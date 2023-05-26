© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday May 26, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:11 AM PDT
Vivek Khurana
Flickr Creative Commons
Today is Friday, the 26th of May of 2023

May 26 is the 146th day of the year

219 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:52:04 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:22:31 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:17 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F

The first high tide was at 3:15 am at 4.53 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:41 am at 0.18 feet

The next high tide at 6:16 pm at 4.51 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:52 pm at 2.92 feet

The Moon is 39.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow morning at 8:22 am

Today is…

Don't Fry Day

European Neighbours' Day

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

National Cherry Dessert Day

National Death Busters Day

National Heat Awareness Day

National Paper Airplane Day

National Road Trip Day

National Title Track Day

National Wig Out Day

Sally Ride Day

Shavuot

World Dracula Day

World Lindy Hop Day

World Redhead Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, commemorates the day of the First Republic in 1918 in Georgia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guyana from the United Kingdom in 1966.

Mother's Day in Poland

National Sorry Day in Australia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1883Mamie Smith, American singer, actress, dancer, and pianist (d. 1946)

1886Al Jolson, American singer and actor (d. 1950)

1895Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (d. 1965)

1907 – John Wayne, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1909Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1994)

1920 – Peggy Lee, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2002)

1926Miles Davis, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)

1928Jack Kevorkian, American pathologist, author, and assisted suicide activist (d. 2011)

1938William Bolcom, American pianist and composer

1940 – Levon Helm, American singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor (d. 2012)

1941Aldrich Ames, American CIA officer and criminal

1946 – Mick Ronson, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1948Stevie Nicks, American singer-songwriter

1949Jeremy Corbyn, British journalist and politician

1949 – Pam Grier, American actress

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut, founded Sally Ride Science (d. 2012)

1962 – Bobcat Goldthwait, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor

1966Helena Bonham Carter, English actress

1966 – Zola Budd, South African runner

1971 – Matt Stone, American actor, animator, screenwriter, producer, and composer

1975Lauryn Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1976 – Stephen Curry, Australian comedian and actor

…and on this day in history…

1783A Great Jubilee Day held at North Stratford, Connecticut, celebrates the end of fighting in the American Revolution.

1868 – The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal by one vote.

1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles

1966British Guiana gains independence, becoming Guyana.

1967The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.

1972 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1986 – The European Community adopts the European flag.

1991Zviad Gamsakhurdia becomes the first elected President of the Republic of Georgia in the post-Soviet era.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in New Jersey v. New York that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

1998 – The first "National Sorry Day" is held in Australia. Reconciliation events are held nationally, and attended by over a million people.

2020Protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd erupt in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, before becoming widespread across the United States and around the world.

2021 – Ten people are killed in a shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, California, United States.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
