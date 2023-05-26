Almanac - Friday May 26, 2023

Today is Friday, the 26th of May of 2023

May 26 is the 146th day of the year

219 days remain until the end of the year.

26 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:52:04 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:22:31 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:07:17 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.9°F

The first high tide was at 3:15 am at 4.53 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:41 am at 0.18 feet

The next high tide at 6:16 pm at 4.51 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:52 pm at 2.92 feet

The Moon is 39.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow morning at 8:22 am

Today is…

Don't Fry Day

European Neighbours' Day

National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

National Cherry Dessert Day

National Death Busters Day

National Heat Awareness Day

National Paper Airplane Day

National Road Trip Day

National Title Track Day

National Wig Out Day

Sally Ride Day

Shavuot

World Dracula Day

World Lindy Hop Day

World Redhead Day

Today is also…

Independence Day, commemorates the day of the First Republic in 1918 in Georgia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Guyana from the United Kingdom in 1966.

Mother's Day in Poland

National Sorry Day in Australia

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1883 – Mamie Smith, American singer, actress, dancer, and pianist (d. 1946)

1886 – Al Jolson, American singer and actor (d. 1950)

1895 – Dorothea Lange, American photographer and journalist (d. 1965)

1907 – John Wayne, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1979)

1909 – Matt Busby, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1994)

1920 – Peggy Lee, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2002)

1926 – Miles Davis, American trumpet player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1991)

1928 – Jack Kevorkian, American pathologist, author, and assisted suicide activist (d. 2011)

1938 – William Bolcom, American pianist and composer

1940 – Levon Helm, American singer-songwriter, drummer, producer, and actor (d. 2012)

1941 – Aldrich Ames, American CIA officer and criminal

1946 – Mick Ronson, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 1993)

1948 – Stevie Nicks, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Jeremy Corbyn, British journalist and politician

1949 – Pam Grier, American actress

1949 – Hank Williams Jr., American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Sally Ride, American physicist and astronaut, founded Sally Ride Science (d. 2012)

1962 – Bobcat Goldthwait, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1964 – Lenny Kravitz, American singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and actor

1966 – Helena Bonham Carter, English actress

1966 – Zola Budd, South African runner

1971 – Matt Stone, American actor, animator, screenwriter, producer, and composer

1975 – Lauryn Hill, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1976 – Stephen Curry, Australian comedian and actor

…and on this day in history…

1783 – A Great Jubilee Day held at North Stratford, Connecticut, celebrates the end of fighting in the American Revolution.

1868 – The Impeachment of Andrew Johnson ends with his acquittal by one vote.

1927 – The last Ford Model T rolls off the assembly line after a production run of 15,007,003 vehicles

1966 – British Guiana gains independence, becoming Guyana.

1967 – The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band is released.

1972 – The United States and the Soviet Union sign the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty.

1986 – The European Community adopts the European flag.

1991 – Zviad Gamsakhurdia becomes the first elected President of the Republic of Georgia in the post-Soviet era.

1998 – The Supreme Court of the United States rules in New Jersey v. New York that Ellis Island, the historic gateway for millions of immigrants, is mainly in the state of New Jersey, not New York.

1998 – The first "National Sorry Day" is held in Australia. Reconciliation events are held nationally, and attended by over a million people.

2020 – Protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd erupt in Minneapolis–Saint Paul, before becoming widespread across the United States and around the world.

2021 – Ten people are killed in a shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose, California, United States.