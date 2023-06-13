Almanac - Tuesday June 13, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 13th of June of 2023

June 13 is the 164th day of the year

201 days remain until the end of the year

8 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:12 am

and sunset will be at 8:33:08 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:10 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.2°F

The first low tide was at 2:18 am at 0.54 feet

The first high tide was at 8:20 am at 4.01 feet

The next low tide at 1:34 pm at 1.56 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:05 pm at 6.28 feet

The Moon is currently 21.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days Saturday the 17th of June of 2023 at 9:37 pm

Today is…

Call Your Doctor Day

National Kitchen Klutzes of America Day

Random Acts of Light Day

Sewing Machine Day

Weed Your Garden Day

World Pet Memorial Day

World Softball Day

Today is also…

Inventors' Day in Hungary

Suleimaniah City Fallen and Martyrs Day in Iraqi Kurdistan

International Albinism Awareness Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out your candles with…

1865 – William Butler Yeats, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1939)

1892 – Basil Rathbone, South African-born British-American actor (d. 1967)

1893 – Dorothy L. Sayers, English author and poet (d. 1957)

1899 – Carlos Chávez, Mexican composer, conductor, and journalist, founded the Mexican Symphonic Orchestra (d. 1978)

1913 – Ralph Edwards, American radio and television host (d. 2005)

1926 – Paul Lynde, American actor and comedian (d. 1982)

1927 – Slim Dusty, Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1931 – Irvin D. Yalom, American psychotherapist and academic

1935 – Christo, Bulgarian-French sculptor and painter (d. 2020)

1943 – Malcolm McDowell, English actor and producer

1951 – Richard Thomas, American actor, director, and producer

1953 – Tim Allen, American actor, comedian, and producer

1962 – Ally Sheedy, American actress and author

1963 – Audrey Niffenegger, American author and academic

1972 – Natalie MacMaster, Canadian fiddler

1986 – Ashley Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

1986 – Mary-Kate Olsen, American child actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman

…and on this day in history….

1525 – Martin Luther marries Katharina von Bora, against the celibacy rule decreed by the Roman Catholic Church for priests and nuns.

1855 – Twentieth opera of Giuseppe Verdi, Les vêpres siciliennes ("The Sicilian Vespers"), is premiered in Paris.

1893 – Grover Cleveland notices a rough spot in his mouth and on July 1 undergoes secret, successful surgery to remove a large, cancerous portion of his jaw; the operation was not revealed to the public until 1917, nine years after the president's death.

1898 – Yukon Territory is formed, with Dawson chosen as its capital.

1966 – The United States Supreme Court rules in Miranda v. Arizona that the police must inform suspects of their Fifth Amendment rights before questioning them (colloquially known as "Mirandizing").

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson nominates Solicitor-General Thurgood Marshall to become the first black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

1971 – Vietnam War: The New York Times begins publication of the Pentagon Papers.

1994 – A jury in Anchorage, Alaska, blames recklessness by Exxon and Captain Joseph Hazelwood for the Exxon Valdez disaster, allowing victims of the oil spill to seek $15 billion in damages.

2000 – President Kim Dae-jung of South Korea meets Kim Jong-il, leader of North Korea, for the beginning of the first ever inter-Korea summit, in the northern capital of Pyongyang.