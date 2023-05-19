Almanac - Friday May 19, 2023

Today is Friday, the 19th of May of 2023,

May 19 is the 139th day of the year

226 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until summer begins4

The sun rose at 5:56:32 am

and sunset will be at 8:16:59 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.

The first low tide was 5:30 am at -1 foot

The first high tide will be at 12:22 pm at 4.6 feet

The next low tide at 5:04 pm at 2.49 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:01 pm at 6.28 feet

The Moon is currently 0.1% visible

It’s been a New Moon

It’s now a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 8 days on Saturday the 27th of May of 2023 at 8:22 am

Today is…

Accounting Day

Boy's Club Day

Celebrate Your Elected Officials Day

Endangered Species Day

International Virtual Assistants Day

Jerusalem Day

May Ray Day

NASCAR Day

National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

National Bike to Work Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Devil's Food Cake Day

National Hepatitis Testing Day

National Pizza Party Day

O. Henry Pun-off Day

World Family Doctor Day

World IBD Day

Today is also…

Greek Genocide Remembrance Day in Greece

Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in Turkey, Northern Cyprus

Hồ Chí Minh's Birthday in Vietnam

Malcolm X Day in the United States

and it’s Mother's Day in Kyrgyzstan

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1881 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (official birthday), Turkish field marshal and statesman, 1st President of Turkey (d. 1938)

1890 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (d. 1969)

1925 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (d. 1965)

1930 – Lorraine Hansberry, American playwright and director (d. 1965)

1932 – Paul Erdman, American economist and author (d. 2007)

1934 – Jim Lehrer, American journalist and author (d. 2020)

1940 – Mickey Newbury, American country/pop singer-songwriter (d. 2002)

1941 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1945 – Pete Townshend, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1946 – André the Giant, French-American wrestler and actor (d. 1993)

1947 – Paul Brady, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1948 – Grace Jones, Jamaican-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1951 – Joey Ramone, American singer-songwriter (d. 2001)

1966 – Jodi Picoult, American author and educator

1983 – Michael Che, American comedian

…and on this day in history…

1649 – An Act of Parliament declaring England a Commonwealth is passed by the Long Parliament. England would be a republic for the next eleven years.

1802 – Napoleon Bonaparte founds the Legion of Honour.

1828 – U.S. President John Quincy Adams signs the Tariff of 1828 into law, protecting wool manufacturers in the United States.

1848 – Mexican–American War: Mexico ratifies the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo thus ending the war and ceding California, Nevada, Utah and parts of four other modern-day U.S. states to the United States for US$15 million.

1883 – Buffalo Bill's 1st Buffalo Bill's Wild West opens in Omaha, Nebraska

1911 – Parks Canada, the world's first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.

1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe's rendition of "Happy Birthday".

1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail.

1986 – The Firearm Owners Protection Act is signed into law by U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.