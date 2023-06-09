Almanac - Friday June 9, 2023

Today is Friday, the 9th of June of 2023,

June 9 is the 160th day of the year

205 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:47:27 am

and sunset will be at 8:31:21 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 43 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:52 am at 5.47 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:00 am at -0.77 feet

The next high tide at 5:15 pm at 5.12 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:50 pm at 2.61 feet

The Moon is currently 64.5% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 10th of June of 2023 at 12:31 pm

Today is…

Donald Duck Day

National Earl Day

National Marriage Day

National Strawberry-Rhubarb Pie Day

World APS Day

Writers' Rights Day

Today is also…

Anniversary of the Accession of King Abdullah II in Jordan

Autonomy Day in Åland, Åland is an archipelago in the Gulf of Bothnia in the Baltic Sea, an autonomous, demilitarised, Swedish-speaking region of Finland.

Coral Triangle Day

La Rioja Day La Rioja, an autonomous region in the north of Spain

Murcia Day in Murcia, a city in Spain

National Heroes' Day in Uganda

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1672 – Peter the Great, Russian emperor (d. 1725)

1891 – Cole Porter, American composer and songwriter (d. 1964)

1900 – Fred Waring, American singer, bandleader, and television host (d. 1984)

1902 – Skip James, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1969)

1903 – Marcia Davenport, American author and critic (d. 1996)

1915 – Les Paul, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 2009)

1916 – Robert McNamara, American businessman and politician, 8th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 2009)

1926 – Happy Rockefeller, American philanthropist, 31st Second Lady of the United States (d. 2015)

1929 – Johnny Ace, American singer and pianist (d. 1954)

1931 – Jackie Mason, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2021)

1934 – Jackie Wilson, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1956 – Patricia Cornwell, American journalist and author

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Canadian-American actor, producer, and author

1961 – Aaron Sorkin, American screenwriter, producer, and playwright

1963 – Johnny Depp, American actor

1981 – Natalie Portman, Israeli-American actress

…and on this day in history…

1954 – Joseph N. Welch, special counsel for the United States Army, lashes out at Senator Joseph McCarthy during the Army–McCarthy hearings, giving McCarthy the famous rebuke, "You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?"

1973 – In horse racing, Secretariat wins the U.S. Triple Crown.

1978 – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens its priesthood to "all worthy men", ending a 148-year-old policy of excluding black men.