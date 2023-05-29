Almanac - Monday May 29, 2023

Today is Monday the 29th of May of 2023

May 29 is the 149th day of the year

216 days remain until the end of the year.

23 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 5:50:35 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:24:42 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:07:38 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.7°F.

The first low tide was at 1:45 am at 1.88 feet

The first high tide will be at 6:55 am at 3.75 feet

The next low tide will be at 1:05 pm at 1.08 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 7:50 pm at 5.21 feet

The Moon is currently 68.0% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous Moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days on Saturday the 3rd of June of 2023 at 8:42 pm

Today is…

Ascension of Bahá’u’lláh

End of the Middle Ages Day

International Coq Au Vin Day

Learn About Composting Day

Memorial Day

National 529 Day

National Biscuit Day

Paper Clip Day

Put a Pillow on Your Fridge Day

World Digestive Health Day

Today is also…

Army Day in Argentina

Ascension of Bahá'u'lláh in the Baháʼí Faith

International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers

National Elderly Day in Indonesia

Statehood Day in Rhode Island and Wisconsin

and Veterans Day in Sweden

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1860 – Isaac Albéniz, Spanish pianist and composer (d. 1909)

1903 – Bob Hope, English-American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2003)

1914 – Stacy Keach Sr., American actor (d. 2003)

1914 – Tenzing Norgay, Nepalese-Indian mountaineer (d. 1986)

1917 – John F. Kennedy, 35th President of the United States (d. 1963)

1922 – Iannis Xenakis, Greek-French composer, engineer, and theorist (d. 2001)

1933 – Helmuth Rilling, German conductor and educator

1939 – Al Unser, American race car driver (d. 2021)

1941 – Bob Simon, American journalist (d. 2015)

1956 – La Toya Jackson, American singer-songwriter and actress

1958 – Annette Bening, American actress

1961 – Melissa Etheridge, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and activist

1972 – Laverne Cox, American actress and LGBT advocate

1974 – Aaron McGruder, American author and cartoonist

…and on this day in history…

1660 – English Restoration: Charles II is restored to the throne of England, Scotland and Ireland.

1851 – Sojourner Truth delivers her famous Ain't I a Woman? speech at the Woman’s Rights Convention in Akron, Ohio.

1852 – Jenny Lind leaves New York after her two-year American tour.

1913 – Igor Stravinsky's ballet score The Rite of Spring receives its premiere performance in Paris, France, provoking a riot.

1953 – Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay become the first people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, on Tenzing Norgay's (adopted) 39th birthday.

1973 – Tom Bradley is elected the first black mayor of Los Angeles, California.

1988 – The U.S. President Ronald Reagan begins his first visit to the Soviet Union when he arrives in Moscow for a superpower summit with the Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

1999 – Space Shuttle Discovery completes the first docking with the International Space Station.

2001 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules that the disabled golfer Casey Martin can use a cart to ride in tournaments.

2004 – The National World War II Memorial is dedicated in Washington, D.C.