Almanac - Tuesday May 30. 2023

Today is Tuesday the 30th of May of 2023

May 30 is the 150th day of the year

215 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning at 5:50:09 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:25:24 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 1:07:46 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.2°F.

The first low tide was early this morning at 2:29 am at 1.25 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:09 am at 3.77 feet

The next low tide at 1:46 pm at 1.46 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight at 8:18 pm at 5.52 feet

The Moon is currently 77.3% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 3rd of June of 2023 at 8:42 pm

Loomis Day

My Bucket's Got A Hole In It Day

National Creativity Day

National Mint Julep Day

Water a Flower Day

World MS Day

Anguilla Day, commemorates the beginning of the Anguillian Revolution in 1967 in Anguilla

Canary Islands Day in Spain

Indian Arrival Day in Trinidad and Tobago

Lod Massacre Remembrance Day

Mother's Day in Nicaragua

Statehood Day in Croatia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1814 – Mikhail Bakunin, Russian philosopher and theorist (d. 1876)

1908 – Mel Blanc, American voice actor (d. 1989)

1909 – Benny Goodman, American clarinet player, songwriter, and bandleader (d. 1986)

1926 – Johnny Gimble, American country/western swing musician (d. 2015)

1932 – Pauline Oliveros, American accordion player and composer (d. 2016)

1943 – James Chaney, American civil rights activist (d. 1964)

1943 – Gale Sayers, American football player and philanthropist (d. 2020)

1953 – Colm Meaney, Irish actor

1955 – Topper Headon, English drummer and songwriter

1955 – Colm Tóibín, Irish novelist, poet, playwright, and critic

1964 – Wynonna Judd, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1964 – Tom Morello, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1971 – Idina Menzel, American singer-songwriter and actress

1981 – Devendra Banhart, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

1381 – Beginning of the Peasants' Revolt in England.

1723 – Johann Sebastian Bach assumed the office of Thomaskantor in Leipzig, presenting his first new cantata, Die Elenden sollen essen, BWV 75, in the St. Nicholas Church on the first Sunday after Trinity.

1866 – Bedrich Smetana's comic opera The Bartered Bride premiered in Prague.

1868 – Decoration Day (the predecessor of the modern "Memorial Day") is observed in the United States for the first time after a proclamation by John A. Logan, head of the Grand Army of the Republic (a veterans group).

1899 – Pearl Hart, a female outlaw of the Old West, robs a stage coach 30 miles southeast of Globe, Arizona.

1922 – The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C..

1968 – Charles de Gaulle reappears publicly after his flight to Baden-Baden, Germany, and dissolves the French National Assembly by a radio appeal. Immediately after, less than one million of his supporters march on the Champs-Élysées in Paris. This is the turning point of May 1968 events in France.

1975 – European Space Agency is established.

1989 – during the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989: The 10-metre high "Goddess of Democracy" statue is unveiled in Tiananmen Square by student demonstrators.