard, American pianist and composer (d. 1999)

1924 – Ezer Weizman, Israeli general and politician, 7th President of Israel (d. 2005)

1932 – Mario Cuomo, American lawyer and politician, 52nd Governor of New York (d. 2015)

1937 – Waylon Jennings, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2002)

1939 – Ward Connerly, American activist and businessman, founded the American Civil Rights Institute

1941 – Harry Nilsson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1994)

1943 – Johnny Hallyday, French singer and actor (d. 2017)

1949 – Dusty Baker, American baseball player and manager

1951 – Steve Walsh, American rock singer-songwriter and musician

1953 – Xi Jinping, Chinese engineer and politician, General Secretary of the Communist Party and President of China

1954 – Jim Belushi, American actor

1954 – Paul Rusesabagina, Rwandan humanitarian

1958 – Wade Boggs, American baseball player

1963 – Helen Hunt, American actress, director, and producer

1964 – Courteney Cox, American actress and producer

1969 – Ice Cube, American rapper, producer, and actor

1970 – Leah Remini, American actress and producer

…and on this day in history…

763 BC – Assyrians record a solar eclipse that is later used to fix the chronology of Mesopotamian history.

1215 – King John of England puts his seal to Magna Carta.

1752 – Benjamin Franklin proves that lightning is electricity (traditional date, the exact date is unknown).

1844 – Charles Goodyear receives a patent for vulcanization, a process to strengthen rubber.

1877 – Henry Ossian Flipper becomes the first African American cadet to graduate from the United States Military Academy.

1878 – Eadweard Muybridge takes a series of photographs to prove that all four feet of a horse leave the ground when it runs; the study becomes the basis of motion pictures.

1921 – Bessie Coleman earns her pilot's license, becoming the first female pilot of African-American descent.

1977 – After the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975, the first democratic elections took place in Spain.

1978 – King Hussein of Jordan marries American Lisa Halaby, who takes the name Queen Noor.

1991 – In the Philippines, Mount Pinatubo erupts in the second largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century, killing over 800 people.

2012 – Nik Wallenda becomes the first person to successfully tightrope walk directly over Niagara Falls.