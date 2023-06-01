Almanac - Thursday June 1, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 1st of June of 2023

June 1 is the 152nd day of the year

213 days remain until the end of the year.

20 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:49:22 am

and sunset will be at 8:26:44 pm

Today we will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of sun. The solar transit will be at 1:08:03 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide was at 3:46 am at -0.02 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:18 am at 4.11 feet

The next low tide will be at 3:07 pm at 2.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:19 pm at 6.11 feet

The Moon is currently 91.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 3rd of June of 2023 at 8:42 pm

Today is….

Dare Day

Dinosaur Day

Don't Give Up The Ship Day

Flip a Coin Day

Heimlich Maneuver Day

National Go Barefoot Day

National Hazelnut Cake Day

National Moonshine Day

National Nail Polish Day

National Olive Day

National Pen Pal Day

New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day

Oscar The Grouch Day

Say Something Nice Day

Wear a Dress Day

World Milk Day

Today is also…

International Children's Day

The Day of Protection of Children Rights in Armenia

Mothers' and Children's Day in Mongolia

Stand For Children Day

Global Day of Parents

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Samoa from New Zealand in 1962.

Madaraka Day in Kenya

National Maritime Day in Mexico

National Tree Planting Day in Cambodia

Pan-casila Day in Indonesia

President's Day in Palau

The beginning of Crop over, celebrated until the first Monday of August. in Barbados

Victory Day in Tunisia

On this day in history…

1533 – Anne Boleyn is crowned Queen of England.

1857 – Charles Baudelaire's Les Fleurs du mal is published.

1890 – The United States Census Bureau begins using Herman Hollerith's tabulating machine to count census returns.

1916 – Louis Brandeis becomes the first Jew appointed to the United States Supreme Court.

1950 – The Declaration of Conscience speech, by U.S. Senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith, is delivered in response to Joseph R. McCarthy's speech at Wheeling, West Virginia.

1958 – Charles de Gaulle comes out of retirement to lead France by decree for six months.

1964 – Kenya becomes a republic with Jomo Kenyatta as its first President.

1974 – The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims is published in the journal Emergency Medicine.

1975 – The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan was founded by Jalal Talabani, Nawshirwan Mustafa, Fuad Masum and others.

1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 90 years takes power.

1980 – Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.

1990 – Cold War: George H. W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev sign a treaty to end chemical weapon production.

2009 – General Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1801 – Brigham Young, American religious leader, 2nd President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 1877)

1804 – Mikhail Glinka, Russian composer (d. 1857)[19]

1890 – Frank Morgan, American actor (d. 1949)

1921 – Nelson Riddle, American composer and bandleader (d. 1985)

1926 – Andy Griffith, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, American model and actress (d. 1962)

1934 – Pat Boone, American singer-songwriter and actor

1935 – Reverend Ike, American minister and television host (d. 2009)

1937 – Morgan Freeman, American actor and producer

1939 – Cleavon Little, American actor and comedian (d. 1992)

1940 – René Auberjonois, American actor (d. 2019)

1947 – Ronnie Wood, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1973 – Heidi Klum, German-American model, fashion designer, and producer

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress

1981 – Brandi Carlile, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1981 – Amy Schumer, American comedian and actress

1984 – Nikki Glaser, American comedian

