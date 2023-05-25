Almanac - Thursday May 25, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 25th of May of 2023

May 25 is the 145th day of the year

220 days remain until the end of the year.

27 days until summer begins

The sun rose at 5:52:37 am

and sunset will be at 8:21:46 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 29 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 1:07:11 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 59.9°F.

The first high tide was at 2:19 am at 4.92 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:50 am at minus point one feet

The next high tide will be at 5:34 pm at 4.42 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:39 pm

The Moon is currently 30.7% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 27th of May of 2023 at 8:22 am

Today is…

Geek Pride Day

International Plastic Free Day

National Brown-Bag-It Day

National Tap Dance Day

National Wine Day

Towel Day in honor of the work of the writer Douglas Adams

Today is also…

Africa Day

African Liberation Day

First National Government / National Day in Argentina

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Jordan from the United Kingdom in 1946.

Last bell in Russia, post-Soviet countries

Liberation Day in Lebanon

International Missing Children's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1803 – Ralph Waldo Emerson, American poet and philosopher (d. 1882)

1889 – Igor Sikorsky, Russian-American aircraft designer, founded Sikorsky Aircraft (d. 1972)

1897 – Gene Tunney, American boxer and soldier (d. 1978)

1898 – Bennett Cerf, American publisher and television game show panelist; co-founded Random House (d. 1971)

1926 – Claude Akins, American actor (d. 1994)

1927 – Robert Ludlum, American soldier and author (d. 2001)

1929 – Beverly Sills, American soprano and actress (d. 2007)

1935 – W. P. Kinsella, Canadian novelist and short story writer (d. 2016)

1936 – Tom T. Hall, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2021)

1938 – Raymond Carver, American short story writer and poet (d. 1988)

1943 – Jessi Colter, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1943 – Leslie Uggams, American actress and singer

1944 – Frank Oz, English-born American puppeteer, filmmaker, and actor

1947 – Karen Valentine, American actress

1949 – Jamaica Kincaid, Antiguan-American novelist, short story writer, and essayist

1953 – Eve Ensler, now known as V, American playwright and producer

1960 – Amy Klobuchar, American lawyer and politician

1963 – George Hickenlooper, American director and producer (d. 2010)

1963 – Mike Myers, Canadian-American actor, singer, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Anne Heche, American actress (d. 2022)

…and on this day in history…

240 BC – First recorded perihelion passage of Halley's Comet.[2]

1521 – The Diet of Worms ends when Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor, issues the Edict of Worms, declaring Martin Luther an outlaw.

1738 – A treaty between Pennsylvania and Maryland ends the Conojocular War with settlement of a boundary dispute and exchange of prisoners.

1787 – After a delay of 11 days, the United States Constitutional Convention formally convenes in Philadelphia after a quorum of seven states is secured.

1878 – Gilbert and Sullivan's comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore opens at the Opera Comique in London.

1895 – Playwright, poet and novelist Oscar Wilde is convicted of "committing acts of gross indecency with other male persons" and sentenced to serve two years in prison.

1895 – The Republic of Formosa is formed, with Tang Jingsong as its president.

1914 – The House of Commons of the United Kingdom passes the Home Rule Bill for devolution in Ireland.

1925 – Scopes Trial: John T. Scopes is indicted for teaching human evolution in Tennessee.

1933 – The Walt Disney Company cartoon Three Little Pigs premieres at Radio City Music Hall, featuring the hit song "Who's Afraid of the Big Bad Wolf?"

1935 – Jesse Owens of Ohio State University breaks three world records and ties a fourth at the Big Ten Conference Track and Field Championships in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

1953 – One of the first public television stations in the United States officially begins broadcasting as KUHT from the campus of the University of Houston.

1961 – Apollo program: U.S. President John F. Kennedy announces, before a special joint session of the U.S. Congress, his goal to initiate a project to put a "man on the Moon" before the end of the decade.

1963 – The Organisation of African Unity is established in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

1968 – The Gateway Arch in St. Louis, Missouri, is dedicated.

1977 – Star Wars (retroactively titled Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope) is released in theaters.

1977 – The Chinese government removes a decade-old ban on William Shakespeare's work, effectively ending the Cultural Revolution started in 1966.

1986 – The Hands Across America event takes place.

2008 – NASA's Phoenix lander touches down in the Green Valley region of Mars to search for environments suitable for water and microbial life.

2011 – Oprah Winfrey airs her last show, ending her 25-year run of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

2012 – The SpaceX Dragon 1 becomes the first commercial spacecraft to successfully rendezvous and berth with the International Space Station.

2018 – The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) becomes enforceable in the European Union.

2018 – Ireland votes to repeal the Eighth Amendment of their constitution that prohibits abortion in all but a few cases, choosing to replace it with the Thirty-sixth Amendment of the Constitution of Ireland.