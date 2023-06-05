Almanac - Monday June 5, 2023

Today is Monday, the 5th of June of 2023,

June 5 is the 156th day of the year

209 days remain until the end of the year.

17 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:48:10 am

and the sun will set at 8:29:12 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:08:41 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.

The first low tide was at 6:32 am at -1.62 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:52 pm at 4.68 feet

The next low tide at 6:07 pm at 3.23 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:01 am at 6.56 feet

The Moon is currently 97.1% visible

It's now a Waning Gibbous

It was a full strawberry moon over the weekend

We'll have a quarter moon on Saturday the 10th

Today is...

Apple II Day

Festival of Popular Delusions Day

Hot Air Balloon Day

National "Thank God It's Monday" Day

National Attitude Day

National Gingerbread Day

National Veggie Burger Day

Sausage Roll Day

Today is also...

Arbor Day in New Zealand

Constitution Day in Denmark

as well as Father's Day in Denmark

Indian Arrival Day in Suriname

Liberation Day in Seychelles

President's Day in Equatorial Guinea

Reclamation Day in Azerbaijan

World Day Against Speciesism

World Environment Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...

1850 – Pat Garrett, American sheriff (d. 1908)

1868 – James Connolly, Scottish-born Irish rebel leader (d. 1916)

1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican general and politician, Governor of Chihuahua (d. 1923)

1883 – John Maynard Keynes, English economist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1946)

1898 – Federico García Lorca, Spanish poet, playwright, and director (d. 1936)

1919 – Richard Scarry, American-Swiss author and illustrator (d. 1994)

1934 – Bill Moyers, American journalist, 13th White House Press Secretary

1937 – Hélène Cixous, French author, poet, and critic

1941 – Spalding Gray, American writer, actor, and monologist (d. 2004)

1947 – Laurie Anderson, American singer-songwriter and violinist

1949 – Ken Follett, Welsh author

1951 – Suze Orman, American financial adviser, author, and television host

1971 – Mark Wahlberg, American model, actor, producer, and rapper

1998 – Yulia Lipnitskaya, Russian figure skater

On this day in history...

1851 – Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery serial, Uncle Tom's Cabin, or Life Among the Lowly, starts a ten-month run in the National Era abolitionist newspaper.

1883 – The first regularly scheduled Orient Express departs Paris.

1893 – The trial of Lizzie Borden for the murder of her father and step-mother begins in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

1915 – Denmark amends its constitution to allow women's suffrage.

1916 – Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first American Jew to hold such a position.

1956 – Elvis Presley introduces his new single, "Hound Dog", on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.

1963 – The British Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, resigns in a sex scandal known as the "Profumo affair".

1967 – The Six-Day War begins: Israel launches surprise strikes against Egyptian air-fields in response to the mobilisation of Egyptian forces on the Israeli border.

1968 – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan.

1975 – The Suez Canal opens for the first time since the Six-Day War.

1981 – The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS

1984 – Operation Blue Star: Under orders from India's prime minister, Indira Gandhi, the Indian Army begins an invasion of the Golden Temple, the holiest site of the Sikh religion.

1989 – The Tank Man halts the progress of a column of advancing tanks for over half an hour after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.

1998 – A strike begins at the General Motors parts factory in Flint, Michigan, that quickly spreads to five other assembly plants. The strike lasts seven weeks.