Almanac - Friday May 19, 2023
Today is Friday, the 19th of May of 2023,
May 19 is the 139th day of the year
226 days remain until the end of the year.
33 days until summer begins4
The sun rose at 5:56:32 am
and sunset will be at 8:16:59 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 20 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:06:45 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 60.6°F.
The first low tide was 5:30 am at -1 foot
The first high tide will be at 12:22 pm at 4.6 feet
The next low tide at 5:04 pm at 2.49 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:01 pm at 6.28 feet
The Moon is currently 0.1% visible
It’s been a New Moon
It’s now a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 8 days on Saturday the 27th of May of 2023 at 8:22 am
Today is…
Celebrate Your Elected Officials Day
International Virtual Assistants Day
National Asian and Pacific Islander HIV/AIDS Awareness Day
National Defense Transportation Day
National Devil's Food Cake Day
National Hepatitis Testing Day
Today is also…
Greek Genocide Remembrance Day in Greece
Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day in Turkey, Northern Cyprus
Hồ Chí Minh's Birthday in Vietnam
Malcolm X Day in the United States
and it’s Mother's Day in Kyrgyzstan
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…
1881 – Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (official birthday), Turkish field marshal and statesman, 1st President of Turkey (d. 1938)
1890 – Ho Chi Minh, Vietnamese politician, 1st President of Vietnam (d. 1969)
1925 – Malcolm X, American minister and activist (d. 1965)
1930 – Lorraine Hansberry, American playwright and director (d. 1965)
1932 – Paul Erdman, American economist and author (d. 2007)
1934 – Jim Lehrer, American journalist and author (d. 2020)
1940 – Mickey Newbury, American country/pop singer-songwriter (d. 2002)
1941 – Nora Ephron, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2012)
1945 – Pete Townshend, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1946 – André the Giant, French-American wrestler and actor (d. 1993)
1947 – Paul Brady, Irish singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
1948 – Grace Jones, Jamaican-American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
1951 – Joey Ramone, American singer-songwriter (d. 2001)
1966 – Jodi Picoult, American author and educator
1983 – Michael Che, American comedian
…and on this day in history…
1649 – An Act of Parliament declaring England a Commonwealth is passed by the Long Parliament. England would be a republic for the next eleven years.
1802 – Napoleon Bonaparte founds the Legion of Honour.
1828 – U.S. President John Quincy Adams signs the Tariff of 1828 into law, protecting wool manufacturers in the United States.
1848 – Mexican–American War: Mexico ratifies the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo thus ending the war and ceding California, Nevada, Utah and parts of four other modern-day U.S. states to the United States for US$15 million.
1883 – Buffalo Bill's 1st Buffalo Bill's Wild West opens in Omaha, Nebraska
1911 – Parks Canada, the world's first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.
1962 – A birthday salute to U.S. President John F. Kennedy takes place at Madison Square Garden, New York City. The highlight is Marilyn Monroe's rendition of "Happy Birthday".
1963 – The New York Post Sunday Magazine publishes Martin Luther King Jr.'s Letter from Birmingham Jail.
1986 – The Firearm Owners Protection Act is signed into law by U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
2018 – The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is held at St George's Chapel, Windsor, with an estimated global audience of 1.9 billion.