Almanac - Thursday June 1, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 1st of June of 2023
June 1 is the 152nd day of the year
213 days remain until the end of the year.
20 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 5:49:22 am
and sunset will be at 8:26:44 pm
Today we will have 14 hours and 37 minutes of sun. The solar transit will be at 1:08:03 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.
The first low tide was at 3:46 am at -0.02 feet
The first high tide will be at 10:18 am at 4.11 feet
The next low tide will be at 3:07 pm at 2.25 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 9:19 pm at 6.11 feet
The Moon is currently 91.7% visible
It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 3rd of June of 2023 at 8:42 pm
Today is….
New Year's Resolution Recommitment Day
Today is also…
The Day of Protection of Children Rights in Armenia
Mothers' and Children's Day in Mongolia
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Samoa from New Zealand in 1962.
National Maritime Day in Mexico
National Tree Planting Day in Cambodia
The beginning of Crop over, celebrated until the first Monday of August. in Barbados
On this day in history…
1533 – Anne Boleyn is crowned Queen of England.
1857 – Charles Baudelaire's Les Fleurs du mal is published.
1890 – The United States Census Bureau begins using Herman Hollerith's tabulating machine to count census returns.
1916 – Louis Brandeis becomes the first Jew appointed to the United States Supreme Court.
1950 – The Declaration of Conscience speech, by U.S. Senator from Maine, Margaret Chase Smith, is delivered in response to Joseph R. McCarthy's speech at Wheeling, West Virginia.
1958 – Charles de Gaulle comes out of retirement to lead France by decree for six months.
1964 – Kenya becomes a republic with Jomo Kenyatta as its first President.
1974 – The Heimlich maneuver for rescuing choking victims is published in the journal Emergency Medicine.
1975 – The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan was founded by Jalal Talabani, Nawshirwan Mustafa, Fuad Masum and others.
1979 – The first black-led government of Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) in 90 years takes power.
1980 – Cable News Network (CNN) begins broadcasting.
1990 – Cold War: George H. W. Bush and Mikhail Gorbachev sign a treaty to end chemical weapon production.
2009 – General Motors files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It is the fourth largest United States bankruptcy in history.
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1801 – Brigham Young, American religious leader, 2nd President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (d. 1877)
1804 – Mikhail Glinka, Russian composer (d. 1857)[19]
1890 – Frank Morgan, American actor (d. 1949)
1921 – Nelson Riddle, American composer and bandleader (d. 1985)
1926 – Andy Griffith, American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)
1926 – Marilyn Monroe, American model and actress (d. 1962)
1934 – Pat Boone, American singer-songwriter and actor
1935 – Reverend Ike, American minister and television host (d. 2009)
1937 – Morgan Freeman, American actor and producer
1939 – Cleavon Little, American actor and comedian (d. 1992)
1940 – René Auberjonois, American actor (d. 2019)
1947 – Ronnie Wood, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer
1973 – Heidi Klum, German-American model, fashion designer, and producer
1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actress
1981 – Brandi Carlile, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1981 – Amy Schumer, American comedian and actress
1984 – Nikki Glaser, American comedian
