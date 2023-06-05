Almanac - Monday June 5, 2023
Today is Monday, the 5th of June of 2023,
June 5 is the 156th day of the year
209 days remain until the end of the year.
17 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:48:10 am
and the sun will set at 8:29:12 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 41 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:08:41 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61°F.
The first low tide was at 6:32 am at -1.62 feet
The first high tide will be at 1:52 pm at 4.68 feet
The next low tide at 6:07 pm at 3.23 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:01 am at 6.56 feet
The Moon is currently 97.1% visible
It's now a Waning Gibbous
It was a full strawberry moon over the weekend
We'll have a quarter moon on Saturday the 10th
Today is...
Apple II Day
Festival of Popular Delusions Day
Hot Air Balloon Day
National "Thank God It's Monday" Day
National Attitude Day
National Gingerbread Day
National Veggie Burger Day
Sausage Roll Day
Today is also...
Arbor Day in New Zealand
Constitution Day in Denmark
as well as Father's Day in Denmark
Indian Arrival Day in Suriname
Liberation Day in Seychelles
President's Day in Equatorial Guinea
Reclamation Day in Azerbaijan
World Day Against Speciesism
World Environment Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with...
1850 – Pat Garrett, American sheriff (d. 1908)
1868 – James Connolly, Scottish-born Irish rebel leader (d. 1916)
1878 – Pancho Villa, Mexican general and politician, Governor of Chihuahua (d. 1923)
1883 – John Maynard Keynes, English economist, philosopher, and academic (d. 1946)
1898 – Federico García Lorca, Spanish poet, playwright, and director (d. 1936)
1919 – Richard Scarry, American-Swiss author and illustrator (d. 1994)
1934 – Bill Moyers, American journalist, 13th White House Press Secretary
1937 – Hélène Cixous, French author, poet, and critic
1941 – Spalding Gray, American writer, actor, and monologist (d. 2004)
1947 – Laurie Anderson, American singer-songwriter and violinist
1949 – Ken Follett, Welsh author
1951 – Suze Orman, American financial adviser, author, and television host
1971 – Mark Wahlberg, American model, actor, producer, and rapper
1998 – Yulia Lipnitskaya, Russian figure skater
On this day in history...
1851 – Harriet Beecher Stowe's anti-slavery serial, Uncle Tom's Cabin, or Life Among the Lowly, starts a ten-month run in the National Era abolitionist newspaper.
1883 – The first regularly scheduled Orient Express departs Paris.
1893 – The trial of Lizzie Borden for the murder of her father and step-mother begins in New Bedford, Massachusetts.
1915 – Denmark amends its constitution to allow women's suffrage.
1916 – Louis Brandeis is sworn in as a Justice of the United States Supreme Court; he is the first American Jew to hold such a position.
1956 – Elvis Presley introduces his new single, "Hound Dog", on The Milton Berle Show, scandalizing the audience with his suggestive hip movements.
1963 – The British Secretary of State for War, John Profumo, resigns in a sex scandal known as the "Profumo affair".
1967 – The Six-Day War begins: Israel launches surprise strikes against Egyptian air-fields in response to the mobilisation of Egyptian forces on the Israeli border.
1968 – Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy is assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan.
1975 – The Suez Canal opens for the first time since the Six-Day War.
1981 – The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that five people in Los Angeles, California, have a rare form of pneumonia seen only in patients with weakened immune systems, in what turns out to be the first recognized cases of AIDS
1984 – Operation Blue Star: Under orders from India's prime minister, Indira Gandhi, the Indian Army begins an invasion of the Golden Temple, the holiest site of the Sikh religion.
1989 – The Tank Man halts the progress of a column of advancing tanks for over half an hour after the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989.
1998 – A strike begins at the General Motors parts factory in Flint, Michigan, that quickly spreads to five other assembly plants. The strike lasts seven weeks.